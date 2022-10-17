Read full article on original website
Local restaurant shines during Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest begins Thursday afternoon. The popular Oklahoma celebration brings authentic Bavarian food, beer and live entertainment to Tulsa’s River West Festival Park for four days. There will be several new elements this year, including seven new structures and chalets reminiscent of old...
Friday Night Live Game of the Week: Muskogee at Booker T. Washington
Our Game of the Week in Week 8 brings us back to Tulsa for a showdown between Muskogee and Booker T. Washington.
KTUL
'Tulsa King' advance screening coming to two Oklahoma AMC Theaters
TULSA, Okla. (KOKH) — The series premiere of the "Tulsa King", starring Sylvester Stallone, is coming to AMC Theaters as part of a double-screening. People can come to AMC Theaters in Owasso and Tulsa to see an advance double-screening of "Tulsa King" and the Season 5 Premiere of "Yellowstone".
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Tulsa, Oklahoma – (With Photos)
Tulsa, Oklahoma is a food lover’s paradise. The breakfast options are endless, and there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find it here. Here are just a few of the best breakfast spots in Tulsa. Table Of...
Tulsa businesses give their take on recreational marijuana
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans will soon decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana. FOX23 spoke with local business owners about how this could impact them. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a special election for March for voters to cast their ballots on legalizing recreational marijuana. This comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a petition to get the question on the ballot for Nov. 8.
Tulsa City Council approves rezoning to make way for new sporting goods store
TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa is one step closer to getting a new sporting goods store. In August, Scheels announced it is considering Tulsa as a future location. Tulsa City Councilors approved the rezoning of the west side of Woodland Hills Mall on Wednesday, which will allow Scheels to start construction after the former Sears building is demolished.
sapulpatimes.com
Local Collector to Auction Off Sapulpa Antiques and Signage
Larry White, longtime owner of Sapulpa businesses such as EMCO Pest Control and formerly the event venue known as Signs of the Times, has decided to auction off nearly all of what remains of his unique, mostly Sapulpa-based collection. On Saturday, October 22nd, White plans to auction off the remainder...
Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Land In-State 2024 Commitment
Chaney Helton, an outfielder from Coweta, OK, announced her verbal commitment to OU on Tuesday.
Tulsans voice their opinion about recreational marijuana
TULSA, Okla. — People in the community, as well as the Tulsa County district attorney, gave their input about the possibility of legal recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a proclamation Tuesday declaring voters will get the chance to decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana in 2023.
news9.com
100-Year-Old Bristow Farmer Still Growing Pecans After 70 Years
The record-breaking cold snap this week destroyed pecan crops across Oklahoma. But even losing nearly all his crop, won't stop a 100-year-old farmer from doing what he loves. In the southeast corner of Creek County, just a few miles outside Bristow, sits a paradise of pecan trees on Joe Ihle's land.
Investigation continues in Okmulgee quadruple murder
The investigation continues in the Okmulgee quadruple murder as more questions come with no answers.
6 teens in custody following car chase overnight
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say a teen driver led them on a chase in a stolen car early Friday. The chase ended when the driver crashed into a utility police near First and Peoria. Police said they spotted a stolen car near 31st and Riverside and attempted to...
kosu.org
Bird flu found in Oklahoma backyard poultry flocks
State agriculture officials have confirmed a highly contagious viral disease in three noncommercial backyard poultry flocks in east-central Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry held a town hall meeting Thursday to help inform backyard flock owners how to mitigate the spread of the bird flu. Infections have...
Tulsa attorney to file a lawsuit against City of Locust Grove after police shot dogs
LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — A Tulsa Attorney has notified the city of Locust Grove he intends to file a federal lawsuit after police shot two stray dogs and left them for dead back on Aug. 11. One of the dogs, now named Lucky, survived the shooting and went back...
New poll shows Joy Hofmeister with slight lead in Oklahoma Governor’s race
TULSA, Okla. — With three weeks until the November 8 election, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister, who switched parties from Republican, is leading incumbent Republican Governor Kevin Stitt 49% to 42%, according to a poll conducted by an Oklahoma based political consulting firm, Ascend Action. The poll was conducted...
Bixby continues record run with decisive home triumph against Westmoore
By Mike Moguin Photo of Bixby wide receiver Cale Fugate, left, and quarterback Connor Kirby BIXBY - Just one flip of the switch and top-ranked Bixby was electrifying with its high-scoring offensive machine en route to another one-sided victory. The latest came against Westmoore, 73-6, ...
QB Spencer Sanders OUT vs. Longhorns? Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy Gives Vague Answer
Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Mike Gundy might be playing mind games with the Texas Longhorns by not revealing the injury status of quarterback Spencer Sanders.
KOCO
Person of interest in Okmulgee murders arrested in Florida
OKMULGEE, Okla. — A person of interest in the Okmulgee murders was arrested in Florida. On Tuesday, Okmulgee police announced that Joe Kennedy is in custody. Police said he was arrested in a vehicle that was reported stolen to the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 17. This...
News On 6
Fort Gibson Man Sentenced To 9 Months In Prison For Jan. 6 Capitol Attack
A Fort Gibson man will serve nine months in prison for his role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building. Jerry Ryals was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, DC, and was sentenced to more time than prosecutors had requested. Ryals pleaded guilty to a...
