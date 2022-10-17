Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Perkins Restaurant and Bakery At Coralville Reopens With a Shiny New LookMadocCoralville, IA
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes aim to avenge ‘scar’ in latest meeting against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State faces quick turnaround against Iowa FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State upsets No. 5 Iowa in 2-0 home shutoutThe LanternColumbus, OH
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Informal meeting on Grant Wood Trail development draws big crowd in Springville
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — There are new plans for an old trail in Linn County. Right now, the ideas for developing a two-mile stretch of Grant Wood Trail from Secrist Road to Springville are preliminary and numerous. Linn County Conservation presented at least three different alternate routes the trail extension could take, during a meeting at Springville's American Legion Hall Tuesday.
cbs2iowa.com
Marion fire crews put out garage fire Thursday evening
Marion fire crews were on the scene of a garage fire for over an hour Thursday evening. Crews were called to the 300 block of Larick Drive just before 6:30 p.m. for a report of a detached garage on fire. According to a press release Thursday evening, crews saw heavy...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids schools plan to name interim superintendent next week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Cedar Rapids Community School District is planning to appoint an interim superintendent soon that could start on the first of November, the district confirmed Thursday. Current Superintendent Noreen Bush resigned last month while she's battling cancer but had planned to continue in the role...
cbs2iowa.com
Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood Association, nonprofits host Homeowners Resources Workshop
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — If you or someone you know had damage to their home in the 2020 derecho, the Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood Association is coming to the rescue. Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood Association collaborated with several nonprofits including Habitat for Humanity, Horizons, Iowa Legal Aid and Neighborhood Finance Corp. to provide information and education on how to properly take care of your home.
cbs2iowa.com
Grant Wood Trail public input meeting being held in Springville
Springville, Iowa — The Linn County Conservation Board will be hosting a public input meeting regarding the Grant Wood Trail. “There is interest in creating a trail connection to the city of Springville from the Grant Wood Trail,” said Dennis Goemaat, Conservation Board Executive Director. “Several areas of the trail are developed from Marion with more segments under design or study,”
cbs2iowa.com
Record cold start for Cedar Rapids
A COLD start to the day today, not only in Cedar Rapids but along the I380 Corridor and across most of the Midwest. Lots of low 20s and upper teens this morning puts most of Eastern Iowa 15 to 20 degrees below normal for overnight low temperatures. Being this cold...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids teen arrested for C Street shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to the October 9 shooting of a 29-year-old from Muscatine. That day, Yadier Primero-Marquez was shot in the back in the 2200 block of C Street Southwest. He was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
cbs2iowa.com
City of Cedar Rapids asking for feedback on community Garden project
The City of Cedar Rapids is looking for feedback on a plan to include community gardens in parks across the city. The first proposed garden would be at Sinclair Park and would expand to 7 - 10 additional parks. The city is currently seeking feedback from the community to understand...
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD reminder on where you can display yard signs
Ahead of election day the Cedar Rapids Police Department wants to remind you about where all those yards signs can be displayed after receiving a lot of calls about them. Whether they're political, for garage sales or any other sign in your yard they need to be on your side of the sidewalk, or ten to twelve feet from the road's edge if you don't have a sidewalk.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids school board chooses Illinois firm in superintendent search
The Cedar Rapids school board has chosen a firm to lead the search for a new superintendent during an October 17 meeting. The board unanimously approved Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, an education consulting firm out of Schaumburg, Illinois, to assist with the process. According to board President David Tominsky,...
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County Board of Supervisors awards second round of ARPA funding
The Linn County Board of Supervisors awarded the second round of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars it received from the federal government. ARPA funding is meant to speed up the United States' recovery from the economic and health effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board...
cbs2iowa.com
Linn-Mar Community School District hosting career fair October 19
Marion — Linn-Mar Community School District will be hosting a Job fair on October 19 at the Learning Resource Center, 2999 North 10th Street in Marion from 5-7p.m. Guests should enter the parking lot from 10th street, near the electronic sign. Ice cream and walking tacos will be served.
cbs2iowa.com
OPERATION QUICKFIND: Channing Adams
Cedar Rapids Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for 15-year-old Channing (CJ) Adams. He was last seen at 11:00am Wednesday morning in the area of Kirkwood Blvd. Channing is 6" foot and 170 pounds. He was wearing a back puffer jacket, black mask (full face) and black jeans. If you...
cbs2iowa.com
Local hospitals see an increase in children with respiratory infections
The numbers on kids coming into the hospital with respiratory infections are increasing throughout the country. Hospitals are seeing numbers so high, they are running out of bed space. Here in Iowa, hospitals are reporting an uptick in the patients they're treating but all seem to align with the fact...
cbs2iowa.com
Flu season on the rise in the U.S. but Iowa still sees low numbers
We all dread the winter. And as the weather gets colder and winter approaches, one things we have to expect is the dreaded flu. In many parts of the country, the flu has gotten off to an early start. But Sam Jarvis, Community Health Division Manager for the Johnson County...
cbs2iowa.com
Man arrested for house fire that killed 15 animals
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested on outstanding warrants for 2nd degree arson and 15 counts of animal cruelty causing serious injury or death. A warrant was issued for Jonathan Ramey after an investigation by Cedar Rapids Police, Fire, Animal Care and control after Ramey allegedly set fire to the residence at 1730 11th Street NW on October 1.
cbs2iowa.com
#1 Xavier rallies past W-SR, advancing one game closer to State
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The top-ranked Xavier volleyball team came back from dropping their first set to Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday night, beating the Go-Hawks 3-1. This could be the final match for W-SR head coach EaVon Woodin, who's been coaching high school volleyball for 44 years.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa's absentee voting kicks off, SOS Pate casts ballot in Cedar Rapids
Wednesday marks the first day Iowans can vote in person at their county election office and the first day county auditors can mail absentee ballots to voters who requested them. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and his family casted their ballots for the November 2022 general election in person...
cbs2iowa.com
Domestic Violence Intervention Program hosting Punk Show Benefit October 22
Iowa City — The Domestic Violence Intervention Program (DVIP) is partnering with local artists on a punk show fundraiser at the James Theater, 213 N Gilbert St, Iowa City, on October 22 at 7:00 PM. The agency is hoping to raise additional funds for emergency hotel stays for victim...
Comments / 0