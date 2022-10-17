Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
Pizza Ranch Signs Development Agreement For Thief River Falls Location
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — Pizza Ranch has signed an agreement to develop a new location in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. An opening date was not given in the company’s August franchise news release. It is part of the popular pizza chain’s effort to accelerate growth.
kvrr.com
LIVE: Talking with the Dead
FARGO — Are you one of those people who thinks you can communicate with the dead?. If you lived in the Fargo-Moorhead of the 1880s, you probably believed you could. That’s what records from that era show, according to the Clay County Historical and Cultural Society’s Markus Krueger.
valleynewslive.com
Tunnel of Terror: Drive through the haunted car wash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Things are about to get scary at Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Fargo. The company is getting into the Halloween spirit by offering a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced it is bringing back its Tunnel of Terror car wash this...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Alerus Center GM responds to concertgoer's complaints about "ridiculous" lines for beer and bathrooms
(Fargo, ND) -- The Alerus Center in Grand Forks is responding to a concertgoer who has several complaints about her experience at the Chris Stapleton concert. Fargo resident Katy Moore shared her complaints with WDAY News First. Moore's complaints include what she describes as not enough places to purchase drinks and unacceptably long lines to use bathrooms.
Grand Farm groundbreaking near Casselton
In February, Governor Doug Burgum selected Grand Farm for a $10M matching grant to advance technology in North Dakota agriculture.
valleynewslive.com
Amazon delivery center opening in Fergus Falls
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Construction is underway to open a 17,000 square-foot Amazon delivery center in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Greater Fergus Falls, a nonprofit economic development organization, says it is part of the redevelopment of the former Sunmart property on West Lincoln Avenue. This location will serve as a “last-mile” facility to provide service to many communities in the area. The facility is slated to open in 2023.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Governor Burgum: "feeding and fueling the world" starts at new Grand Farm Test Site near Casselton
(Fargo, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum attended the groundbreaking Wednesday for the new Grand Farm Test Site near Casselton. Burgum said the site could play a key role in helping North Dakota continue playing a leadership role in providing agricultural products to global markets. "This isn't just about Casselton or...
kvrr.com
Fargo family wins one of two episodes on Family Feud
SABIN, Minn. (KVRR)- Imagine the thrill of competing under the bright lights on your favorite game show. The Meyhuber family out of Fargo had the opportunity to battle it out on Family Feud. They say the feeling of appearing on a show they’ve been fans of for so long is still surreal.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Public Works Department gearing up to provide snow removal for winter season
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Public Works Department is geared up and ready for snow removal when the time comes. "It's kind of a year-long ordeal as far as getting ready for winter. In the summer months we're purchasing material writing contracts for salt, sand, different materials that we need. Our shop is constantly making sure the equipment is ready to go," department manager Paul Fiechtner.
fargomonthly.com
What’s the Truth About Haunted North Fargo Trollwood Park?
If you’ve ever been Trollwood Park in North Fargo and ventured toward the Northeast edge. You might have stumbled upon something a bit odd for a children’s park. Tucked between some hills of willow trees. You’ll find a large stone, marking a cemetery. This dates long before the play equipment, stage or walking path was built. As this 28-acre park holds more history than most know.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
UND, Hoeven remember Earl Strinden
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Members of the University of North Dakota and the state's congressional delegation are remembering a former State House Majority Leader who is known for his passion for the Grand Forks community. UND President Andy Armacost issuing a statement following the death of Earl Strinden, who served...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks starts vacuum leaf collection
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City of Grand Forks vacuum leaf collection begins the week of October 17 with crews planning to make at least two complete passes through town, weather permitting. Crews will be following the street maintenance parking schedule during this year’s leaf collection. To take...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
City of Fargo seeking feedback on downtown pedestrian bridge
(Fargo, ND) -- City officials are accepting public feedback regarding the pedestrian bridge looking to be built near city hall. The pedestrian bridge would be built over 2nd St. N and travel over the flood wall to connect to the green-space and walking path on the other side. The styles of bridge were the biggest differences between the three options; which are generally formed to look like a star that costs the most, an "S", or a fishing hook that has the lowest cost.
theconcordian.org
Fargo-Moorhead community faces intolerance
On Friday Oct 10 an email was sent to all Concordia students, faculty, and staff, informing the community about an act of vandalism that had taken place the night before. The email said that unauthorized stickers had been placed around Concordia’s campus with clear ties to white supremacy, hate, and intolerance.
valleynewslive.com
(UPDATE): Weapons displayed after argument at a Fargo restaurant
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE) : Fargo Police have made contact with the two individuals involved in the incident at the restaurant Monday. Authorities say a report for terrorizing is being sent to the State Attorney’s Office. That office will determine is any charges will be pressed. If so, a warrant for arrest will then be issued.
Beloved Minnesota Resort in Lakes Country Goes up in Flames a Second Time
My heart sunk when I received the message from Mama Zee saying,. Was going to tell you that Maplelag's main lodge burned today...you could see the smoke from Lake Park, Minnesota. To give you an idea of why that's significant, MapleLag Resort is near Callaway, Minnesota and Lake Park is...
valleynewslive.com
GoFundMe for UND student hit by farm truck raises more than $28k in less than 24 hours
N.D. (Valley News Live) - A representative from GoFundMe says the page for the UND student hit by a farm truck last week has raised more than $28,000 in 24 hours. Last week, Hunter Bjorgaard was crossing a road when he was hit by the truck. The page says he...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS ROAD CREWS WILL CLOSE S. 20TH STREET ON MONDAY
Grand Forks Road Crews will be closing S. 20th St. from 24th Ave. S. north 150 feet on Monday, October 24, 2022. During the reconstruction of S. 20th St. this summer, crews were waiting on a manhole casting which was delayed due to supply chain issues. The casting has now arrived, and crews will be putting it in place.
KNOX News Radio
GFPD identifies those involved in pedestrian-pickup accident
Grand Forks Police have released more details about an Oct. 13th accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. The pedestrian, identified as Hunter Bjorgaard of Bemidji, was seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck at a downtown Grand Forks intersection around 11:00 PM. Police say Bjorgaard was...
kvrr.com
Search For Stabbing Suspect in Mahnomen, Minnesota
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (KVRR) — Mahnomen County deputies and White Earth police are searching for a stabbing suspect. The male victim was stabbed in the back and taken to Mahnomen Health Center just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was then flown to Fargo for treatment. The stabbing happened in...
