Foster dog who bolted from crate at Newark airport last month rescued

A 6-year-old foster dog from Puerto Rico, who was rescued from Hurricane Fiona and then lost once the plane touched down at Newark Liberty International Airport, has been found.

Sukie, a Lab mix, went missing after bolting from her crate when the dog arrived on Sept. 15.

Lost animal tracker and trapper Jim Tierney found her -- skinny, cold and hungry.

“Sukie was really difficult. We didn’t have anything to go on for three weeks,” Tierney says. “I saw her on the camera, and I drove back there. I saw how skinny she was. I was really concerned.”

Tierney says he was able to find Sukie thanks to a series of cameras he set up in the area.

RELATED: Foster dog bolted from crate at Newark Airport 3 weeks ago still missing

“I looked at different locations and said this is where the dog could be. They follow water lines, and they go to empty lots,” he says.

Sukie is currently at the Banfield Animal Hospital inside a PetSmart to be treated for dehydration.

“She’s very emaciated. Dehydrated but in good spirits, wagging her tail,” says Magie Lugo, who is looking after Sukie for the time being.

Lugo is a frequent volunteer at the shelter. Sukie will stay with Lugo for the next few weeks until she’s given to a foster family in upstate New York. She will eventually be adopted by a new family permanently.