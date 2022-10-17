ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Palmer resident recalls scene of State Police search for stolen Vermont truck

Springfield Police release use of force policy proposal as part of DOJ settlement. The newly proposed policy outlines the definition of excessive force, promotes de-escalation, and also bans one controversial tactic. Updated: 6 hours ago. Authorities have released new details into an investigation that closed down a Palmer neighborhood. First...
PALMER, MA
mynbc5.com

State Police in Vermont, Massachusetts investigating report of weapons, body armor stolen from truck

PALMER, Mass. — Multiple state police agencies are investigating a report of missing weapons and body armor after a stolen truck turned up in Massachusetts on Tuesday. Vermont State Police had been alerted to a stolen pickup truck in Whitingham on Monday evening that contained a dirt bike, several firearms and body armor. Surveillance photos captured two individuals allegedly stealing the vehicle from the victim's home. Police issues an alert to other agencies in Vermont and Massachusetts to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle.
WHITINGHAM, VT
fallriverreporter.com

State Police Association of Massachusetts: Two injured, including State Trooper, after MSP cruiser struck

Two were injured, including a State Trooper, in an early morning collision involving an MSP cruiser. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, just after midnight on Wednesday, a cruiser was struck while working a paid detail assignment on Route 91 in Chicopee. As a result of the crash, the Trooper was transported with minor injuries. The operator was also transported with more serious injuries.
CHICOPEE, MA
thereminder.com

East Longmeadow councilors select town's first police lieutenant

EAST LONGMEADOW – A screening committee consisting of Town Manager Mary McNally, Deputy Town Manager Tom Christensen, East Longmeadow Police Chief Mark Williams and Hadley Police Chief Michael Mason selected Sgt. Steven Manning to be the town’s first police lieutenant. McNally announced his appointment during the Oct. 11...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Parents voicing concerns over former Palmer superintendent following resignation

Meteorologist Janna Brown award as Best On-Air Personality at Reader Raves Awards. It was certainly much deserved for Janna, and everyone here at Western Mass News is so happy for her!. Updated: 16 hours ago. Two new COVID-19 subvariants are gaining traction throughout the country at a “troublesome” rate, according...
PALMER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy