Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan peak fall color: Where it will be outstanding this weekend
The zone of peak fall color continues to expand south and please the eyes more than expected. The area of peak fall color as of Thursday, October 20, covered the eastern Upper Peninsula and all of the northern half of Lower Michigan. The southern half of Lower Michigan has rapidly...
Tv20detroit.com
What could this winter be like in Michigan? Here's the NOAA's prediction
The NOAA released its 2022-23 winter outlook for the United States on Thursday, showing that the U.S. will remain in a La Niña pattern. But, what does that mean for Michigan?. That usually means we'll have a wetter than normal winter. In terms of temperatures, there is not a clear-cut trend, so it's safe to assume that we'll have about average temperatures in the area.
UpNorthLive.com
Man hopes to find site of parents' 1977 plane crash in Michigan
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man is asking for Michiganders' help in locating the site of his parents' plane crash, which has not been located in over 40 years. John Block Sr. and Jean Block have been missing since July 4, 1977, according to their son John Block Jr. Another story:...
abc12.com
New $850 million electric line will connect Gratiot County to Indiana
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A new $850 million electric transmission line is planned to connect an area of Mid-Michigan targeted for renewable energy development to the power grid in Indiana. ITC Michigan announced plans for the 110-mile line connecting an electric substation in Gratiot County with a facility in LaGrange County,...
abc12.com
Michigan continues extra SNAP benefits for 700,000 households in October 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All 700,000 Michigan households who receive SNAP food assistance will get an additional payment again in September. This additional assistance is designed to help make groceries more affordable for 1.3 million people as food prices increase. Eligible recipients will see the additional food assistance on their Bridge Cards by Oct. 24.
wrif.com
Michigan Has One of the Best ‘Secret Places’ in the U.S. to View Fall Foliage
Fall is definitely upon us in Michigan, and that means it’s time to start planning out your fall foliage travels. Here in Michigan, we have plenty of incredible spots to take in the colorful fall leaves. We’re really lucky, in that sense, so have such a beautiful autumn landscape.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan’s forgotten October fruit
It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan family of 4 missing after unexpectedly leaving home
FREEMONT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a missing family of four after they unexpectedly left their Michigan home Monday. The Cirigliano family last had contact with family Sunday and were last seen around midnight Monday. Police believe Anthony and Suzette, and their sons Brandon and Noah left their home on N. Michigan Avenue in Freemont sometime between 4-8 p.m. Monday.
We're flipping the switch back to 'warm' for Michigan
Sunshine along with temperatures 10-20 degrees above average are coming back! Expect highs in the 70s for multiple days in a row. Make plans to go outdoors.
wkar.org
New state data shows updated childhood blood lead levels in Michigan
The state has released new data on blood lead levels in Michigan children. Thousands of children in the state show elevated blood lead levels. In May 2022, the Centers for Disease Control updated their blood lead reference value, or BLRV. BLRV is used to identify children with higher levels of lead in their blood than 97.5% of children ages 1-5 across the U.S.
Bobcats Are Being Spotted In Lower Michigan, Are They A Threat?
Bobcats are being spotted more and more in lower Michigan, but do they pose any threat?. One of my hobbies is setting up trail cameras to watch deer from June all the way to the end of January. I like to watch the deer horns grow, plus monitor the deer in my area to know which deer to harvest and which deer to let grow longer.
Why Exactly Did Michigan Become an ‘Eastern Time Zone’ State?
Did you know that the entire state of Michigan used to be on Central time, observing the same time as Chicago, rather than New York? But that all changed many, many years ago. Before we get too deep here, let's remember to acknowledge a few friends who live north of the Bridge.
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
Really? This is Michigan’s Most Misspelled Word
Do you struggle to spell the most misspelled word in Michigan? Chances are good that you do. We get it, not everyone has a knack for spelling. Most people struggle with at least a few words here and there. While I don't struggle with the most commonly misspelled word in Michigan, there are a few that I battle with. For some reason, I always misspell 'restaurant', 'decision', and 'conscious'. The word 'restaurant' drives me nuts, I get so mad every time that I spell it wrong.
Changes to Michigan’s 72-hour deer kill reporting laws shot down – for now
Those who do not report a deer harvest within 72 hours of its happening will still face the possibility of fines or even jail time after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rejected a bill looking to reverse course on the issue. But the author of that legislation said she’s willing to try...
abc12.com
Dam safety reform still lingers two years after floods
SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) – It's been over two years since waters flooded Mid-Michigan after dam failures, but reform has not happened. Residents are demanding action. With over 2,500 dams in our state -- and 80-percent that have aged beyond their 50-year lifespan --lawmakers maintain the bills are a priority but have yet to vote on any reforms.
Has a Hurricane Ever Hit Michigan?
Michigan is so far away from the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico it's crazy to think a hurricane could touch us. Or is it?. The answer to that question is complicated and very surprising. The closest hurricanes on the East side of the United States occur in the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, which is nearly 1,000 miles away. Here's how the Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines a hurricane,
Brutal cold and heavy snow: Here is what forecasters predict for this coming Michigan winter
The first day of winter is still two months away but experts are already forecasting severe cold and above average snowfall for the coming season. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark digs out the information needed to survive another Michigan winter.
Why Do Some People Pronounce “Michigan” with a K Sound, Not a G?
Is it just me, or does it drive you crazy too when you hear someone pronounce the G in Michigan as a K?. I remember hearing my parents play an old country song by Lefty Frizzell when I was little called "Saginaw, Michigan". I thought it was cool that such a popular song name-dropped a town that wasn't too far away, but I could not understand why Lefty's background singers pronounced Michigan correctly and he didn't.
3D printed home could help Michigan’s housing shortage
DETROIT – Construction has kicked off on the first 3D printed home in Detroit. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority, nonprofit organization Citizen Robotics and state leaders celebrated the launch with a “wall printing ceremony” Tuesday. The build is a pilot project to see if 3D printing homes can boost the housing supply in Michigan.
Comments / 3