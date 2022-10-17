Through the second act of “A Little Life,” the titanic Ivo van Hove-directed play that premiered at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House on Oct. 20, the protagonist literally wears his trauma. After various flagellations, culminating in a suicide attempt, Jude (Ramsey Nasr) remains in the white button-down shirt that distinguishes him as a lawyer. It’s smeared in blood. This is low on the list of provocations in “A Little Life,” adapted from Hanya Yanagihara’s 2015 novelistic doorstop by Koen Tachelet and playing stateside for the first time as part of the BAM Next Wave Festival. (Yanagihara writes...

