(Fargo, ND) -- City officials are accepting public feedback regarding the pedestrian bridge looking to be built near city hall. The pedestrian bridge would be built over 2nd St. N and travel over the flood wall to connect to the green-space and walking path on the other side. The styles of bridge were the biggest differences between the three options; which are generally formed to look like a star that costs the most, an "S", or a fishing hook that has the lowest cost.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO