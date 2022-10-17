ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Deadline

Angelina Jolie To Portray Opera Singer Maria Callas In Biopic ‘Maria’ From ‘Spencer’ Filmmaker Pablo Larraín

Spencer‘s Pablo Larraín has set the biopic Maria on the life of American-born Greek soprano Maria Callas as his next feature, bringing Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie (Those Who Wish Me Dead) aboard to star. The film based on true accounts will tell the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the world’s greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris. Pic was written by Larraín’s Spencer scribe, Oscar nominee Steven Knight. The filmmaker’s brother and creative partner Juan de Dios Larraín will produce for Fabula Pictures, alongside Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle Company, and...
Variety

‘A Little Life’ Review: Director Ivo van Hove Draws Blood and Tears at BAM

Through the second act of “A Little Life,” the titanic Ivo van Hove-directed play that premiered at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House on Oct. 20, the protagonist literally wears his trauma. After various flagellations, culminating in a suicide attempt, Jude (Ramsey Nasr) remains in the white button-down shirt that distinguishes him as a lawyer. It’s smeared in blood. This is low on the list of provocations in “A Little Life,” adapted from Hanya Yanagihara’s 2015 novelistic doorstop by Koen Tachelet and playing stateside for the first time as part of the BAM Next Wave Festival. (Yanagihara writes...
BROOKLYN, NY

