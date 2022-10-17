TUKWILA, Wash. - The Tukwila Police Department (TPD) is honoring the life of one of their most beloved officers, K9 Ace, after he passed away earlier this week. According to the TPD, Ace joined the force in March 2013 and was paired up with his handler, Officer Frank. In his six-year career, Ace helped capture hundreds of suspects – even saving the lives of his fellow human officers on multiple occasions.

