COUNCILMAN O’NEILL ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO SENIOR CITIZEN TAX FREEZE
PHILADELPHIA – Councilman Brian O’Neill announces Low-Income Senior Citizen Tax Freeze now retroactive to 2018. If you meet the age, income, and residency qualifications in any year from 2018 to 2023, your application will apply for the first year you were eligible. Use the current application and instructions to apply.
Pennsylvania’s hospitals are in crisis. How will Shapiro, Mastriano address this growing issue?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Hahnemann University Hospital’s closure back in 2019 left shockwaves in Philadelphia and was a sign of worsening things to come. Chester County kicked off 2021 with five hospitals. In less than a year, the rural county was...
State funding for expansion of The Rainbow Room to be announced
Leadership from Planned Parenthood Keystone and it’s Rainbow Room will join state Sen. Steve Santarsiero at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, to announce state funding to support The Rainbow Room’s Doylestown location and expand its operation to establish a second, permanent location in Lower Bucks County. A program...
Priorities USA announces voting rights victory as court rejects GOP attempt to restrict ballot drop box access in Pennsylvania
On Wednesday, the Lehigh County Court in Pennsylvania rejected a GOP-led attempt to restrict access to ballot drop boxes in Lehigh County just weeks before Election Day. Priorities USA supported and funded the effort by the Pennsylvania Alliance for Retired Americans to successfully combat this attempt to suppress the vote.
Pa. Issues Permanent Hands-off for Development of Western Montgomery County Farm
The Pa. Department of Agriculture has allocated $7.5 million in state, county, local, and nonprofit funding to preserve 24 farms in 10 counties from ever being used for residential or commercial purposes. One, the Gregory H. Moser Farm, sits within Montgomery County’s borders.
American Heritage Credit Union donates over 7,000 books to local organizations
American Heritage Credit Union has donated over 7,000 new books to hospitals, community centers, and special care facilities throughout the Philadelphia and suburban region during its 13th Annual Books for Kids program. The program collected over $14,000 in donations from members throughout the summer and fall to purchase and distribute the books. Since inception, the program has donated over 61,000 books and raised over $140,000.
Open house planned for Honduras medical clinic built in Newtown
It is quite a sight to see the shipping container in the parking lot of Lutheran Church of God’s Love in Newtown, especially now that the outside has been decorated with flower murals. But even more impressive is the transformation that has taken place inside, where a medical clinic...
This Bucks County Catholic School Just Inducted a New Group of Students Into a Major Honors Society
The Catholic school inducted a large group of students to an honors society. A school in Bucks County just inducted a large group of students into one of the most well-respected honors societies around. Archbishop Wood Catholic High School, located at 655 York Road in Warminster, recently inducted a few...
This Bucks County School District was Recently Recognized as One of the Best in the Country
See which Bucks County school distirct made the list.Image via iStock. A school district in the Bucks County area is being recognized as one of the best in the whole country, a huge achievement for local education.
A Lehigh Valley school district is getting electric buses with the help of a $1M grant
A $1 million Pennsylvania grant is helping one Lehigh Valley school district switch some school buses from diesel to electric. The grant for Bethlehem Area School District (BASD) will allow it to purchase electric buses as well as install the chargers needed to keep them running. BASD has 110 buses...
Owners of planned destination winery seek variances to make project a reality
The would-be purveyors of a proposed destination winery in Wrightstown have made progress in their plan to launch the viticulture venture, but additional township approvals are still needed. The Rienzi family is keen to establish the winery on a nearly 26-acre property they own on the 500 block of Swamp...
What this latest Lehigh Valley-based poll says about the Wild-Scheller race
Abortion rights versus inflation fight: Likely voters have some strong opinions on which candidate for Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District aligns most with their views. That’s according to a Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll released Wednesday. The Institute of Public Opinion at Muhlenberg in Allentown polled likely voters Oct. 12-14...
Lifestyle shop “The Meanings of Things” open in New Hope
Lifestyle shop “The Meanings of Things” is now open at 19 N. Main St. in New Hope. The store offers “quality lifestyle goods thoughtfully designed and curated for everyday rituals and traditions,” said owner Emily Paben of Doylestown. The store offers a mix of home, art, books, wellness, paper goods, accessories, and more. Visit online and on social media.
Quakertown Farmers Market hosts holiday contest
Quakertown Farmers Market is calling all ghosts and ghouls to its annual Trick or Treat Costume Contest, to be held at 1 p.m. sharp on Saturday, Oct. 22. The rain date is Oct. 23. Contestants are asked to line up outside Entrance #18 in the appropriate age category: 0-3, 4-6,...
Service scheduled for four unclaimed veterans of Bucks County with full military honors
The community is invited to join the Bucks County Coroner’s Office at the Unattended Veterans Service at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. The ceremony will be held at 830 Highland Road, Upper Makefield Township at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Bucks County Coroner, Meredith Buck announced the Coroner’s Office will...
Main Line mansion that cost $35 million to build sells for $9.26 million
That's the difference between what it cost to build a gorgeous estate in Gladwyne, on Philadelphia's suburban Main Line in Montgomery County, and what the property recently sold for after multiple attempts to fetch a higher price. The 32-acre estate at 100 Maplehill Road was developed by Andrew Barroway, the...
Republican candidates a no-show in Chalfont
I thank the Chalfont New Britain Business Alliance for hosting a meet the Pa. House and Senate candidates on Sept 27. Hoping to have some questions answered I went to the meeting. Unfortunately, neither of the Republican candidates bothered to show up. I apologize to the Alliance members who spent...
Lehigh Valley’s 1st year-round homeless shelter eyed in Bethlehem, with 50-70 single rooms
Bethlehem City Council and the public got their first look Tuesday night at the city’s strategic plan, in the works since March, to address homelessness. Central to the plan is the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round homeless shelter, projected with 50 to 70 single rooms, four family units and 10 congregant-setting emergency beds. It’s projected as a multimillion-dollar investment, with hundreds of thousands in annual operating and maintenance costs.
Gopuff Notifies Hundreds More Employees of Termination
Another chunk of Gopuff employees have been affected by ongoing layoffs as part of the Philadelphia digital delivery company's 10% reduction in its workforce, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Less than 250 workers were notified last week of their termination, according to Gopuff. In July, the 9-year-old company said it...
PA Turnpike reopened in Lehigh County ahead of schedule
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has announced that the Northeastern Extension (I-476) has reopened to traffic between the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, and the Mahoning Valley Interchange, Exit 74, after a bridge replacement. The Turnpike was closed for workers to replace the bridge that carries the Turnpike over Huckleberry Road...
