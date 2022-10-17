LOGAN, Utah – Round and round it goes, where it stops, nobody knows. Injuries have forced the Aggies onto the dreaded QB carousel in 2022. Entering last weekend’s game against Colorado State already down a quarterback after second-year starter Logan Bonner underwent foot surgery earlier in October, USU lost junior Cooper Legas to a concussion n the first quarter. Legas finished the drive after hitting his head on the turf but, according to head coach Blake Anderson, couldn’t remember the rest of the drive once he made it to the sidelines.

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO