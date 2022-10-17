Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
A Woman Escapes the Shallow Grave Her Husband Buried Her in, Allegedlyjustpene50Thurston County, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
Tacoma police seek witnesses in drive-by shooting
Tacoma police are seeking witnesses to a shooting between occupants of cars in a Tacoma parking lot. At 7:38 p.m. on Oct. 2, a white VW Jetta and a gray Honda Accord were loitering in the parking lot of Billy B’s Pub & Grub, located at 1213 South 56th Street in Tacoma.
The Suburban Times
LPD seeks public’s help on solving a series of robberies in Lakewood and neighboring jurisdictions
City of Lakewood Police Department announcement. Lakewood Police need the public’s help in identifying a group of teens suspected to be involved in multiple robbery cases in Lakewood and neighboring jurisdictions. The first incident in this series occurred on October 17th, at 3:45AM at the 7200 block of South...
Everett woman killed in deadly road rage incident
Washington State Patrol investigators are looking for an SUV involved in a deadly road rage incident in Skykomish on State Route 2 before 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the driver of a Kia Sorrento was creating space between their vehicle and a Subaru SUV. 24-year-old Raelyn Davis of Everett was a passenger in the Kia and was heading home from Leavenworth with friends.
Suspected killer of Central District community leader arrested
A suspect has been arrested in the case of a Seattle business owner who was shot and killed Wednesday evening near Martin Luther King Jr. Way and East Union Street. Seattle Police announced the arrest Thursday afternoon and said that the arrest came in the Central District with the assistance of SWAT teams.
q13fox.com
Man charged for shooting semi-automatic rifle at Yelm Jehovah's Witness property
OLYMPIA, Wash. - An Olympia man was indicted by a federal jury in connection with a 2018 shooting directed at a Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall. Court documents say 50-year-old Michael Layes, who also goes by Mikey Diamond Starrett, used a semi-automatic rifle to "deface, damage, and destroy real property" at the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall in Yelm on May 15, 2018.
Chronicle
Driver Involved in Crash That Killed 7-Year-Old in Thurston County Faces Vehicular Homicide, DUI Charges
A 27-year-old woman from Olympia faces charges of vehicular homicide and DUI after she reportedly caused an accident that killed a 7-year-old child on state Route 510 on Thursday morning. A memo from the Washington State Patrol stated a 2004 Nissan Maxima was traveling eastbound on state Route 510 near...
q13fox.com
WSP locates missing Indigenous teenager, last seen in Rochester
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) canceled their Missing Indigenous Person's alert after locating a teenager who went missing early Thusday morning. According to the WSP, 14-year-old Makenlee Miller ran away from her grandmother’s house in Rochester, and was last seen at around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday.
q13fox.com
Investigation reveals Tacoma homicide happened after a parking lot confrontation
We are learning new details about the arrest of a Tacoma murder suspect and a deadly shooting. Officers arrested a man, accused of shooting and killing a 51-year-old last week.
Seattle police searching for man accused of throwing bags of feces at councilmember's house
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is asking the public for help identifying a man who is suspected of throwing bags of human feces on a Seattle City councilmember's yard. Councilmember Kshama Sawant has reported several incidents of this happening at her home in the Leschi neighborhood this...
q13fox.com
Police arrest suspect in Seattle homicide investigation who may be linked to other shootings
SEATTLE - Seattle Police arrested a suspect after a man was shot and killed in the Central District neighborhood. Detectives believe the suspect is linked to another homicide and multiple shooting investigations. Witnesses called 911 around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 to report shots fired near the intersection of E....
nbcrightnow.com
Washington state woman buried alive by estranged husband manages to escape shallow grave, police say
A Washington state woman who was allegedly buried alive in the woods this week by her estranged husband managed to escape to safety from the shallow grave, authorities said. A Thurston County Sheriff’s deputy located a frantic woman hiding behind the shed in a home’s front yard shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, according to a declaration of probable cause filed Wednesday in the county’s superior court.
q13fox.com
Army vet remembers protecting Tacoma home in suspected gang shootout
At least 300 rounds were fired-- most of those rounds came from suspected gang members having a shootout. Bill Foulk still has a bullet in his home from the 1989 shootout and keeps it there as a reminder.
Person found dead along roadside east of Hobart
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
q13fox.com
Fourth reported person shot in Tacoma within a week
TACOMA, Wash. - A 29-year-old woman was hit by gunfire while she was inside her home as a result of a nearby drive-by shooting, making her the fourth reported person to fall victim to gun violence in Tacoma within a week. The woman was rushed to the emergency room, where...
q13fox.com
Tukwila Police Department honors the life, career of K9 Ace
TUKWILA, Wash. - The Tukwila Police Department (TPD) is honoring the life of one of their most beloved officers, K9 Ace, after he passed away earlier this week. According to the TPD, Ace joined the force in March 2013 and was paired up with his handler, Officer Frank. In his six-year career, Ace helped capture hundreds of suspects – even saving the lives of his fellow human officers on multiple occasions.
24-year-old woman killed in road rage shooting near Skykomish
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) needs your help finding a suspect vehicle involved in a deadly road rage shooting on Saturday. A release from the WSP said the shooting happened on U.S. 2 near milepost 63 in Skykomish just after 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said...
Newly released bodycam video shows Puyallup man shot, killed by Pierce County deputy
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Newly released bodycam video shows the moment a Pierce County deputy shot and killed a Puyallup man he believed was reaching for a gun. This deadly encounter happened near Puyallup last January as 22-year-old Moses Portillo sat in the back seat of a car. The vehicle...
KOMO News
Domestic violence suspect arrested after woman escapes Lacey woods, finds help
LACEY, Wash. — Police said a missing Lacey woman presumed to have been taken by her estranged husband was able to escape after being held in a wooded area for hours, eventually finding help at a nearby home. At 1 p.m. on Sunday, Lacey police were dispatched to an...
Investigation into death of 16-year-old girl found along SR 509 in Seattle continues
SEATTLE — Detectives are asking for help as they continue to investigate the death of a 16-year-old girl found dead on the side of State Route 509 in Seattle earlier this month. On Tuesday, the King County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed it was the body of Keyaleas Brewer who...
Weekend shootings in South Sound leave neighbors terrified
TACOMA, Wash. — Several South Sound neighborhoods are on edge after four drive-by shootings in just two hours, including one where at least 40 bullets were fired. The first shooting Saturday night injured a 29-year-old woman. By 11 o’clock, three more homes had been shot up, all of them...
Comments / 3