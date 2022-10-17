ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

LIVE: Talking with the Dead

FARGO — Are you one of those people who thinks you can communicate with the dead?. If you lived in the Fargo-Moorhead of the 1880s, you probably believed you could. That’s what records from that era show, according to the Clay County Historical and Cultural Society’s Markus Krueger.
Tunnel of Terror: Drive through the haunted car wash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Things are about to get scary at Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Fargo. The company is getting into the Halloween spirit by offering a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced it is bringing back its Tunnel of Terror car wash this...
Alerus Center GM responds to concertgoer's complaints about "ridiculous" lines for beer and bathrooms

(Fargo, ND) -- The Alerus Center in Grand Forks is responding to a concertgoer who has several complaints about her experience at the Chris Stapleton concert. Fargo resident Katy Moore shared her complaints with WDAY News First. Moore's complaints include what she describes as not enough places to purchase drinks and unacceptably long lines to use bathrooms.
Amazon delivery center opening in Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Construction is underway to open a 17,000 square-foot Amazon delivery center in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Greater Fergus Falls, a nonprofit economic development organization, says it is part of the redevelopment of the former Sunmart property on West Lincoln Avenue. This location will serve as a “last-mile” facility to provide service to many communities in the area. The facility is slated to open in 2023.
Fargo family wins one of two episodes on Family Feud

SABIN, Minn. (KVRR)- Imagine the thrill of competing under the bright lights on your favorite game show. The Meyhuber family out of Fargo had the opportunity to battle it out on Family Feud. They say the feeling of appearing on a show they’ve been fans of for so long is still surreal.
Fargo Public Works Department gearing up to provide snow removal for winter season

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Public Works Department is geared up and ready for snow removal when the time comes. "It's kind of a year-long ordeal as far as getting ready for winter. In the summer months we're purchasing material writing contracts for salt, sand, different materials that we need. Our shop is constantly making sure the equipment is ready to go," department manager Paul Fiechtner.
What’s the Truth About Haunted North Fargo Trollwood Park?

If you’ve ever been Trollwood Park in North Fargo and ventured toward the Northeast edge. You might have stumbled upon something a bit odd for a children’s park. Tucked between some hills of willow trees. You’ll find a large stone, marking a cemetery. This dates long before the play equipment, stage or walking path was built. As this 28-acre park holds more history than most know.
UND, Hoeven remember Earl Strinden

(Grand Forks, ND) -- Members of the University of North Dakota and the state's congressional delegation are remembering a former State House Majority Leader who is known for his passion for the Grand Forks community. UND President Andy Armacost issuing a statement following the death of Earl Strinden, who served...
Grand Forks starts vacuum leaf collection

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City of Grand Forks vacuum leaf collection begins the week of October 17 with crews planning to make at least two complete passes through town, weather permitting. Crews will be following the street maintenance parking schedule during this year’s leaf collection. To take...
City of Fargo seeking feedback on downtown pedestrian bridge

(Fargo, ND) -- City officials are accepting public feedback regarding the pedestrian bridge looking to be built near city hall. The pedestrian bridge would be built over 2nd St. N and travel over the flood wall to connect to the green-space and walking path on the other side. The styles of bridge were the biggest differences between the three options; which are generally formed to look like a star that costs the most, an "S", or a fishing hook that has the lowest cost.
Fargo-Moorhead community faces intolerance

On Friday Oct 10 an email was sent to all Concordia students, faculty, and staff, informing the community about an act of vandalism that had taken place the night before. The email said that unauthorized stickers had been placed around Concordia’s campus with clear ties to white supremacy, hate, and intolerance.
(UPDATE): Weapons displayed after argument at a Fargo restaurant

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE) : Fargo Police have made contact with the two individuals involved in the incident at the restaurant Monday. Authorities say a report for terrorizing is being sent to the State Attorney’s Office. That office will determine is any charges will be pressed. If so, a warrant for arrest will then be issued.
GRAND FORKS ROAD CREWS WILL CLOSE S. 20TH STREET ON MONDAY

Grand Forks Road Crews will be closing S. 20th St. from 24th Ave. S. north 150 feet on Monday, October 24, 2022. During the reconstruction of S. 20th St. this summer, crews were waiting on a manhole casting which was delayed due to supply chain issues. The casting has now arrived, and crews will be putting it in place.
GFPD identifies those involved in pedestrian-pickup accident

Grand Forks Police have released more details about an Oct. 13th accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. The pedestrian, identified as Hunter Bjorgaard of Bemidji, was seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck at a downtown Grand Forks intersection around 11:00 PM. Police say Bjorgaard was...
Search For Stabbing Suspect in Mahnomen, Minnesota

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (KVRR) — Mahnomen County deputies and White Earth police are searching for a stabbing suspect. The male victim was stabbed in the back and taken to Mahnomen Health Center just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was then flown to Fargo for treatment. The stabbing happened in...
