Wyoming High School Volleyball Standings: Oct. 17, 2022
Eight weeks of the high school volleyball season have been played in Wyoming. Conference races are getting sorted out, and seeding for regional tournaments is taking shape. This is an update for the standings and includes all matches played through Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Teams are listed by their conference...
SE Wyoming Mountains Could See Heavy Snow Sunday
While southeast Wyoming residents are currently enjoying a spell of almost summer-like weather, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes could be on the way in a few days. That could include widespread rain and snow, with possibly heavy accumulations of the white stuff at higher...
WYDOT Announces Automated VSL Pilot Program
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing an innovative pilot program to semi-automate Variable Speed Limit signs this winter in an effort to increase safety and to accommodate for Wyoming’s quickly-changing weather conditions, according to a release from WYDOT. Typically, VSL changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway...
‘Abnormally Warm” In SE Wyoming, Mountain Snow Possible This Weekend
Southeast Wyoming can expect what the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is calling "abnormally warm" temperatures for this time of year. But colder weather with possible snow at higher elevations is headed our way this weekend. The agency posted this statement on its website:. "Changes may be coming...
WATCH: A Stunning Fall Flight Over Wyoming
October 2022, an early Sunday morning breaking with my friend Jim Cunningham of Cunningham Electric in Casper Wyoming. As usual, we were talking about our love of aviation. It was a perfectly beautiful morning. "Let's go flying," said Jim. He was on the controls most of the way. I wanted...
Another Reason Wyoming Is A Better Place To Live Than Colorado
We know we don't pay as much as other states. I think that's pretty obvious with us not having to fork over cash to the state like some have to. So, we can safely assume that we pocket more than most. While that's true, it's still interesting to see how...
2 Dead After Being Ejected in Crash South of Laramie
Two people are dead after being ejected in a single-vehicle crash south of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 near mile marker 424.5 on U.S. 287, about a mile north of the Wyoming-Colorado state line. The patrol says 21-year-old Colorado...
You’ll Love Adventures At Wyoming’s Stunning Antlers Bison Ranch
If you were to look up the word 'Opportunity' in the dictionary, you would see:. Ok that may not be 100% true, the real definition is:. an occasion or situation that makes it possible to do something that you want to do or have to do, or the possibility of doing something:
Nice Week Ahead For SE Wyoming, 70s Possible By Tuesday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming can expect warm, almost summer-like weather this week. ""After a weak cool front passes through the area today, a gradual warming trend will begin Sunday into next week. Not October like weather as we'll be 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year during this timeframe. It will also be dry. Clive, the buffalo, will continue to enjoy the mild to warm conditions as we don't have rain or snow in the forecast this upcoming week. For more information on your local forecast, go to: weather.gov/cys."
YES It Is Legal To Ride Drunk In Wyoming
PARDON ME - Drunk RIDER!. A man in Whittier was riding a horse while intoxicated. I wonder if the horse was weaving. I mean, the horse is not drunk. The rider is. But the horse is being directed by the rider. The rider was galloping through traffic and led police...
Wyoming Game and Fish Expect Good Fishing this Fall Across the State
Fall isn't just about hunting. The Wyoming Game and Fish say that fall offers great opportunities for fishing in the fall season throughout the Cowboy state. The Miracle Mile stretch of the North Platte is known for its brown trout run in the fall. Matt Hahn, Game and Fish fisheries...
Wyoming Fossil Named for Lady Gaga
In Wyoming, a fossil was found of a deer-like mammal with unusual teeth. This creature was strange enough that it earned the nickname of “little monster.”. But that's not its real name. The name actually given to the creature is as strange as the creature itself. Gagadon minimonstrum -...
10+ Reasons to LOVE Fall in Wyoming, According to Locals
Full disclosure - I love autumn. Summer is not my thing. Hot weather? Gross. Sweater weather? Yes, please! So yes, I'm super excited that we're smack-dab in the middle of fall here in Wyoming. But did it seem like autumn took forever to get here? September arrived, and we were...
Maryland Sheriff Tapped To Lead Wyoming Highway Patrol
The Sheriff of St. Mary's County, Maryland has been chosen to lead the Wyoming Highway Patrol starting in January of 2023. WYDOT Director Luke Reiner says Timothy Cameron will bring over 40 years of experience in policing to the patrol when he takes over as Colonel of the patrol. Cameron is wrapping up his fourth and final term as sheriff.
Wyoming’s A Top Spot For The Best Big Hunting Shows
Hunting shows have been a big part of how many people have taken interest in the outdoors and in particular hunting. Thanks to shows like Jackie Bushman's Buckmaster's in the mid 1980's, which is tv's longest running hunting show, the world of hunting has taken off. There are many hunting...
New Web Series Tribute To Wyoming Legend Chris LeDoux
There is no doubt that when you hear the last name LeDoux, you know the family we're talking about. Legendary rodeo champion and country music icon Chris LeDoux made his impact on the music world in the early 1970's and continues today. His son Ned, followed in his dad's footsteps...
‘Critical’ Conditions Prompt Red Flag Warning for Wyo-Braska Area
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning for portions of southeast Wyoming and the southwestern Nebraska Panhandle. The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening. URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 220 AM MDT...
Check Out The Scariest Wyoming Urban Legends!
Now, I love spooky season, so when I found a video on YouTube of the Top Ten Wyoming Scary Urban Legends, I was sold before I hit play...and watched all the commercials before the video started. Now, a lot of these "urban legends I knew", but a few interesting ones included in the video were pretty interesting.
High Wind Warning, Cold Front Dominate SE Wyoming Weather
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a high wind warning for much of southeast Wyoming for today. A cold front is also expected to bring cooler temperatures and a few showers to the region. The agency posted this statement on its website:. High Wind Warnings remain...
Wyoming Is Home To Some Truly Wild Conspiracy Theories
If you live in Wyoming you might have heard a lot of conspiracy theories from people who live in the state. Sure, some people in Wyoming believe some pretty out-there things. But those are conspiracy theories from in Wyoming, mostly about what is happening outside of Wyoming. But what about...
