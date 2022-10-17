ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Overdue U-Haul stopped as stolen

WYANDOTTE — An overdue U-Haul rental that was reported as stolen resulted in a traffic stop for a 31-year-old Detroit woman and her 3-year-old son at 12:43 a.m. Oct. 18 on northbound Fort Street near Ford Avenue. The driver said she was a day late returning the rental truck,...
The Soul of Filipino Food Thrives Across Metro Detroit

A quartet of Filipino staff buzzes around a tight kitchen one early morning in mid-September, waiting for the day’s culinary symphony to begin. Sonia Sutter stands behind the cash register and takes phone orders. The owner of Filipinas Oriental Foods in Warren always wanted to control her destiny by being her own boss.
Barricaded situation on Artesian St in Detroit ends peacefully

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman is in custody after Detroit police say she barricaded herself inside a home on Artesian Street near Tireman Street. Police said they initially responded to a domestic shooting around 10:30 a.m. at a home in the 7700 block of Artesian St. According to investigators, the woman has bipolar disorder and was refusing medication.
Detroit street gang member pleads guilty to killing rival, 13-year-old bystander

(CBS DETROIT) - A member of the 6 Mile Chedda Grove street gang pleads guilty to killing a rival gang member and a 13-year-old bystander in 2015, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.Federal Officials say Edwin Mills, 32, of Detroit, admitted to participating in the killings as part of a plea deal.Mills and a co-conspirator spotted a rival inside a car outside of a market and fired shots, killing the two people and injuring two others, according to a press release. Following Mills' arrest, authorities found two AK-47 rifles, a pistol, several hundred rounds of ammunition, multiple loaded "magazines" of...
1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

