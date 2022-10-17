What’s Hot: Humpback whale surprises dad and son in NJ

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A father and son fishing off the coast of New Jersey almost needed a bigger boat after they had a close encounter with a hungry humpback whale.

Zack Piller and his dad were fishing for bass and tuna when suddenly the massive whale breached the surface -- and crashed back into the water right next to them.

The whale actually tapped their boat causing it to rock back and forth -- but thankfully nobody was hurt.

Juvenile humpback whales have been spotted more frequently along the Jersey Shore in recent years.

