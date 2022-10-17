ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Drug dealer' who was ninth person arrested over murder of council worker Ashley Dale who was shot dead 'in case of mistaken identity' is released on bail

An alleged drug dealer who was arrested yesterday as part of an investigation into the murder of a council worker has been released on bail. The 22-year-old man, from Liverpool, was the ninth person arrested by police investigating the death of Ashley Dale, 28, who was found with gunshot wounds in the garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, on August 21.
The Independent

Quinton Simon: Police announce discovery of new evidence in missing toddler case as dispatch call obtained

Police have announced the discovery of new evidence in the case of missing toddler Quinton Simon while a dispatch call by emergency services has been obtained by local media. The 20-month-old boy has been missing for almost a week. Police have said that Quinton was last seen at home in Savannah, Georgia, around 6am on Wednesday 5 October. About three hours later, he was missing. “We’ve seized evidence that we believe will help move this case forward and we’re now working to analyze the evidence to see where it leads us,” the Chatham County Police Department posted on Facebook...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Independent

The Stockton ‘serial killer’: Six dead, one grainy photo and victims with one thing in common

The city of Stockton is no stranger to shootings. There have been nearly four dozen murders in the Californian city so far this year, already surpassing its homicide total for the entirety of 2021.But even so, Stockton is on edge.Five recent murders of men killed while alone in dimly lit areas have been linked, police say – sparking fears of a serial killer in the 445,000-person port town. And now police say two shootings in 2021 are also connected to the latest spree.“I’ve had people tell me, ‘I’m not leaving my house,’” Tashante McCoy, community activisit and founder of the...
Lootpress

Man arrested for attempted murder in Beckley, accused of shaving a woman’s hair looking for a wire

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing attempted murder charges out of Raleigh County. According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, on October 3, 2022, deputies responded to a domestic call. Once they arrived on the scene, the suspect, Charles Quarles, was holding a black knife in his hand and had several knives in his pocket. When deputies performed a Terry Frisk, they found crystal meth in his pocket.
BECKLEY, WV
People

Authorities Reveal Disturbing Details of Toddler Evelyn Boswell's Death; Mom Claims She Died While Co-Sleeping

Maggie Boswell faces several felony charges in Evelyn Boswell's death, including murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, tampering with evidence and abusing a corpse A special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) appeared in court on Friday to describe the disturbing details of how he discovered the body of Evelyn Boswell, the 15-month old toddler who was found dead in 2020. Friday's court hearing was to determine what evidence would be admitted at the trial of Evelyn's mother, Megan "Maggie" Boswell. Now 20, Maggie faces two counts of felony...
Fox News

Fox News

842K+
Followers
5K+
Post
671M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy