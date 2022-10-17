Read full article on original website
These two little girls having a dance-off is the cutest thing ever
In an adorable dance-off video, the two are seen dancing to the song 'Right Thurr' by Chingy.
Angelina Jolie To Portray Opera Singer Maria Callas In Biopic ‘Maria’ From ‘Spencer’ Filmmaker Pablo Larraín
Spencer‘s Pablo Larraín has set the biopic Maria on the life of American-born Greek soprano Maria Callas as his next feature, bringing Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie (Those Who Wish Me Dead) aboard to star. The film based on true accounts will tell the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the world’s greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris. Pic was written by Larraín’s Spencer scribe, Oscar nominee Steven Knight. The filmmaker’s brother and creative partner Juan de Dios Larraín will produce for Fabula Pictures, alongside Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle Company, and...
A Reminder That Leonardo DiCaprio Is A Dedicated Celebrity Activist, And Here Are 17 Times He's Spoken Out About Climate Change To Prove It
"Climate change is real. It is happening right now."
‘A Little Life’ Review: Director Ivo van Hove Draws Blood and Tears at BAM
Through the second act of “A Little Life,” the titanic Ivo van Hove-directed play that premiered at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House on Oct. 20, the protagonist literally wears his trauma. After various flagellations, culminating in a suicide attempt, Jude (Ramsey Nasr) remains in the white button-down shirt that distinguishes him as a lawyer. It’s smeared in blood. This is low on the list of provocations in “A Little Life,” adapted from Hanya Yanagihara’s 2015 novelistic doorstop by Koen Tachelet and playing stateside for the first time as part of the BAM Next Wave Festival. (Yanagihara writes...
Italy’s Meloni steeped herself in far-right ideology as teen
ROME (AP) — Her heart steeped in far-right tenets, as a young teen Giorgia Meloni embarked on an ideological quest that has propelled her — 30 years later — to the height of government power. The Sept. 25 election victory of Brothers of Italy, a fast-growing, nationalist...
