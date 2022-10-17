ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs2iowa.com

Informal meeting on Grant Wood Trail development draws big crowd in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — There are new plans for an old trail in Linn County. Right now, the ideas for developing a two-mile stretch of Grant Wood Trail from Secrist Road to Springville are preliminary and numerous. Linn County Conservation presented at least three different alternate routes the trail extension could take, during a meeting at Springville's American Legion Hall Tuesday.
SPRINGVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Marion fire crews put out garage fire Thursday evening

Marion fire crews were on the scene of a garage fire for over an hour Thursday evening. Crews were called to the 300 block of Larick Drive just before 6:30 p.m. for a report of a detached garage on fire. According to a press release Thursday evening, crews saw heavy...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids schools plan to name interim superintendent next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Cedar Rapids Community School District is planning to appoint an interim superintendent soon that could start on the first of November, the district confirmed Thursday. Current Superintendent Noreen Bush resigned last month while she's battling cancer but had planned to continue in the role...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood Association, nonprofits host Homeowners Resources Workshop

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — If you or someone you know had damage to their home in the 2020 derecho, the Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood Association is coming to the rescue. Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood Association collaborated with several nonprofits including Habitat for Humanity, Horizons, Iowa Legal Aid and Neighborhood Finance Corp. to provide information and education on how to properly take care of your home.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Grant Wood Trail public input meeting being held in Springville

Springville, Iowa — The Linn County Conservation Board will be hosting a public input meeting regarding the Grant Wood Trail. “There is interest in creating a trail connection to the city of Springville from the Grant Wood Trail,” said Dennis Goemaat, Conservation Board Executive Director. “Several areas of the trail are developed from Marion with more segments under design or study,”
SPRINGVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Record cold start for Cedar Rapids

A COLD start to the day today, not only in Cedar Rapids but along the I380 Corridor and across most of the Midwest. Lots of low 20s and upper teens this morning puts most of Eastern Iowa 15 to 20 degrees below normal for overnight low temperatures. Being this cold...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids teen arrested for C Street shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to the October 9 shooting of a 29-year-old from Muscatine. That day, Yadier Primero-Marquez was shot in the back in the 2200 block of C Street Southwest. He was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

CRPD reminder on where you can display yard signs

Ahead of election day the Cedar Rapids Police Department wants to remind you about where all those yards signs can be displayed after receiving a lot of calls about them. Whether they're political, for garage sales or any other sign in your yard they need to be on your side of the sidewalk, or ten to twelve feet from the road's edge if you don't have a sidewalk.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids school board chooses Illinois firm in superintendent search

The Cedar Rapids school board has chosen a firm to lead the search for a new superintendent during an October 17 meeting. The board unanimously approved Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, an education consulting firm out of Schaumburg, Illinois, to assist with the process. According to board President David Tominsky,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Linn County Board of Supervisors awards second round of ARPA funding

The Linn County Board of Supervisors awarded the second round of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars it received from the federal government. ARPA funding is meant to speed up the United States' recovery from the economic and health effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board...
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Linn-Mar Community School District hosting career fair October 19

Marion — Linn-Mar Community School District will be hosting a Job fair on October 19 at the Learning Resource Center, 2999 North 10th Street in Marion from 5-7p.m. Guests should enter the parking lot from 10th street, near the electronic sign. Ice cream and walking tacos will be served.
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

OPERATION QUICKFIND: Channing Adams

Cedar Rapids Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for 15-year-old Channing (CJ) Adams. He was last seen at 11:00am Wednesday morning in the area of Kirkwood Blvd. Channing is 6" foot and 170 pounds. He was wearing a back puffer jacket, black mask (full face) and black jeans. If you...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Flu season on the rise in the U.S. but Iowa still sees low numbers

We all dread the winter. And as the weather gets colder and winter approaches, one things we have to expect is the dreaded flu. In many parts of the country, the flu has gotten off to an early start. But Sam Jarvis, Community Health Division Manager for the Johnson County...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Man arrested for house fire that killed 15 animals

A Cedar Rapids man was arrested on outstanding warrants for 2nd degree arson and 15 counts of animal cruelty causing serious injury or death. A warrant was issued for Jonathan Ramey after an investigation by Cedar Rapids Police, Fire, Animal Care and control after Ramey allegedly set fire to the residence at 1730 11th Street NW on October 1.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

#1 Xavier rallies past W-SR, advancing one game closer to State

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The top-ranked Xavier volleyball team came back from dropping their first set to Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday night, beating the Go-Hawks 3-1. This could be the final match for W-SR head coach EaVon Woodin, who's been coaching high school volleyball for 44 years.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy