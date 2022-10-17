ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MyNorthwest

Everett woman killed in deadly road rage incident

Washington State Patrol investigators are looking for an SUV involved in a deadly road rage incident in Skykomish on State Route 2 before 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the driver of a Kia Sorrento was creating space between their vehicle and a Subaru SUV. 24-year-old Raelyn Davis of Everett was a passenger in the Kia and was heading home from Leavenworth with friends.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Man charged for shooting semi-automatic rifle at Yelm Jehovah's Witness property

OLYMPIA, Wash. - An Olympia man was indicted by a federal jury in connection with a 2018 shooting directed at a Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall. Court documents say 50-year-old Michael Layes, who also goes by Mikey Diamond Starrett, used a semi-automatic rifle to "deface, damage, and destroy real property" at the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall in Yelm on May 15, 2018.
YELM, WA
q13fox.com

WSP locates missing Indigenous teenager, last seen in Rochester

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) canceled their Missing Indigenous Person's alert after locating a teenager who went missing early Thusday morning. According to the WSP, 14-year-old Makenlee Miller ran away from her grandmother’s house in Rochester, and was last seen at around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday.
ROCHESTER, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Washington state woman buried alive by estranged husband manages to escape shallow grave, police say

A Washington state woman who was allegedly buried alive in the woods this week by her estranged husband managed to escape to safety from the shallow grave, authorities said. A Thurston County Sheriff’s deputy located a frantic woman hiding behind the shed in a home’s front yard shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, according to a declaration of probable cause filed Wednesday in the county’s superior court.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Person found dead along roadside east of Hobart

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
q13fox.com

Fourth reported person shot in Tacoma within a week

TACOMA, Wash. - A 29-year-old woman was hit by gunfire while she was inside her home as a result of a nearby drive-by shooting, making her the fourth reported person to fall victim to gun violence in Tacoma within a week. The woman was rushed to the emergency room, where...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Tukwila Police Department honors the life, career of K9 Ace

TUKWILA, Wash. - The Tukwila Police Department (TPD) is honoring the life of one of their most beloved officers, K9 Ace, after he passed away earlier this week. According to the TPD, Ace joined the force in March 2013 and was paired up with his handler, Officer Frank. In his six-year career, Ace helped capture hundreds of suspects – even saving the lives of his fellow human officers on multiple occasions.
TUKWILA, WA

