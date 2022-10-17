ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns working through several injuries on roster

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ajY9i_0icOvUGW00

The Browns got beat up on the scoreboard Sunday as they fell to the New England Patriots, but a few players got physically banged up as well, with guard Wyatt Teller and defensive end Myles Garrett both leaving the field during the game with injury.

Teller left the field in the first half of the game to have his leg evaluated. He was listed as questionable to return with a calf injury.

Following the game, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said that Teller would have an MRI to evaluate the severity of the injury. On Monday, Stefanski said he believes they'll have a better idea of his standing later in the week once they look at more imaging on the offensive lineman's calf.

Additionally, Garrett hurt his shoulder later in the game, the same shoulder that was injured when he was in a recent rollover car crash leaving practice.

After the game, Stefanski and Garrett both said they believed he'd be fine, with Garrett vowing to put his body on the line for his team.

“It could be better. I've been dealing with it since the accident and trying to manage it and be in the best position to play come Sunday. Certain falls and tackles are going to aggravate it and make it worse. At the end of the day, I want to win," Garrett said Sunday. "This whole team wants to win, and I'm always going to put them first. I'm always going to go out there and try my very best, no matter what's ailing me or how bad I'm hurting or aching. I'm going to put my guys first, and we're going to go out there and play our best ball. I played today, and I'll be playing next week.”

The Browns are still awaiting cornerback Denzel Ward to be cleared from concussion protocol which sidelined him from Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Meanwhile, the team could see newly acquired linebacker Deion Jones make his debut soon as Stefanski said they continue monitoring him to ensure he's "physically and mentally" ready, but stating that it's "definitely more likely" he is activated this week.

As for defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who didn't play Sunday with the lingering ankle injury and a few other ailments, the team will await to see if he's able to practice more this week and physically feels ready to return to the field and stay on it after making a brief return against the Chargers.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight

The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football.  The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone.  Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line.  ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MassLive.com

Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)

Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
Tide 100.9 FM

Collin Sexton Shines in Utah Jazz Season Opener

Collin Sexton, in his first regular season game since November of last year, showed no signs of rust as he led the Utah Jazz to victory over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Coming off the bench, the former Alabama men’s basketball product led his new team in scoring with 20 points on 50% shooting from the field. He also tallied five rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes of play.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
thecomeback.com

Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
BALTIMORE, MD
atozsports.com

Moments after huge trade, Bills GM Beane is looking like a genius

Well, it was fun while it lasted, Bills Mafia. After the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule last week, reports on NFL teams targeting a trade for running back Christian McCaffrey surged immediately. One of the teams to be among those reports was the Buffalo Bills. As the favorites...
Yardbarker

Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOL-TV

WTOL 11 will not air the Cleveland Browns game Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — This Sunday, WTOL 11 will not air the Cleveland Browns game against the Baltimore Ravens. Instead, WTOL 11 will air the Detroit Lions/Dallas Cowboys game at 1 p.m.. We understand not all our viewers will be happy with this. However, local affiliates such as WTOL 11...
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

52K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy