South Carolina Vs. Missouri Kickoff Time Announced

By Andrew Lyon
Gamecock Digest
 3 days ago

Head coach Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks will see a change of pace in regard to their gameday routine for their contest against the Missouri Tigers.

When the South Carolina Gamecocks face off against Eli Drinkwitz's Missouri Tigers in week nine on October 29th, they'll be looking to break another losing streak like they did earlier this month against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Suppose the Gamecocks want to pull off the victory. In that case, however, they will have to do it in the heat of the day, as it was announced this afternoon by the football program's official Twitter account that it'll be a late afternoon kick between the Gamecocks and the Tigers.

The Gamecocks haven't defeated the Missouri Tigers since 2018 in a series that has made for some incredible games in the Battle for the Mayor's Cup, as nine of the twelve all-time contests have been decided by fourteen points or less, including the previous two meetings.

The Missouri Tigers have had a tough start to the season, losing four out of their first six games, including a blowout to regional foe Kansas State and three SEC losses that were all decided by seven points or less.

There's no doubting the confidence both fanbases will have when it comes to their expectations for victory in this game, and with a 4:00 PM EDT kick, the fans and the players for both schools will have to battle the bearing sun if they want to pull out the victory this time around.

