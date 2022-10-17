ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

CW33 NewsFix

Dallas restaurant ranked in America’s top 10 to dine at during the fall season

DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall season is well underway as we’re halfway through the month of October and when you think of eating out in the autumn months, what comes to mind?. Well, North Texas, you’ll be happy to hear that a recent report from Resy ranked the ten restaurants that define American dining in fall 2022 and a Dallas restaurant was listed in the top five.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

These are the best new restaurants around Dallas you need to try: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone that lives around the city of Dallas has a couple of go-to restaurants that they frequent monthly, weekly, and even daily. Does the same-old-same-old get, well, old? Are you looking to try something new, maybe a cuisine you haven’t tried before? This fall would be the perfect time to get into a new restaurant and see if they can dethrone your local favorites.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

True Texas story: New trailer out for holiday movie about Keller woman, son

DALLAS (KDAF) — A new trailer is out, giving movies goers a sneak peek behind the real-life story of a North Texas mother and her son. The film 5000 BLANKETS tells the story of Cyndi Bunch and her son Phillip whose worlds were turned upside down in the late 90s when Cyndi’s husband became ill with schizophrenia, eventually leaving the family to live on the streets of Fort Worth.
KELLER, TX
CW33 NewsFix

This Dallas food hall has every food you could possibly want

DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Esquire Lists Two Dallas Spots on 32 Best Gay Bars in Country

Esquire's editor Alfonso Fernandez Navas issued a directive to his co-workers when they sat down to plan stories about LGBTQ+ lives in the publication: Have fun. For the team, this shift in perspective was welcome. From the introduction of the 32 Best Gay Bars in America list:. "So much of...
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

King Tut Experience

Making a last-minute State Fair of Texas trip? Here are some of the artists you can expect. Dallas Mav fans, you gotta check out this Texas State Fair attraction ASAP. Ricky Booker is no stranger to CW33 audiences. His show 'In the Kitchen' gives us a sneak peek into what...
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

What to know about this weekend’s Dallas Soul Food Festival

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for soul food, you can’t go wrong with venturing around cities in the state of Texas, but if you’re looking for an entire experience to go with that delicious food, you’re going to need to make your way to Dallas on October 23.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

We Dare You Not to Love This East Kessler Midcentury Modern Home

Spectacular. That’s the only way to describe this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, an impeccably-renovated midcentury modern retreat listed by Janelle Alcantara of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International. And I challenge you to disagree. Tiptoeing the edge of...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

$1M Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold at Stop Food Mart in Fort Worth

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A Terrell resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 500X. The ticket was bought at Stop Food Mart, located at 6600 Meadowbrook Drive, in Fort Worth. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. 500X offers more than $122.9 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prizes.
FORT WORTH, TX

