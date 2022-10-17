ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Local restaurant shines during Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest begins Thursday afternoon. The popular Oklahoma celebration brings authentic Bavarian food, beer and live entertainment to Tulsa’s River West Festival Park for four days. There will be several new elements this year, including seven new structures and chalets reminiscent of old...
KTUL

'Tulsa King' advance screening coming to two Oklahoma AMC Theaters

TULSA, Okla. (KOKH) — The series premiere of the "Tulsa King", starring Sylvester Stallone, is coming to AMC Theaters as part of a double-screening. People can come to AMC Theaters in Owasso and Tulsa to see an advance double-screening of "Tulsa King" and the Season 5 Premiere of "Yellowstone".
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Tulsa, Oklahoma – (With Photos)

Tulsa, Oklahoma is a food lover’s paradise. The breakfast options are endless, and there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find it here. Here are just a few of the best breakfast spots in Tulsa. Table Of...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa businesses give their take on recreational marijuana

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans will soon decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana. FOX23 spoke with local business owners about how this could impact them. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a special election for March for voters to cast their ballots on legalizing recreational marijuana. This comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a petition to get the question on the ballot for Nov. 8.
sapulpatimes.com

Local Collector to Auction Off Sapulpa Antiques and Signage

Larry White, longtime owner of Sapulpa businesses such as EMCO Pest Control and formerly the event venue known as Signs of the Times, has decided to auction off nearly all of what remains of his unique, mostly Sapulpa-based collection. On Saturday, October 22nd, White plans to auction off the remainder...
news9.com

100-Year-Old Bristow Farmer Still Growing Pecans After 70 Years

The record-breaking cold snap this week destroyed pecan crops across Oklahoma. But even losing nearly all his crop, won't stop a 100-year-old farmer from doing what he loves. In the southeast corner of Creek County, just a few miles outside Bristow, sits a paradise of pecan trees on Joe Ihle's land.
kosu.org

Bird flu found in Oklahoma backyard poultry flocks

State agriculture officials have confirmed a highly contagious viral disease in three noncommercial backyard poultry flocks in east-central Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry held a town hall meeting Thursday to help inform backyard flock owners how to mitigate the spread of the bird flu. Infections have...
KOCO

Person of interest in Okmulgee murders arrested in Florida

OKMULGEE, Okla. — A person of interest in the Okmulgee murders was arrested in Florida. On Tuesday, Okmulgee police announced that Joe Kennedy is in custody. Police said he was arrested in a vehicle that was reported stolen to the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 17. This...
