KDRV
Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114
MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
oregonbusiness.com
Silo Wellness Plans Psychedelic Ranch Near Ashland
A November ballot measure could upend plans for a psilocybin retreat — so the company is hedging its bets. Silo Wellness, Oregon’s only publicly traded psychedelics company, announced plans Thursday for a joint venture that would allow the company to use a Southern Oregon ranch for psylocibin retreats.
KTVL
Ripple Effect: Major challenges enforcing code violations at JOCO illegal grows
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Along with Josephine County's challenges getting rid of its illegal marijuana grows, enforcing code violations on those properties is also a major challenge. Thomas Peterson with Josephine County Code Enforcement said he and his one co-worker inspected about 500 different illegal grows each of the...
streetroots.org
Medford City Council candidate stirs up anti-poor politics with environmentalism
On a sweltering October day in Medford, Oregon, five Medford police officers approached a tent nestled among the trees lining the Bear Creek Greenway, a 20-mile paved pedestrian path connecting several towns in Southern Oregon. “They’re coming,” yelled Pixie, a homeless woman who’s seven months pregnant, to her boyfriend, T-Bone....
KTVL
Wolf Creek food bank reopens after 'intoxicated' volunteers put a pause on the program
WOLF CREEK — After some volunteers showed up under the influence, the Wolf Creek Food Bank put a pause on operations to re-evaluate the program. The food bank in Josephine County currently provides 100 to 120 families with food every Tuesday afternoon. “There were a few volunteers that would...
ijpr.org
A sales tax to fund law enforcement? Josephine County proposal has uncertain future
If the new tax, called the Law Enforcement Retail Activities Tax, or LERAT, doesn’t pass, nearly all 18 sheriff’s office deputies will receive pink slips next year, according to Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel. "That leaves us with, next year it’ll be a $2.5 million shortfall. And that...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/18 – Josephine County Illegal Grow Bust, City of Grants Pass Working To Repair Water Main Break, Today is Last Day to Register to Vote
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Search Warrant Illegal Grow Bust. On October 17, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a...
ijpr.org
Wed 8 AM | A key Oregon Senate race: Jeff Golden's vision
One race for the state legislature in Southern Oregon is garnering more attention than some others because it features a pair of candidates with high visibility and name recognition. Oregon Senate District 3 is currently represented by Jeff Golden, a Democrat who's been on the political scene for decades. He...
KTVL
State Senate District 3 candidates face off on television after canceled live debate
Southern Oregon — Elections are about three weeks away on November 8th and voters in Oregon’s District 3 can choose between incumbent Democrat Jeff Golden or Republican Randy Sparacino who currently serves as the mayor of Medford. The candidates made an appearance together on KOBI Channel 5 Monday...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/17 – Three Fires in The Valley Under Investigation, Jackson County Sheriff Warns New Phone Scams On The Rise
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Saturday, the Medford National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Jackson County. That same day, firefighters had to deal with two new wildfire starts several miles apart. Sunday another fire popped up.
KDRV
Update: Boil water notice lifted for parts of Grants Pass following tests
10/18/2022 3:15pm UPDATE: The Grants Pass boil water advisory has been lifted. Test results are negative, indicating there was no bacterial contamination to the water system, and the water is safe to drink. The area pictured below was under a water boil notice. Officials say that there might be potentially...
kptv.com
6 Texans charged with impersonating DEA agents, robbery in southern Oregon
MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - Six Texas men were indicted Thursday in Medford for impersonating DEA agents and attempting to rob a southern Oregon marijuana producer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, the six suspects traveled from San Antonio, Texas to Oregon in...
ijpr.org
Newly renovated Ashland Japanese Garden opens Saturday
The newly renovated Japanese garden will open its doors on Saturday. It went through a dramatic update to create an authentic Japanese garden experience. The garden was first opened in 1916 as part of the original design for Ashland’s Lithia Park. Ashland Parks and Recreation Director Michael Black says...
KDRV
Josephine County marijuana declined by shipper, taken by law enforcement
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- A 600-pounds shipment intended for Illinois is not reaching it's intended destination; it was marijuana, and it was confiscated. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says today the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) arrested 41-year-old Moaied Maali and 43-year-old Arfat Najjar this week for Unlawful Delivery of Marijuana and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.
KDRV
Police find illegal grow site after searching neighboring property for its illegal grow operation
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – After taking down an illegal marijuana grow site on Monday, the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) found another site right next door. On October 17, JMET searched a property on the 1600 block of Cedar Flat Road near Williams, OR. There, they found more...
KTVL
Like a flip of a switch: Rain and even snow to return with first major storm of season
OREGON, USA — Fall has felt like a continuation of summer for us Pacific Northwest folks lately, but that will soon change as our first major storm of the season arrives this weekend. Rain, much cooler temperatures and even snow could arrive as early as Friday evening. A high...
KDRV
32 animals rescued from home in rural Rogue River, two arrested
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies and Jackson County Animal Services Animal Control officers rescued 32 animals from a home in Rogue River. Yesterday afternoon, police received a call of a sick dog in the front yard of someone’s home on the 6600 block...
KDRV
Six Texas men charged for conspiracy to commit armed robbery in Southern Oregon
MEDFORD, Ore. – Today, an indictment was unsealed from a federal court charging six Texas men with conspiracy to commit armed robbery in Southern Oregon. Officials say that the men were planning on traveling from Texas to Southern Oregon to commit armed robbery of marijuana while disguising as agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
KDRV
Grants Pass water main break is affecting customers, repair pending
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The City of Grants Pass says it is working to repair a water main break that is affecting water availability for some water utility customers there. The City says the water main break is active at the top of Dimmick and E Streets. It says the affected area is greater than initially thought and crews are working as quickly as possible to make repairs adding, "If you experience water that appears to be dirty, please contact us at 541-450-6035."
krcrtv.com
"Haunted" Dunsmuir Hotel now has its own movie!
SISKIYOU CO, Calif. — — Hotel Dunsmuir is not only a historical hotel in downtown Dunsmuir, but now it’s been turned into a thriller movie. Hotel Dunsmuir is a 2022 thriller movie that follows a woman escaping an abusive relationship, who ends up staying at the “haunted” hotel.
