Harrison Ford Joins Marvel’s ‘Captain America: New World Order’ as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, Replacing William Hurt

Spencer‘s Pablo Larraín has set the biopic Maria on the life of American-born Greek soprano Maria Callas as his next feature, bringing Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie (Those Who Wish Me Dead) aboard to star. The film based on true accounts will tell the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the world’s greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris. Pic was written by Larraín’s Spencer scribe, Oscar nominee Steven Knight. The filmmaker’s brother and creative partner Juan de Dios Larraín will produce for Fabula Pictures, alongside Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle Company, and...

