Fort Worth Dunbar Basketball Coach Place on Leave AmidLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Euless Police Arrest Man for Making Terroristic Threat against SchoolLarry LeaseEuless, TX
Castle Rock police chief presents at international police chief conferenceHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
North Texas School Districts Received $1 Million in Grants for School SafetyLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
papercitymag.com
Legendary Fort Worth Pizza Shop Expands and More Cronut Donuts On The Way — Mama’s Pizza and Parlor Doughnuts Are Making Moves
Mama's Pizza makes its dough fresh daily. Now, it's expanding in a big way. Founded in Fort Worth way back in 1968, Mama’s Pizza has become a local legend with its thick chewy, garlic butter-basted crust, chunky tomato sauce and plenty of cheese and toppings. Now, it’s expanding in a major way.
CW33 NewsFix
Dallas restaurant ranked in America’s top 10 to dine at during the fall season
DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall season is well underway as we’re halfway through the month of October and when you think of eating out in the autumn months, what comes to mind?. Well, North Texas, you’ll be happy to hear that a recent report from Resy ranked the ten restaurants that define American dining in fall 2022 and a Dallas restaurant was listed in the top five.
CW33 NewsFix
Taste-testing North Texas: Trying out southern eatery Ida Claire’s new menu items￼ 1￼
DALLAS (KDAF) — When guests come to town, one of the places you should take them in town is Ida Claire in Addison. It’s fun, it’s funky, it’s southern-inspired, and the airstream is always a hit. Ida Claire is a southern-inspired destination for relaxing suppers, slow...
CW33 NewsFix
These are the best new restaurants around Dallas you need to try: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone that lives around the city of Dallas has a couple of go-to restaurants that they frequent monthly, weekly, and even daily. Does the same-old-same-old get, well, old? Are you looking to try something new, maybe a cuisine you haven’t tried before? This fall would be the perfect time to get into a new restaurant and see if they can dethrone your local favorites.
Blue Goose Cantina to Open in Grand Prairie
Authentic Tex-Mex dishes and of course, margaritas, are on this restaurant’s menu.
True Texas story: New trailer out for holiday movie about Keller woman, son
DALLAS (KDAF) — A new trailer is out, giving movies goers a sneak peek behind the real-life story of a North Texas mother and her son. The film 5000 BLANKETS tells the story of Cyndi Bunch and her son Phillip whose worlds were turned upside down in the late 90s when Cyndi’s husband became ill with schizophrenia, eventually leaving the family to live on the streets of Fort Worth.
Holy Guacamole! Here’s Where You Find This Big, Viral, Texas-Sized Taco
I love tacos, you love tacos, we all love tacos. That's why God invented Taco Tuesday. And it looks like the place to get the biggest taco in Texas is at a soccer game right outside of Dallas, TX. While the true origins of the delicious Mexican delicacy are clouded...
CW33 NewsFix
This Dallas food hall has every food you could possibly want
This Dallas food hall has every food you could possibly …. This Dallas food hall has every food you could possibly want. Making a last-minute State Fair of Texas trip? Here …. Making a last-minute State Fair of Texas trip? Here are some of the artists you can expect. King...
Dallas Observer
Esquire Lists Two Dallas Spots on 32 Best Gay Bars in Country
Esquire's editor Alfonso Fernandez Navas issued a directive to his co-workers when they sat down to plan stories about LGBTQ+ lives in the publication: Have fun. For the team, this shift in perspective was welcome. From the introduction of the 32 Best Gay Bars in America list:. "So much of...
CW33 NewsFix
King Tut Experience
Making a last-minute State Fair of Texas trip? Here are some of the artists you can expect. Dallas Mav fans, you gotta check out this Texas State Fair attraction ASAP. Ricky Booker is no stranger to CW33 audiences. His show 'In the Kitchen' gives us a sneak peek into what...
North Beach Street art project features 12 animals sculptures along -mile stretch in Fort Worth
A raccoon made out of trash cans is one of 12 pieces of art made by Chris Fennell for Arts Fort Worth and installed on North Beach Street in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Charley Erwin) Arts Fort Worth unveiled a series of sculptures this fall by Alabama artist Chris Fennell along...
CW33 NewsFix
What to know about this weekend’s Dallas Soul Food Festival
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for soul food, you can’t go wrong with venturing around cities in the state of Texas, but if you’re looking for an entire experience to go with that delicious food, you’re going to need to make your way to Dallas on October 23.
We Dare You Not to Love This East Kessler Midcentury Modern Home
Spectacular. That’s the only way to describe this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, an impeccably-renovated midcentury modern retreat listed by Janelle Alcantara of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International. And I challenge you to disagree. Tiptoeing the edge of...
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
Fall season is here: This Dallas restaurant makes the best soup in Texas
The temperatures are cooling down around Texas and the rest of the country as the fall season is settling in and one of the best things to enjoy on a cool night is a big ole bowl of soup.
CW33 NewsFix
Dallas art museum showcases salvaged art pieces from artist Mr. Imagination
DALLAS (KDAF) — The African American Museum of Dallas has one of the largest African American folk art collections in the country. But did you know that the museum sits right here on the property of the State Fair of Texas?. Gerald Leavell is the present curator of the...
Enjoy Log Cabin Living With This Dreamy Five-Acre Property in Haslet
Raise your hand if you had a Lincoln Log set when you were a kid. Aside from Legos, the Lincoln Logs were my favorite. Nothing was more fun than building log cabin homes … and then of course selling them to my favorite Star Wars and G.I. Joe figures.
$1M Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold at Stop Food Mart in Fort Worth
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A Terrell resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 500X. The ticket was bought at Stop Food Mart, located at 6600 Meadowbrook Drive, in Fort Worth. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. 500X offers more than $122.9 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prizes.
keranews.org
Arlington State of the City: Mayor teases regional rideshare, university campus, tourism
"This most diverse community is better when we do everything together. It's just that simple," Ross says. "We have enough divisiveness in this country. We don't need it here—we're stronger together." Among the announcements included plans in progress for a regional rideshare transportation program through the Via. The rideshare...
Dallas Observer
Dallas Is Named US Cheating Capital, and Women Are Helping Each Other Not Get Burned
Sometimes TikTok gets it right. Last year, we reported that local TikTokers had declared Dallas a “dating dumpster.” This was not breaking news to us sad singles still dumpster-diving through the local dating pool in search of a fairly decent, hopefully unbroken, halfway good-looking miracle. And now our...
