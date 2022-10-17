Christina Ricci was a household name before she hit puberty. The actor, who made her film debut when she was just nine years old, has starred in classic movies, such as Casper, Now and Then, and The Addams Family. Her career has endured the test of time, with Ricci, 41, still working on high-profile projects, including the popular series Yellowjackets. Enviable as her career may be, Ricci recently opened up about how working on film sets as a child affected her in some unhealthy ways.

27 DAYS AGO