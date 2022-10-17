Read full article on original website
According to the Rocklin Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened in the area of Whitney Ranch Parkway and University Avenue near Whitney High School.
Whitney Ranch Parkway Accident Causes a Fatality and Multiple Injuries. A multiple-vehicle collision in Rocklin killed one person and sent three others to the hospital, including one individual with major injuries on October 19. The accident happened at the Whitney Ranch Parkway intersection with University Avenue around 8:45 a.m., according to the Rocklin Police Department. The individual who died because of the collision passed away while they were being transported to a hospital. The accident is under investigation by Rocklin police to determine how it occurred and to place fault.
ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a man in his 70s that was driving a motorcycle was seriously injured in a crash Thursday morning. According to the CHP’s North Sacramento office, the motorcyclist was driving east on Antelope Road near a big rig around 10:45 a.m. Both vehicles then turned onto southbound […]
Those appearing in the following crime report have been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Information is public record, furnished by the Folsom Police Department in public record form. Oct. 11. 4:15 a.m.: 12200 block of Tributary Point...
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Elk Grove are blocked due to a big rig fire, according to CHP South Sacramento. The roadway is closed south of Twin Cities Road/Exit 498 and traffic is backed up to Barber Road. CHP confirmed that a crash involving three big rigs, one […]
Pedestrian Run Over by Fleeing Driver on El Camino Avenue. A Carmichael pedestrian injury hit-and-run occurred on October 17 in an apartment parking lot. The accident happened around 11:47 a.m. along El Camino Avenue between Gunn Road and Garfield Avenue. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that a vehicle ran over the pedestrian’s legs and then fled the scene.
SACRAMENTO — Multiple people have been taken into custody after feeling a traffic stop and getting into a standoff with Sacramento Police.According to police, at roughly 4:45 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Shoal Court.Everyone in the vehicle fled the traffic stop and entered a residential complex, leading officers to establish a perimeter. Police said the occupants of the vehicle might have been armed with a firearm when they ran from the scene."Doesn't really make me feel too safe in this area. I've grown up here since I was 12, and I'm starting to feel less and less safe as the years go on," said a neighbor.Sacramento Police say they do not have enough information to confirm or deny if this is connected to an East Sacramento shooting, that happened in the afternoon.
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — One person has died following a three-car collision in Rocklin on Wednesday, according to the Rocklin Police Department. The collision occurred around 8:45 a.m. at Whitney Ranch Parkway and University Avenue, according to police. Police said one person died while being taken to the hospital. Three others involved in the collision, […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, when attempting a traffic stop in the area of Shoal Court, a vehicle fled from police into a nearby complex, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said that officers have established a perimeter in the area and the SWAT team will be arriving to help search the perimeter. […]
Authorities on Thursday released the name of the driver killed in the Interstate 5 crash involving more than 60 vehicles near the Halsey-Brownville exit in Linn County.
Accident on I-80 Near Blue Canyon Road Involves Two Big Vehicles. An injury accident between a semi and an Amazon delivery truck occurred in Gold Run near Auburn on October 19. The crash was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) around 6:53 a.m. along westbound I-80 just west of the Blue Canyon Road off-ramp. When they arrived at the accident scene, officers discovered the semi on the right-hand side of the road and the delivery truck in the fast lane.
Recovering Compensation After a Motorcycle Accident. If you’ve been injured in a motorcycle accident, you know how devastating the aftermath can be. The last thing you need to worry about is how you’re going to pay your medical bills or support yourself and your family while you’re out of work. That’s where a Rocklin, CA, motorcycle collision lawyer can help.
Motorists can expect traffic delays along Westbound Interstate 80 this morning due to a rollover accident near the Highway 65 interchange. At this time there are no details on injuries. Emergency crews are on the scene. Motorists should be aware of possible slow moving traffic and possible delays if traveling...
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after an SUV crashed into a south Sacramento home Friday morning. The scene is along Stacy Avenue, between Stockton Boulevard and Highway 99.Deputies at the scene said it appears some sort of domestic dispute preceded the crash. An ambulance was at the scene tending to some people, but their injuries looked to be minor. No other details have been released.
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department is asking for the public to help in identifying a person who was seen, through video surveillance, stealing packages from people’s doorsteps. Police said the theft occurred at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Antelope Creek. The suspect is also believed to have been following […]
Criminal complaint to include murder for Fair Oaks fentanyl dealer. Roseville, Calif. – The Placer County District Attorney’s Office amended the criminal complaint against 24-year-old Aaron Dare to add the charge of murder, as it relates to a local Auburn area fentanyl death. Specifically, it is alleged that...
Robben Road Fatality Big Rig Accident Kills Driver of Sedan. A big rig accident involving a Chevy sedan occurred in Dixon on October 10 that killed the driver of the passenger vehicle. The collision happened near the Robben Road intersection with Vaughn Road around 7:00 a.m. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the driver of the Chevy was going west along Vaughn Road as the big rig was moving south along Robben Road.
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teens and one adult from the Sacramento area robbed a Vacaville 7-11 on Tuesday resulting in one of the teens likely accidentally shooting themselves, according to the Vacaville Police Department. The robbery occurred around 6 p.m. when at some point a gun was fired during the robbery, according to police. […]
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville police were called to a 7-Eleven after reports of a group of teenagers robbing the store Tuesday evening. The store was robbed just after 6 p.m. and one of the teenagers allegedly shot a gun multiple times during the robbery, according to the Vacaville Police Department.
FOLSOM, Calif. — The long-awaited Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway is now complete and open to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. This is phase 1 of the planned 34-mile expressway that will connect Interstate 5 in Elk Grove to Highway 50 in El Dorado County. Labor groups,...
