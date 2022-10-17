Top Analyst Shows Bearish Price Predictions For Chiliz (CHZ) and Fantom (FTM) Means The Hideaways Gets The Nod

Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Provide 10X Returns: Avalanche, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin
We are now entering autumn, a season where leaves fall, the weather is cold, and the cryptocurrency market is historically performing at its best. Bitcoin (BTC) is an example of this, reaching its all-time high of over $68,000 in November 2021. So, which cryptocurrencies do experts think will perform well this autumn?
bitcoinist.com
Cardano price prediction: can ADA go to the moon and 20x before 2024?
With Cardano continuing to roll out upgrades for its network, many analysts predict that its token, ADA, will go to the moon in the coming year. The Cardano network has long been considered “slow” in releasing developmental upgrades but recently increased the pace by hard forking in September to introduce the Vasil update. As a result, more projects have started to look into deploying on Cardano.
bitcoinist.com
The Best Crypto Assets to Ride Out the Crypto Winter are Bitcoin and Rocketize Token
The crypto winter blows hard and fast, sweeping every coin without a firm foundation. Without a solid plan, all investors will lose the shirts off their backs. A crypto winter threatens to sweep away all coins in its path, but it doesn’t always succeed. That is because these coins are built to last. These unique coins have a firm foundation, making them a safe refuge that crypto traders cling to on dark days. Investing in these coins helps the investor ride out the storm.
bitcoinist.com
Is LUNC dead? Experts predict Terra Luna nearing zero in the short-term future
The crypto market has experienced a whirlwind in 2022. Good and bad developments have taken place, and the market is now in a period of historically rare low volatility. While the bear market prices have some investors anxious, many are actually optimistic about the future of the asset class. However,...
bitcoinist.com
LUNA Ecosystem Gets Support with Launch of LUNCHBOX $LUNA Burn and Market Prediction, Powered by BlueZilla
The BlueZilla startup incubator has announced the launch of LUNCHBOX – a decentralized market prediction platform aimed entirely at giving users the chance to earn on predicting the number of $LUNC tokens burned each day, whilst burning $LUNC tokens. Amongst the wider efforts of the community and market, LUNCHBOX is shaping up to be a pretty interesting factor in $LUNC’s recovery.
bitcoinist.com
Could You Live With Yourself After Uniglo.io, Dogecoin, And Shiba Inu Do 20x From Here, And You Didn’t Buy?
The cryptocurrency market offers investors the possibility to prosper despite prevailing market circumstances and a worldwide recession when all other types of assets, particularly conventional equities, stocks, and shares, fail. According to analysts, Uniglo (GLO), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are the cryptos of the future, with 20x growth...
bitcoinist.com
The Battle of NFTs – Ethereum’s CryptoPunks vs ApeCoin’s Bored Apes vs Big Eyes Coin NFT Sushi Crew
Scary start to the week as the cryptocurrency markets for Bitcoin, XRP, Cardano, and Polkadot are all experiencing difficulties. At the time this piece was being written, the price of Bitcoin dropped to £17,310. Many large cryptocurrencies have been on a bullish run since the beginning of June, which is the lowest level.
bitcoinist.com
Vemate, Fast-Tracked Bear-Market Killer, will be listed on Gate.io
Vemate, a trending hybrid crypto-NFT project, has successfully finished Presale on Gempad and has opened another one on PinkSale for those that want to jump on board before listing on Pancakeswap and then, a few days later, on Gate.io, a Tier-1 CEX. London, United Kingdom – Vemate is a hybrid...
bitcoinist.com
Value Preservation: Which Top 10 Crypto Has Performed The Best?
