phlcouncil.com

COUNCILMAN O’NEILL ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO SENIOR CITIZEN TAX FREEZE

PHILADELPHIA – Councilman Brian O’Neill announces Low-Income Senior Citizen Tax Freeze now retroactive to 2018. If you meet the age, income, and residency qualifications in any year from 2018 to 2023, your application will apply for the first year you were eligible. Use the current application and instructions to apply.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

State funding for expansion of The Rainbow Room to be announced

Leadership from Planned Parenthood Keystone and it’s Rainbow Room will join state Sen. Steve Santarsiero at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, to announce state funding to support The Rainbow Room’s Doylestown location and expand its operation to establish a second, permanent location in Lower Bucks County. A program...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Priorities USA announces voting rights victory as court rejects GOP attempt to restrict ballot drop box access in Pennsylvania

On Wednesday, the Lehigh County Court in Pennsylvania rejected a GOP-led attempt to restrict access to ballot drop boxes in Lehigh County just weeks before Election Day. Priorities USA supported and funded the effort by the Pennsylvania Alliance for Retired Americans to successfully combat this attempt to suppress the vote.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

American Heritage Credit Union donates over 7,000 books to local organizations

American Heritage Credit Union has donated over 7,000 new books to hospitals, community centers, and special care facilities throughout the Philadelphia and suburban region during its 13th Annual Books for Kids program. The program collected over $14,000 in donations from members throughout the summer and fall to purchase and distribute the books. Since inception, the program has donated over 61,000 books and raised over $140,000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Open house planned for Honduras medical clinic built in Newtown

It is quite a sight to see the shipping container in the parking lot of Lutheran Church of God’s Love in Newtown, especially now that the outside has been decorated with flower murals. But even more impressive is the transformation that has taken place inside, where a medical clinic...
NEWTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Lifestyle shop “The Meanings of Things” open in New Hope

Lifestyle shop “The Meanings of Things” is now open at 19 N. Main St. in New Hope. The store offers “quality lifestyle goods thoughtfully designed and curated for everyday rituals and traditions,” said owner Emily Paben of Doylestown. The store offers a mix of home, art, books, wellness, paper goods, accessories, and more. Visit online and on social media.
NEW HOPE, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Quakertown Farmers Market hosts holiday contest

Quakertown Farmers Market is calling all ghosts and ghouls to its annual Trick or Treat Costume Contest, to be held at 1 p.m. sharp on Saturday, Oct. 22. The rain date is Oct. 23. Contestants are asked to line up outside Entrance #18 in the appropriate age category: 0-3, 4-6,...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
phillyvoice.com

Main Line mansion that cost $35 million to build sells for $9.26 million

That's the difference between what it cost to build a gorgeous estate in Gladwyne, on Philadelphia's suburban Main Line in Montgomery County, and what the property recently sold for after multiple attempts to fetch a higher price. The 32-acre estate at 100 Maplehill Road was developed by Andrew Barroway, the...
GLADWYNE, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Republican candidates a no-show in Chalfont

I thank the Chalfont New Britain Business Alliance for hosting a meet the Pa. House and Senate candidates on Sept 27. Hoping to have some questions answered I went to the meeting. Unfortunately, neither of the Republican candidates bothered to show up. I apologize to the Alliance members who spent...
CHALFONT, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley’s 1st year-round homeless shelter eyed in Bethlehem, with 50-70 single rooms

Bethlehem City Council and the public got their first look Tuesday night at the city’s strategic plan, in the works since March, to address homelessness. Central to the plan is the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round homeless shelter, projected with 50 to 70 single rooms, four family units and 10 congregant-setting emergency beds. It’s projected as a multimillion-dollar investment, with hundreds of thousands in annual operating and maintenance costs.
BETHLEHEM, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Gopuff Notifies Hundreds More Employees of Termination

Another chunk of Gopuff employees have been affected by ongoing layoffs as part of the Philadelphia digital delivery company's 10% reduction in its workforce, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Less than 250 workers were notified last week of their termination, according to Gopuff. In July, the 9-year-old company said it...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

PA Turnpike reopened in Lehigh County ahead of schedule

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has announced that the Northeastern Extension (I-476) has reopened to traffic between the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, and the Mahoning Valley Interchange, Exit 74, after a bridge replacement. The Turnpike was closed for workers to replace the bridge that carries the Turnpike over Huckleberry Road...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

