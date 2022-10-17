Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Amherst Councilor Mandi Jo Hanneke who abruptly ended a council discussion on incident involving police, youth defends actions
AMHERST — The councilor who abruptly ended a town council discussion Monday about an July incident involving police and a group of youths said she “needed the time” to think about another councilor’s motion before she voted on it. Councilor Mandi Jo Hanneke invoked her right...
Ryan Kennedy, Springfield corrections officer dead at 36, remembered for ‘tireless work ethic’
A Hampden County correctional officer who died this week at the age of 36 was remembered by his family in an obituary for his fierce loyalty, infectious smile, heroics that set him apart from others and a “tireless work ethic.”. Ryan Kennedy, of Springfield, died Monday, the Hampden Country...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police seeking help identifying suspect in Cooley Street incident
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have taken to social media in hopes that the public can help identify two individuals caugh on security camera. They posted these photos of the potential suspects taken at the Burlington store on Cooley Street in Springfield. According to police, on October 13 at...
Nathan Bill’s bar owner John Sullivan sees case dismissed for 2015 after-hours police fight
SPRINGFIELD - The state attorney general’s office dismissed a criminal count of misleading investigators against Nathan Bill’s bar owner John Sullivan, bringing yet another case to a close in the long-running police assault saga. The misleading count was the final leveled against Sullivan, who had assault charges against...
UMass Amherst student scammed at gas station on Route 9 by woman with checkbook
A card skimmer used at a gas station along Route 9 obtained credit/debit card information that withdrew money from a victim's account illegally.
Woman given bees back after alleged attack during Longmeadow eviction
A Hadley woman allegedly released bees at sheriff deputies during a Longmeadow eviction on October 12. 22News found out what happened with the remaining hives of bees that were brought to the eviction.
westernmassnews.com
Palmer resident recalls scene of State Police search for stolen Vermont truck
Springfield Police release use of force policy proposal as part of DOJ settlement. The newly proposed policy outlines the definition of excessive force, promotes de-escalation, and also bans one controversial tactic. Updated: 6 hours ago. Authorities have released new details into an investigation that closed down a Palmer neighborhood. First...
What should be done with Bear Hole in West Springfield?
A public forum is being held next Thursday for input on the development plan of Bear Hole.
Third student this year hit by a car at UMass Amherst
UMass Police continue to investigate after a student was hit by a car on Thursday night, which is now the third pedestrian accident in the last two semesters on the campus.
mynbc5.com
State Police in Vermont, Massachusetts investigating report of weapons, body armor stolen from truck
PALMER, Mass. — Multiple state police agencies are investigating a report of missing weapons and body armor after a stolen truck turned up in Massachusetts on Tuesday. Vermont State Police had been alerted to a stolen pickup truck in Whitingham on Monday evening that contained a dirt bike, several firearms and body armor. Surveillance photos captured two individuals allegedly stealing the vehicle from the victim's home. Police issues an alert to other agencies in Vermont and Massachusetts to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle.
westernmassnews.com
Housing advocates fighting against Longmeadow eviction that ended in bee attack
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We begin with an arrest in Longmeadow that has many people talking. A woman released bees on sheriff’s deputies, trying to stop an eviction. Now, representatives of the homeowner who was evicted on Memery Lane in Longmeadow say the eviction was unlawful. The Massachusetts Alliance...
fallriverreporter.com
State Police Association of Massachusetts: Two injured, including State Trooper, after MSP cruiser struck
Two were injured, including a State Trooper, in an early morning collision involving an MSP cruiser. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, just after midnight on Wednesday, a cruiser was struck while working a paid detail assignment on Route 91 in Chicopee. As a result of the crash, the Trooper was transported with minor injuries. The operator was also transported with more serious injuries.
thereminder.com
East Longmeadow councilors select town's first police lieutenant
EAST LONGMEADOW – A screening committee consisting of Town Manager Mary McNally, Deputy Town Manager Tom Christensen, East Longmeadow Police Chief Mark Williams and Hadley Police Chief Michael Mason selected Sgt. Steven Manning to be the town’s first police lieutenant. McNally announced his appointment during the Oct. 11...
amherstindy.org
“Why Is It That When Our Committees Of Color Come Before The Town Council They Are Poorly Treated?” Council Meeting Ends Prematurely With Frustration And Outrage
Report On The Joint Meeting of the Amherst Town Council and the Community Safety and Social Justice Committee, October 17, 2022. Part 1. The meeting was held both in the Town Room of Town Hall and over Zoom. The packet for the meeting here.. The recording can be found here,
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Worker death, whistleblowers put industry safety in spotlight
Since the beginning of legalization in Massachusetts, there’s been a growing chorus of cannabis workers and consumers who have raised safety concerns. After news of a fatal incident that occurred in January finally hit the press this month, that chorus has grown into a crescendo, and workers are finding new ways to push back.
westernmassnews.com
Parents voicing concerns over former Palmer superintendent following resignation
Meteorologist Janna Brown award as Best On-Air Personality at Reader Raves Awards. It was certainly much deserved for Janna, and everyone here at Western Mass News is so happy for her!. Updated: 16 hours ago. Two new COVID-19 subvariants are gaining traction throughout the country at a “troublesome” rate, according...
Two men charged with trafficking heroin/fentanyl in Springfield after 20,000 bags seized
Two men were arrested in Springfield on Sunday after an alleged drug transaction of heroin/fentanyl.
Erik Wheeler of Belchertown convicted on rape, strangulation charges
A Belchertown man was sentenced Monday to five to seven years in prison after a Hampshire County jury found him guilty on charges including rape and strangulation dating back to multiple incidents roughly five years ago. After a 10-day trial in Hampshire Superior Court in Northampton, the jury found Erik...
Belchertown man sentenced to prison for rape, strangulation, assault charges
A Belchertown man was found guilty in connection with several assault charges including rape and strangulation.
Massachusetts communities prepare for new clothing, mattress trash ban
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — When November begins, so too starts a ban on mattresses and clothes in landfills. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection enacted the law earlier this year to go into effect November 1. “Although it is a learning curve, I do think it’s a good solution for us to start reducing the […]
Comments / 1