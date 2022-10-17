NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of JOYCE JEANETTE MITCHELL, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to Laurence Craig Dean, Jr., Executor of the Estate Joyce Jeanette Mitchell at 1230 Shadowlawn Drive, Conyers, Georgia 30012. This 21 day of September, 2022. 908-84146, 10/19,26,11/2,9,2022.

