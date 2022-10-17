Read full article on original website
Related
Watch as 40-ton humpback whales lunge out of the water next to shocked Jersey Shore fishermen
Several fishermen had extremely close encounters with lunging humpback whales off the Jersey Shore recently in pair of breathtaking run-ins caught on video. In both cases, humpback whales — which weigh an average of 40 tons — surged out of the water a few feet from the fishermen and their poles. In one case, the massive mammal bumped a fishing boat on its way back into the water.
fox5ny.com
Bears take a snooze in tree in New Jersey neighborhood
NEW JERSEY - A group of black bears has decided to spend their last few days before hibernation camping out in the trees of a Rockaway Township, New Jersey neighborhood. Three bears took a relaxing afternoon nap in a tree on Lenape Avenue in the White Meadow Lake neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.
nypressnews.com
Caught on video: Humpback whale surprises father, son fishing on Jersey Shore
NEW YORK — A father and son fishing along the Jersey Shore captured a shocking moment on video. Zack Piller was recording when a humpback whale suddenly breached the surface. The father and son were fishing for bass and tuna at the time. The whale actually tapped their boat,...
Police keeping "The Watcher" fans away from New Jersey home
WESTFIELD, N.J. -- Netflix's new top show, "The Watcher," is bringing renewed fascination to a New Jersey home.Crime scene tape and "no trespassing" signs now surround 657 Boulevard in Westfield. Police are also periodically stopping by to keep people away.People are flocking to the home after binging "The Watcher."FLASHBACK (6/23/2015): Residents Say They Fled After Being Watched In Westfield, N.J. HomeThe show is based on the terrifying experience a family had when they bought their dream home in 2014. Once they moved in, they received chilling letters from a man who called himself "the Watcher."
10 Commandments for Eating the Perfect Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese in New Jersey
New Jersey's famous for its pork roll, egg, and cheese. It is pork roll, not Taylor ham. Sorry, it always was and always will be pork roll (sorry North Jersey.) There's a science to eating a really, really good pork roll, egg, and cheese. I was speaking with one of...
Power outage leaves 50,000 in the dark in parts of Monmouth County
A power outage left tens of thousands of people in the dark in parts of Monmouth County on Wednesday evening.
This major NJ road project will ease your drive down the shore
Because I live at the beach, I’m very blessed to have never had to take a highway to get to it. But I know that over the years I’ve spoken to so many listeners who have held their breath while driving on the Atlantic City Expressway. For years...
Florida couple manipulates school in Bay Head, NJ by invoicing them for 20 laptops
The Bay Head Police Department with assistance from Point Pleasant Borough Police were able to stop a pair of criminals in their tracks as they tried to scam a local elementary school. Bay Head Police said that an employee at the Bay Head School opened up an invoice for their...
fox5ny.com
Rescue dog who escaped from airport has been found
GARFIELD, N.J. - A rescue dog that got lost shortly after arriving at Newark Liberty Airport has been found. Sukie, a Labrador retriever mix, is safe with her foster caretaker Magie Lugo in Garfield, New Jersey. "She's doing all right, she's just a little skinny," Lugo said. "A little skin and bones right now but that's nothing we can't fix."
N.J. man shot and killed in Atlantic City, officials say
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Wednesday, authorities said. Tyronne Ford, of Mays Landing, was found by police with gunshot wounds around 1:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Ford was brought to an area hospital...
The Jersey Shore places that aren’t there anymore
When John Lennon sang "there are places I remember" with The Beatles, he could easily have been talking about the Jersey Shore. No matter where you live in New Jersey, if you've lived here all your life, you had to have spent time at the Jersey Shore and many of the places you remember aren't there anymore.
82-year-old Ocean County, NJ, Man With Cognitive Disability Missing
Police are asking for your help finding an 82-year-old Ocean County man who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon. Barnegat Police are looking for Leslie Shaffer, who is described as 6' 1" tall, 162 pounds, and possibly wearing a gray sweatsuit. Shaffer was last seen at approximately 4:15 PM and...
As EV batteries catch fire in Florida, a call for training in NJ
TRENTON – Fires involving electric vehicles that are occurring in Florida due to saltwater damage from Hurricane Ian have New Jersey lawmakers renewing attention to a proposal to provide firefighters and emergency medical technicians training for such events. It can take up to eight hours of pouring water on...
Snake slithers onboard a Newark, NJ bound flight from Florida
NEWARK — What was it that Samuel L. Jackson once said? 🐍🐍✈️. The Port Authority said a gartersnake made itself known on United flight 2038 from Tampa just after landing in Newark around 1:15 p.m. Monday. News 12 New Jersey reported passengers in business class screamed...
Top 5 Jersey Shore region restaurants voted by NJ 101.5 listeners
As I've been discussing for a while, there are not two or three regions in New Jersey. It's too easy to divide at 195 and say there's a north and south part of the state. Culturally, people who live in Princeton and Flemington will say definitively that they live in Central Jersey. But if you stop there, and draw horizontal east/west lines, that puts Brick and Asbury Park in Central Jersey.
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
Group attacks Philadelphia cops with bricks after dirt bike stolen from NJ
Philadephia police officers were attacked at a gas station as they tried to recover a dirt bike stolen from New Jersey Sunday night. Police were trying to head off a group of several hundred dirt bikes and quads riding on Broad Street on both the street and sidewalk ignoring traffic signals and weaving, according to CBS Philadelphia.
NJ Man Beats, Robs 70-Year-Old Bensalem Senior: Police
A New Jersey man is in jail for beating an elderly Pennsylvania man and stealing his money, according to authorities. Investigators believe Tyrick N. Miranda, of New Brunswick, punched a 70-year-old man in the face, knocking him out, before emptying his pockets and stealing his cash, Bensalem police said. Miranda...
South Carolina man allegedly blackmailed 17 minors across the country into sending explicit photos
Sherman Turner of South Carolina is accused of blackmailing as many as 17 minors online into sending sexually explicit photos and videos. He faces federal charges.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Toms River Residents Wake up to Invader in their Bedroom
Toms River residents woke up extremely frightened this morning when they encountered a burglar standing in their bedroom, TLS has learned. At around 6:30 AM this morning, a burglar broke into a Silverton area home while the residents slept, and ransacked the home before making his way upstairs. He then...
