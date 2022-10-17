Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two ARPA Funding Requests Approved by Washington County Commissioners
The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved two ARPA funding requests on Monday for non-profit organizations. The first was in the amount of $10,000 for the Bartlesville Area Habitat for Humanity. During the approval process, the commissioners discussed the value of building houses for those who cannot find affordable housing and the fact that the organization has built 90 houses since it began in Bartlesville in 1987.
bartlesvilleradio.com
COVID Grant Funds Still Available For Building Rehabilitation
The City of Bartlesville has announced through its CITY BEAT and social media platforms that Community Development Block Grants-CoronaVirus funds received by the City last year are now available to public facilities after a resolution to change the focus of the funds was passed at the City Council meeting in the first week of October.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage County Collision Results in AirVac Transportation
At approximately 4:30 am this morning, a GMC Sierra driving westbound on OK-20 near OK-18 and about 3 miles outside of Fairfax in Osage County was involved in a collision when the vehicle ran into a tree. The driver of the vehicle was Calvin Stroud, age 76, or Wagoner. Wagoner was transported by Miller EMS to Fairfax Regional Medical Center then transferred by AirVac to Saint Francis Medical Center in Tulsa with internal injuries.
news9.com
Rogers County Man Scheduled To Be Executed Thursday
The state of Oklahoma is scheduled to put a Roger County man to death on Thursday. Benjamin Cole is set to be executed for killing his daughter Brianna in 2002. Prosecutors say Cole bent the 9-month-old in half, forcing her ankles backwards to her head. Cole's lawyers argued that he...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education Approves Budget, Real Estate Purchase and Hears from Parents Regarding Posters for Drag Queen Show in Schools
It was the public comment segment at the end of the meeting that drew a lot of attention as three speakers expressed their concerns and displeasure at learning that posters advertising the recent drag queen show at Unity Square had been posted in the schools. The speakers wanted answers as to who approved the posting of the ads and who might have done the actual posting.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Tri County Tech & Boys and Girls Club of Nowata open Facility in Nowata
The Tri County Tech Nowata Business Development Center and Boys and Girls club of Nowata announced last week there would be a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house at the new joint-use facility for todays grand opening. This Facility is approximately 22,500 square feet and includes classrooms, a commercial kitchen,...
News On 6
Rural Fire Departments Say Drought Conditions Are Making Fires Worse
People across Oklahoma are dealing with the effects of a drought. For parts of Green Country, it’s even worse. Rogers, Nowata, and Washington counties are facing an extreme drought. The Oglesby Fire Department in southeastern Washington County has been trying to warn people about the drought conditions; from Facebook...
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsa County DA's office awarded $1.6 million to provide mental health and substance abuse resources
The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office has been awarded $1.6 million in federal funding to help provide resources for defendants struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues while they're in jail and after they've been released. District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said substance abuse fuels a lot of criminal activity...
KWCH.com
Missing Cowley County man found dead in Oklahoma
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rustin Michael Smith, who was reported missing this week in Cowley County, was found dead inside his locked vehicle on Tuesday, according to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office. No foul play is suspected in Smith’s death. A person found Smith’s maroon Chevy Silverado in brush...
fourstateshomepage.com
Man arrested in Cherokee County for fighting with sheriff’s deputies
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A man was arrested Sunday outside a Weir residence following a domestic disturbance call. A Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene around 8:00 PM where he found a man and woman arguing. He said 35-year-old Dustin McMinn became aggressive and combative with the deputy.
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office continues search for clues in 2021 Turley disappearances
TULSA, Okla. — A year after three people disappeared in Turley last October, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office continues looking for clues. 76-year-old Jack Grimes and 56-year-old Dwayne Selby were supposed to be at a horse show in Texas during the third week of October but never made it home.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Nowata Seeking Vendors for November Harvest Festival
The City of Nowata will hold its Harvest Festival on Saturday, November 12 at the Nowata Fair Building, 132 South Ash Street. The event will feature a variety of vendors and games. The event is seeking vendors so if you want to be part of the fun, now is the...
KAKE TV
Missing Kansas man found dead in Oklahoma, sheriff's office says
WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - The Cowley County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man who was reported missing has been found dead in Oklahoma. Rustin Smith was reported missing on Monday and was last seen driving his maroon 2014 Chevy Silverado. The sheriff's office was notified Tuesday that Smith's pickup was found in some brush in rural Osage County, Oklahoma.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Multiple fire departments respond to industrial building fire in Catoosa
CATOOSA, Okla. — Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a fire at a metal galvanizing plant, east of the Port of Catoosa, near State Highway 266 and South 4100 Road. Fire crews from Catoosa, Verdigris, Tulsa and Claremore were all on the scene. They said they were...
guthrienewspage.com
Tulsa firefighters endorse Gov. Kevin Stitt
(Oklahoma City, Okla.) – The Stitt for Governor 2022 Campaign has today announced the Tulsa Firefighters PAC endorsement of Governor Kevin Stitt for re-election in 2022. “Governor Stitt has championed firefighters across our state and it’s our honor to endorse him for a second term,” said Matt Lay, President of the Tulsa International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 176 in Tulsa, Ok. “Gov. Stitt has prioritized resources to support active firefighters and ensured our retired firefighters are respected and receiving the compensation they earned and deserve.”
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa attorney to file a lawsuit against City of Locust Grove after police shot dogs
LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — A Tulsa Attorney has notified the city of Locust Grove he intends to file a federal lawsuit after police shot two stray dogs and left them for dead back on Aug. 11. One of the dogs, now named Lucky, survived the shooting and went back...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police say vandals caused more than half a million dollars in damages at Owasso construction site
OWASSO, Okla. — Police say vandals caused more than half a million dollars in damages at a construction site in Owasso, near 76th Street North and North Memorial Drive. Not only did the vandals tear up equipment, but they also dug up part of the road which damaged the car of an innocent driver.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Walk-In Flu Clinic Offered October 24, 2022
The Washington County Health Department announced today it will hold a walk-in flu clinic on Monday, October 24 from 4 to 6 pm at their Bartlesville office, 5121 SE Jacquelyn Lane. Seasonal flu shots will be available for ages 6 months and older, including the high-dose shot recommended for ages...
$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust
FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
bartlesvilleradio.com
Hudson Lake Duck Blind Drawings Set for October 21
The City of Bartlesville will hold a drawing for 10 duck blind areas on Hudson Lake on October 21 at 9 am. The drawings are held at the Hudson Lake boat ramp. The fee is $10 for each blind and any leftover blinds can be purchased at the Bartlesville City Hall after the drawing during regular business houses. Leftover blinds will be made available on a first-come-first-serve basis.
