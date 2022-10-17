Federal authorities have identified a 60-year-old Kentucky man as the suspect in the nearly three decades old cold case rape and murder of an Indiana widow. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, testing of male DNA from a sexual assault kit identified Madisonville resident Gerald Lynn Smith as the suspect in the 1994 rape and murder of Gloria Hansell, a 69-year-old widow who lived alone in Gary, Indiana and was in poor health.

