Read full article on original website
Related
Authorities Say Missing Georgia Toddler Was Discarded in Dumpster and Taken to Landfill — and Mom Is Still Considered a Suspect
Authorities believe missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon is dead and that the 20-month-old’s body tragically went to a local landfill after being discarded in a dumpster. “We believe that he was placed in a specific dumpster at a specific location, and it was brought here by regular means,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told reporters in a press conference on Tuesday.
Former Kentucky Justice lawmaker indicted for rape
A former Kentucky Justice Cabinet secretary and lawmaker has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape. Former state Rep. John Tilley is accused of having sex with a woman who could not consent because she was physically helpless, according to the Fayette County indictment returned last week. The indictment...
Suspect in Cold Case Rape and Murder Tried to Mow 69-Year-Old Indiana Widow’s Lawn and Kiss Her Neck Before Strangling Her, Feds Say
Federal authorities have identified a 60-year-old Kentucky man as the suspect in the nearly three decades old cold case rape and murder of an Indiana widow. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, testing of male DNA from a sexual assault kit identified Madisonville resident Gerald Lynn Smith as the suspect in the 1994 rape and murder of Gloria Hansell, a 69-year-old widow who lived alone in Gary, Indiana and was in poor health.
CBS News
U.S. Naval officer arrested for cyberstalking, identity theft
An active-duty officer in the U.S. Navy was arrested for identity theft and cyberstalking his ex-wife. Jason Michael Leidel, 42, an active-duty commissioned officer of the United States Navy and Sarah Elizabeth Sorg, 43, a Senior Trial Attorney for the United States Department of Transportation, both from Silver Spring, Maryland, are charged with aggravated identity theft, fraud related to a protected computer, cyberstalking and conspiracy to commit cyberstalking.
Comments / 0