Since the beginning of 2022, the crypto market has descended further into the bear market. The current bitcoin cycle low was hit back in June 2022, and its price is only about 11% up from that point. Through the bear market, there have been some cryptocurrencies that have held up better than the others. This report takes a look at the top 10 digital assets by market cap and how they have done since then.
bitcoinist.com
How Bitcoin On-Chain Metrics Hint At A Long-Term Bottom
Predicting the bitcoin bottom is something that is done with much fervor by investors in the space since it often means more profit if they can accurately catch the bottom. It often proves to be a difficult task but using blockchain metrics can provide some guidance. Presently, these blockchain metrics have fallen to new lows, which could point toward a possible bottom for bitcoin.
bitcoinist.com
Can AVAX withstand the Bears’ Pressure? Avalanche 2025 Price Prediction
The year 2022 was unfortunate for the blockchain Avalanche (AVAX). It lost 80% of its value, and the chain’s native token, AVAX, tumbled out of the top 10 list of the most valuable cryptos by market capitalization. We all remember the disaster surrounding Terra Luna and the meltdown, which...
bitcoinist.com
XRP price prediction: can Ripple hit $5 following a potential lawsuit win?
XRP continues to dominate headlines as the top 10 ranked project battles the SEC to vindicate itself and the entire industry. The financial payments giant is involved in a lawsuit with the SEC for operating an unlicensed securities offering. However, it currently has the upper hand. Experts believe a potential lawsuit win could have long-term bullish implications for the entire industry and help XRP hit $5 following the outcome.
bitcoinist.com
What Will Polkadot (DOT) Be Worth in 2025? The Hideaways (HDWY) Could Overtake Polkadot (DOT) as Investor Favorite
Even though Polkadot’s (DOT) utility could arguably be one of the best in the crypto market, Polkadot (DOT) price has been struggling and many investors are asking whether Polkadot (DOT) will be a good investment for 2025. Polkadot (DOT) is a currency that you can use to buy the...
bitcoinist.com
$111M Stablecoins Flow Into Exchanges, Buying Pressure For Bitcoin?
On-chain data shows large amounts of stablecoins have entered exchanges recently, something that could provide buying pressure for Bitcoin. Around $111 Million Stablecoins Flowed Into Exchanges In Last Couple Of Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the latest stablecoin inflow is the largest observed in...
bitcoinist.com
Oryen Taking DeFi By Storm With Guaranteed 90% APY, Fantom, And Avalanche Community Taking Notice
Cryptocurrencies gain traction so fast, it is easy to discover them too late and be faced with a steep entry price – especially those destined for the moon! Keeping a close eye on the crypto scene is imperative if you want to catch the best prospects in infancy. A brilliant new project is making waves in our community so take notice – everyone else is.
bitcoinist.com
3 Potentially Profitable Cryptocurrencies That You Should Hold: Feed3, Decentraland, and Axie Infinity
There are so many gems scattered in the cryptocurrency market. However, it takes diligent research to find them. Some of these gems include Decentraland (MANA), Axie Infinity (AXS), and new crypto Feed3 (FD3). As the market is currently recovering from the bear market in 2022, there’s no better time to...
bitcoinist.com
Polygon (Matic) and Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Holders Invest in The Hideaways ($HDWY)
Polygon (MATIC) was one of the best presale investment opportunities that our analysts picked out. It results in astronomical gains of well over 20,000%, and they’ve picked The Hideaways (HDWY) to emulate the same trajectory. Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) has been causing a stir again as people question the validity...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes on the Fast Track to Dominating the NFT Trade Sector Against Solana and Enjin Coin
Big Eyes (BIG) has been expanding at a fantastic rate in the past few weeks, as its presale has racked up about $8.5 million in token sales since September. The platform is moving to compete with top NFT projects Solana (SOL) and Enjin Coin (ENJ), as its users eagerly anticipate its NFT club launch later in the year. Here, we present a short review of the coins as they stand.
bitcoinist.com
New DOGE All-Time High Soon? – Dogecoin Price Prediction
Meme coins do not have any intrinsic value but are an essential part of the cryptocurrency landscape. What would crypto be without Elon Musk’s favorite dog-theme coin, Dogecoin?. Intended as a joke featuring a viral photograph of a Shiba Inu dog, DOGE quickly became the biggest Memecoin on the...
bitcoinist.com
Stars Seem To Align for Plona with Successful Presale Launch, Ripple and Stellar Lumens Struggling
Because the cryptocurrency market is always unstable, investing in blockchain tokens can be difficult. For example, Ripple (XRP) and Stella Lumens (XLM) have experienced a recent low in the market. The new token on the scene, Plona (PLON), is getting much attention and interest before its launch in the next...
Comments / 0