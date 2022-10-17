127th State House District candidates hit campaign trail hard in final stretch before Tuesday primary

It will be primary day in the 127th State House District race Tuesday ... again.

A new Democratic primary was ordered by a judge due to issues over allegedly missing signatures on absentee ballots.

Rep. Jack Hennessy and his challenger, City Council Member Marcus Brown, were both out campaigning this weekend in the final days before the race.

The new primary comes after weeks of recounts and has been in limbo since Aug. 9.

