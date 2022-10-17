ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Tv20detroit.com

What could this winter be like in Michigan? Here's the NOAA's prediction

The NOAA released its 2022-23 winter outlook for the United States on Thursday, showing that the U.S. will remain in a La Niña pattern. But, what does that mean for Michigan?. That usually means we'll have a wetter than normal winter. In terms of temperatures, there is not a clear-cut trend, so it's safe to assume that we'll have about average temperatures in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Man hopes to find site of parents' 1977 plane crash in Michigan

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man is asking for Michiganders' help in locating the site of his parents' plane crash, which has not been located in over 40 years. John Block Sr. and Jean Block have been missing since July 4, 1977, according to their son John Block Jr. Another story:...
LUZERNE, MI
abc12.com

New $850 million electric line will connect Gratiot County to Indiana

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A new $850 million electric transmission line is planned to connect an area of Mid-Michigan targeted for renewable energy development to the power grid in Indiana. ITC Michigan announced plans for the 110-mile line connecting an electric substation in Gratiot County with a facility in LaGrange County,...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Michigan continues extra SNAP benefits for 700,000 households in October 2022

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All 700,000 Michigan households who receive SNAP food assistance will get an additional payment again in September. This additional assistance is designed to help make groceries more affordable for 1.3 million people as food prices increase. Eligible recipients will see the additional food assistance on their Bridge Cards by Oct. 24.
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan’s forgotten October fruit

It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan family of 4 missing after unexpectedly leaving home

FREEMONT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a missing family of four after they unexpectedly left their Michigan home Monday. The Cirigliano family last had contact with family Sunday and were last seen around midnight Monday. Police believe Anthony and Suzette, and their sons Brandon and Noah left their home on N. Michigan Avenue in Freemont sometime between 4-8 p.m. Monday.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

New state data shows updated childhood blood lead levels in Michigan

The state has released new data on blood lead levels in Michigan children. Thousands of children in the state show elevated blood lead levels. In May 2022, the Centers for Disease Control updated their blood lead reference value, or BLRV. BLRV is used to identify children with higher levels of lead in their blood than 97.5% of children ages 1-5 across the U.S.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Really? This is Michigan’s Most Misspelled Word

Do you struggle to spell the most misspelled word in Michigan? Chances are good that you do. We get it, not everyone has a knack for spelling. Most people struggle with at least a few words here and there. While I don't struggle with the most commonly misspelled word in Michigan, there are a few that I battle with. For some reason, I always misspell 'restaurant', 'decision', and 'conscious'. The word 'restaurant' drives me nuts, I get so mad every time that I spell it wrong.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Dam safety reform still lingers two years after floods

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) – It's been over two years since waters flooded Mid-Michigan after dam failures, but reform has not happened. Residents are demanding action. With over 2,500 dams in our state -- and 80-percent that have aged beyond their 50-year lifespan --lawmakers maintain the bills are a priority but have yet to vote on any reforms.
SANFORD, MI
103.3 WKFR

Has a Hurricane Ever Hit Michigan?

Michigan is so far away from the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico it's crazy to think a hurricane could touch us. Or is it?. The answer to that question is complicated and very surprising. The closest hurricanes on the East side of the United States occur in the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, which is nearly 1,000 miles away. Here's how the Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines a hurricane,
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Why Do Some People Pronounce “Michigan” with a K Sound, Not a G?

Is it just me, or does it drive you crazy too when you hear someone pronounce the G in Michigan as a K?. I remember hearing my parents play an old country song by Lefty Frizzell when I was little called "Saginaw, Michigan". I thought it was cool that such a popular song name-dropped a town that wasn't too far away, but I could not understand why Lefty's background singers pronounced Michigan correctly and he didn't.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

3D printed home could help Michigan’s housing shortage

DETROIT – Construction has kicked off on the first 3D printed home in Detroit. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority, nonprofit organization Citizen Robotics and state leaders celebrated the launch with a “wall printing ceremony” Tuesday. The build is a pilot project to see if 3D printing homes can boost the housing supply in Michigan.
DETROIT, MI

