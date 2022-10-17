Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Family suffers heartbreaking loss after teen shot, dumped on side of I-94
A 20-year-old Southfield man will be in court Friday and is now charged in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old girl from Detroit.
Eastbound I-96 closed in Detroit after person shot on the freeway: MSP
According to Michigan State Police, eastbound I-96 will remain shut down at E. Outer Drive in Detroit while troopers conduct an investigation into a non-fatal shooting.
downriversundaytimes.com
Overdue U-Haul stopped as stolen
WYANDOTTE — An overdue U-Haul rental that was reported as stolen resulted in a traffic stop for a 31-year-old Detroit woman and her 3-year-old son at 12:43 a.m. Oct. 18 on northbound Fort Street near Ford Avenue. The driver said she was a day late returning the rental truck,...
2-year-old boy stabbed by grandma inside Detroit apartment
Detroit police say a 2-year-old boy was stabbed by his grandmother inside an apartment on Thursday morning.
WATCH: Camera captures home invasion suspect in Detroit backyard. Can you ID him?
Police are hoping a tip from the public will help them to identify a suspect caught on camera, just before he broke into a Detroit home and robbed the place.
fox2detroit.com
Barricaded man surrenders • Detroit towing company confronted • Macomb County inmate killed, another stabbed
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - After almost 12 hours of keeping Detroit Police at bay on the city's west side, a man has surrendered peacefully to police. The suspected gunman turned himself into police around 6:45 Wednesday morning after police had the home on Plainfield near Plymouth and Evergreen surrounded throughout the night.
fox2detroit.com
Towing company confronted by New Era Detroit, Trick Trick over alleged predatory practices
DETROIT (FOX 2) - New Era Detroit and rapper Trick Trick confronted a towing company Friday over alleged predatory practices. They are accusing Goch and Sons Towing of illegally towing vehicles after a woman's vehicle was on the verge of being towed while within the 15-minute grace period at Medical Court Apartments near Detroit Receiving Hospital.
fox2detroit.com
New Era Detroit accuses towing company of targeting vulnerable people
During a confrontation with Goch and Sons Towing, New Era Detroit and rapper Trick Trick accused the company of predatory practices. The company disputed these allegations and claimed guns were used during the confrontation.
Man enters plea in slayings of Detroit-area father, son
A 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty in the slayings of a father and son in their southeastern Michigan home.
Woman barricaded inside Detroit home with multiple weapons, police telling public to avoid the area
People are being told to stay away from a neighborhood on Detroit’s west side as police are on the scene of a woman barricaded inside a home with multiple weapons, just hours after an unrelated standoff came to an end.
Eater
The Soul of Filipino Food Thrives Across Metro Detroit
A quartet of Filipino staff buzzes around a tight kitchen one early morning in mid-September, waiting for the day’s culinary symphony to begin. Sonia Sutter stands behind the cash register and takes phone orders. The owner of Filipinas Oriental Foods in Warren always wanted to control her destiny by being her own boss.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Chief: Fire that destroyed house next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena suspicious, but no cause yet
More than two months after an overnight fire destroyed the “hold out” house next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, investigators are still searching for an official cause. Detroit fire chief James Harris told Local 4 the fire was “suspicious” in nature, but an official cause has not...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Report shows 3 Michigan cities among most rat-infested in 2022 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit, 2 other Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022. Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities. Orkin...
fox2detroit.com
Barricaded situation on Artesian St in Detroit ends peacefully
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman is in custody after Detroit police say she barricaded herself inside a home on Artesian Street near Tireman Street. Police said they initially responded to a domestic shooting around 10:30 a.m. at a home in the 7700 block of Artesian St. According to investigators, the woman has bipolar disorder and was refusing medication.
fox2detroit.com
90-year-old Detroit woman with 5th degree black belt doesn't plan on slowing down
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thelma Jones isn't letting her age stop her. The 90-year-old from the east side of Detroit has earned her fifth-degree black belt in Isshinryu karate, and she plans to keep going. "You mention Miss Jones, and they go, 'Oh I know Miss Jones, she's tough,'"...
Bishop Charles Ellis works to help young men aging out of foster care in Detroit
There are more than 10,000 children in foster care in Michigan. Once they become adults and age out of the system many become homeless or worse.
Pontiac Middle School students receive free Detroit-themed Air Jordans
Roland Coit, the shoe’s designer, said he wanted to bring the shoes to Pontiac, the place he grew up and calls home
Detroit street gang member pleads guilty to killing rival, 13-year-old bystander
(CBS DETROIT) - A member of the 6 Mile Chedda Grove street gang pleads guilty to killing a rival gang member and a 13-year-old bystander in 2015, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.Federal Officials say Edwin Mills, 32, of Detroit, admitted to participating in the killings as part of a plea deal.Mills and a co-conspirator spotted a rival inside a car outside of a market and fired shots, killing the two people and injuring two others, according to a press release. Following Mills' arrest, authorities found two AK-47 rifles, a pistol, several hundred rounds of ammunition, multiple loaded "magazines" of...
Overdose death leads MSP detectives to dealer who was selling drugs out of bakery in Melvindale
A Downriver drug dealer has been arrested after a recent drug overdose investigation led police to his home and a bakery where he was selling drugs.
