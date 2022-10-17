A man for all seasons: Northampton performances will celebrate the late dancer, choreographer and actor Peter B. Schmitz

Read full article on original website
Meteorologist Janna Brown award as Best On-Air Personality at Reader Raves Awards
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Our very own meteorologist Janna Brown was honored Wednesday evening at the Log Cabin in Holyoke for the 2023 Reader Raves Awards. Janna won the award for best on-air personality, and we congratulate her on the win. She follows in the footsteps of Western Mass News...
Reader Raves 2023 Gala celebrates the winners (photos)
Over 500 guests came to celebrate the winners of the 2023 Reader Raves contest. Tens of thousands of votes were cast by readers of The Republican and MassLive, culminating in the best of the best celebrating their wins at the Log Cabin in Holyoke.
Pita Pockets and Lili’s Restaurant in Amherst rated among New England’s best by Yelp, to little surprise for diners
For the owners of two Amherst restaurants, seeing their businesses on Yelp’s annual list of the best restaurants in New England was a welcome surprise. It was less of a shock for their customers. “I can’t believe it,” Emily Marraffa, of Amherst, first thought when she saw Mediterranean joint...
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1980s Baby Names for Boys
Ah, the 80s. The decade of fun and decadence. Keep in mind I was a little guy during the '80s but there are certain aspects of that decade I remember very vividly especially when it comes to Berkshire County. For example, I remember when we had a drive-in in northern Berkshire County. Do you remember Corey's Drive-In in North Adams? How about the Dream Machine arcade hangout in the L-shaped plaza in North Adams? That was a big hit for teenage kids as my brother used to go there. One restaurant in particular that my family loved to go to in the 80s and early 90s was Bonanza in Pittsfield. And you can't forget about the Ground Round in the Berkshire Mall. There's no doubt that the '80s were a fun decade, especially in Berkshire County.
Don’t cut corners: why Springfield College doesn’t walk on the grass
Whether it be at New Student Orientation or an ordinary day at Springfield College, chances are all students here have heard this yelled toward at least one individual who chose to walk on the grass. Upon being called out, most students will then immediately get back onto the walkway, distancing themselves from their misstep.
Mass. mom, son hospitalized with severe liver damage after eating mushrooms they foraged for dinner
WORCESTER, Mass. — A mother and her son were recently rushed to a Massachusetts hospital with severe liver damage and treated with a “compassionate use” drug after they consumed mushrooms that they had foraged for dinner. Kam Look and her son, Kai Chen, of Amherst, were outside...
Raising Cane’s wants to open chicken finger shop in Enfield
Famous chicken finger restaurant chain Raising Cane’s is aiming to open their first location in Connecticut. On Tuesday, The Connecticut Scoop announced on their Facebook page the states first Raising Cane’s location has been proposed. The chain has submitted plans to build a location in Enfield — right over the Massachusetts border.
Ryan Kennedy, Springfield corrections officer dead at 36, remembered for ‘tireless work ethic’
A Hampden County correctional officer who died this week at the age of 36 was remembered by his family in an obituary for his fierce loyalty, infectious smile, heroics that set him apart from others and a “tireless work ethic.”. Ryan Kennedy, of Springfield, died Monday, the Hampden Country...
Parents voicing concerns over former Palmer superintendent following resignation
Meteorologist Janna Brown award as Best On-Air Personality at Reader Raves Awards. It was certainly much deserved for Janna, and everyone here at Western Mass News is so happy for her!. Updated: 16 hours ago. Two new COVID-19 subvariants are gaining traction throughout the country at a “troublesome” rate, according...
Historian shares tales of how whip industry once ruled Westfield
SOUTHWICK – Historian Bruce Cortis has done a lot of research on Westfield’s climb, and fall, as the worldwide leader in whip manufacturing, and what surprised him most was the city’s success in making a product that it had no resources to produce. “What’s astonishing is that...
Northampton rejects cannabis shop for first time after Florence uproar
Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra on Thursday denied a proposed cannabis dispensary a spot in the city’s Florence village, saying community opposition had made it clear to her that the business was not right for the neighborhood. The cannabis industry in Northampton has ballooned since the city became home to...
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. Ghost Hunting Groups Will More Than Likely be Touring and/or...
Third student this year hit by a car at UMass Amherst
UMass Police continue to investigate after a student was hit by a car on Thursday night, which is now the third pedestrian accident in the last two semesters on the campus.
Darryl Moss, Ex-Sarno Aide, Takes Mayor & Springfield to Court for Discrimination…
The death of George Floyd reverberated into Springfield as it had the rest of the country. Its impact would vary in a city already facing legal crises over reform and a federal investigation into the Police Department. When the issue crossed Springfield’s employee social media policy, people would lose jobs.
Study Lists The 10 Best Colleges In Massachusetts. Any From The Berkshires Make The Cut?(Photos)
Let's face it, folks. It's never been all that inexpensive to attend the hallowed halls of academia but nowadays with the high cost of living it seems more expensive than ever. The average cost at a four-year college, factoring in tuition plus room and board, is approximately $23,000 to $52,000 per year.
What should be done with Bear Hole in West Springfield?
A public forum is being held next Thursday for input on the development plan of Bear Hole.
Hampden baker who sold cakes in her driveway during pandemic opens bakery
On Sundays during the early parts of the COVID-19 pandemic, hungry neighbors could find cookies, pies and cupcakes for sale at the end of the driveway at 24 Allen Court in Hampden. The desserts were said to be made with “love” and helped fill a time lacking in connection.
Breeze Airways to offer 4 new destinations from Bradley
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Breeze Airways is adding four new flight destinations out of Bradley International Airport beginning February 2023. The new destinations include flights Thursday and Sunday to Vero Beach, Florida and Phoenix, Arizona. Other stops include one-stop flights Thursdays and Sundays to Provo, Utah, and San Bernardino, California.
Annoying Pest is Popping Up in Berkshire Buildings, Why Now? (photo)
Over the past couple of days, I have noticed here at WSBS Radio in Great Barrington a particular pest popping up around the station. That particular pest is an insect known as the Stink bug. Stink bugs have been crawling and swarming around the station here in Great Barrington. I'll see stink bugs pop up from time to time but why would I be seeing them in the fall?
Cut-through between Fausey Drive and Circle Drive in West Springfield closed
There will be a temporary road closure between Fausey Drive and Circle Drive in West Springfield.
