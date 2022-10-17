ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming High School Volleyball Standings: Oct. 17, 2022

Eight weeks of the high school volleyball season have been played in Wyoming. Conference races are getting sorted out, and seeding for regional tournaments is taking shape. This is an update for the standings and includes all matches played through Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Teams are listed by their conference...
SE Wyoming Mountains Could See Heavy Snow Sunday

While southeast Wyoming residents are currently enjoying a spell of almost summer-like weather, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes could be on the way in a few days. That could include widespread rain and snow, with possibly heavy accumulations of the white stuff at higher...
WYDOT Announces Automated VSL Pilot Program

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing an innovative pilot program to semi-automate Variable Speed Limit signs this winter in an effort to increase safety and to accommodate for Wyoming’s quickly-changing weather conditions, according to a release from WYDOT. Typically, VSL changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway...
WATCH: A Stunning Fall Flight Over Wyoming

October 2022, an early Sunday morning breaking with my friend Jim Cunningham of Cunningham Electric in Casper Wyoming. As usual, we were talking about our love of aviation. It was a perfectly beautiful morning. "Let's go flying," said Jim. He was on the controls most of the way. I wanted...
2 Dead After Being Ejected in Crash South of Laramie

Two people are dead after being ejected in a single-vehicle crash south of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 near mile marker 424.5 on U.S. 287, about a mile north of the Wyoming-Colorado state line. The patrol says 21-year-old Colorado...
Nice Week Ahead For SE Wyoming, 70s Possible By Tuesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming can expect warm, almost summer-like weather this week. ""After a weak cool front passes through the area today, a gradual warming trend will begin Sunday into next week. Not October like weather as we'll be 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year during this timeframe. It will also be dry. Clive, the buffalo, will continue to enjoy the mild to warm conditions as we don't have rain or snow in the forecast this upcoming week. For more information on your local forecast, go to: weather.gov/cys."
YES It Is Legal To Ride Drunk In Wyoming

PARDON ME - Drunk RIDER!. A man in Whittier was riding a horse while intoxicated. I wonder if the horse was weaving. I mean, the horse is not drunk. The rider is. But the horse is being directed by the rider. The rider was galloping through traffic and led police...
Wyoming Fossil Named for Lady Gaga

In Wyoming, a fossil was found of a deer-like mammal with unusual teeth. This creature was strange enough that it earned the nickname of “little monster.”. But that's not its real name. The name actually given to the creature is as strange as the creature itself. Gagadon minimonstrum -...
Maryland Sheriff Tapped To Lead Wyoming Highway Patrol

The Sheriff of St. Mary's County, Maryland has been chosen to lead the Wyoming Highway Patrol starting in January of 2023. WYDOT Director Luke Reiner says Timothy Cameron will bring over 40 years of experience in policing to the patrol when he takes over as Colonel of the patrol. Cameron is wrapping up his fourth and final term as sheriff.
Wyoming’s A Top Spot For The Best Big Hunting Shows

Hunting shows have been a big part of how many people have taken interest in the outdoors and in particular hunting. Thanks to shows like Jackie Bushman's Buckmaster's in the mid 1980's, which is tv's longest running hunting show, the world of hunting has taken off. There are many hunting...
New Web Series Tribute To Wyoming Legend Chris LeDoux

There is no doubt that when you hear the last name LeDoux, you know the family we're talking about. Legendary rodeo champion and country music icon Chris LeDoux made his impact on the music world in the early 1970's and continues today. His son Ned, followed in his dad's footsteps...
Check Out The Scariest Wyoming Urban Legends!

Now, I love spooky season, so when I found a video on YouTube of the Top Ten Wyoming Scary Urban Legends, I was sold before I hit play...and watched all the commercials before the video started. Now, a lot of these "urban legends I knew", but a few interesting ones included in the video were pretty interesting.
