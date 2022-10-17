Read full article on original website
Paystand Allows Users of Network, Card to Get Revenue Next Business Day
Blockchain-enabled B2B payments firm Paystand has announced that businesses using the Paystand Network and the DeFi Corporate Card can now access their revenue the next business day, with no fees. Paystand will provide the DeFi Corporate Card Account to all Paystand accounts receivable (AR) customers, it said Friday (Oct. 21)...
FIs, FinTechs Leverage Blockchain To Power X-Border Payments In EU, Middle East
In discussions of blockchain technology and its effect on payments, the idea that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin will replace fiat money abounds. While arguments for and against the feasibility of such a hypothetical future tend to split opinions, several tokens are already powering cross-border transactions for some of the world’s biggest financial institutions (FIs).
Item-Level Data Network Banyan Gets $43M to Power Next FinTech Wave
There’s strategic gold locked in receipt level data, aka SKU level data, and the appetite for accessing those insights is attracting not just users but investors who see the possibilities. In a clear vote of confidence for both concept and company, FinTech Banyan announced on Thursday (Oct. 20) that...
How Credit Unions Use Data to Design Member-Centric Crypto Products
How Credit Unions Use Data to Design Member-Centric Crypto Products. Consumers are turning to innovative banking solutions as they never have before, with more saying they would switch or consider switching financial institutions (FIs) specifically to access innovative financial products, such as tools that offer personalization. Consumers want their FIs to innovate — but in a highly personalized way. Data-driven insights are the solution.
Banyan Raises $43M to Grow Its SKU Data Network
Stock keeping unit (SKU)-level receipt data infrastructure startup Banyan raised $43 million to scale its technology and infrastructure to advance its network that enables retailers, banks and FinTechs to leverage item-level enriched data capabilities. The Series A round, a combination of equity and venture debt, was led by Fin Capital...
Learn How UNIFY Turned Consumer Data Into a Crypto Product
--- In a world awash in consumer data, credit unions (CUs) have a unique opportunity. While selling this data to third parties is an often permissible and largely profitable endeavor, CUs have the option of using it another way: harnessing it to design, develop and release new product offerings tailored to members’ needs. Some CUs are already doing this.
Chase Launches Early Access to Direct Deposits
Chase is now letting its Secure Banking customers access their direct deposits up to two business days earlier. The new early direct deposit offering, which is beginning this month, applies to eligible direct deposits such as payroll, tax refunds, government benefits and pensions — categories that cover nearly 90% of Secure Banking direct deposits, Chase said Wednesday (Oct. 19) in a press release.
FDIC Head: Regulators Must Understand Crypto Risks Before Offering Guidance
United States financial regulators will likely have stronger guidance for banks regarding cryptocurrencies once those agencies have a better handle on the risks. That’s according to Martin Gruenberg, acting chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), who spoke Thursday (Oct. 20) during an event at the Brookings Institution.
Leveraging Connected Experiences to Build Consumer Trust
Providing data-driven connected experiences can offer value to consumers, leading to a better consumer-financial institution experience, PSCU SVP, Chief Product and Digital Officer Denise Stevens writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. Consumers have experienced many different global and...
Are Retail Traders Bored Now That Bitcoin is Less Volatile?
Bitcoin’s biggest problem as a payments currency is its wild volatility, with a long history of rising and falling as much as 10% in a day. However, for bitcoin traders, the No. 1 cryptocurrency’s biggest problem is its current lack of volatility. While the number of consumers investing...
Today in B2B Payments: Firms Launch BNPL, Mobile App, Storefront
Today in B2B payments, Ionia and Certegy roll out a new buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering, Wave debuts a new mobile app for small business owners and Jimmy Brings launches a new storefront. Plus, Capital on Tap secures a $110 million credit facility to build a central finance hub for small businesses, while Credit Key Raises $115 million for its B2B BNPL solution.
Amex, Cvent Expand Payments Solutions as Corporate Events Resume
Event marketing and management platform Cvent has expanded its virtual payment capabilities with the help of American Express. The new features offer American Express Corporate Meeting Card and vPayment clients who use the Cvent Event Marketing and Management platform streamlined onboarding and improved user experience, according to a Wednesday (Oct. 19) news release.
Today in the Connected Economy: Klarna Embraces Shoppable Video
Today in the connected economy, BNPL provider Klarna unveils new tools designed to turn it into a place where consumers and retailers can discover and create. Also, event management platform Cvent expands its virtual payment offerings with help from American Express, and Visa’s Vanessa Colella tells PYMNTS’ Karen Webster how the company is further monetizing the creator economy.
Study: CBDCs, Private Stablecoins Can Work Together
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and Hong Kong Monetary Authority said they’ve conducted an experiment showing central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) can work in tandem with private stablecoins. The study — dubbed Project Aurum, or “gold” in Latin — shows how the two digital currencies can work together...
Malaysian FinTech Super Apps Plans $1.1B SPAC Merger
Malaysian payments technology company Super Apps is set to go public in the United States via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger that values the firm at $1.1 billion. The company said in a news release Wednesday (Oct. 19) it will merge with Technology and Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation and...
Brazil’s Nubank Unveils Cryptocurrency ‘Nucoin’
In what it calls a bid to “further democratize new technologies such as blockchain and web3,” Brazilian digital bank Nubank is releasing its own cryptocurrency. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 19) post on the company blog, “Nucoin” will be available to all of the bank’s customers beginning next year.
Today in Crypto: Lawmaker Says US Needs CBDC to Remain in ‘the game’; BitKeep Wallet to Reimburse Users in $1M Hack
Crypto wallet BitKeep has been hacked for more than $1 billion in BNB Chain and Polygon-based tokens on Tuesday (Oct. 18), a Coindesk report said. The BitKeep Swap product said it was hacked early on Tuesday. The team said it had “managed to contain the emergency and stopped the hacker.” The Swap service had been paused as of the report to avoid further breaches.
BitPay Increases Focus on Crypto Disbursements — Including Payroll Payouts
In the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish,” BitPay CEO Stephen Pair explains why payroll is a sweet spot in the crypto realm now. With the third quarter of 2022 bringing a long-expected drop in consumer spending and along with...
Brazilian Digital Bank C6 Opening First Physical Branches
Brazilian digital bank C6 is preparing to open its first brick-and-mortar operations in a bid to attract wealthier clients. Speaking to Reuters on Wednesday (Oct. 19), C6’s Head of High Income Felipe Wey said the bank’s aim in the next few months is to have an office in each of Brazil’s capitals, along with other communities with a large pool of wealthy potential customers.
Report: PhonePe Considering New Funding Round to Build Super App
India-based FinTech PhonePe is reportedly in talks to start a new funding round to further its aim of building a financial services super app. The round would be led by global growth equity investor General Atlantic with an investment of $450 million to $500 million and would give PhonePe a valuation of at least $12 billion, Moneycontrol reported Friday (Oct. 21), citing unnamed sources.
