Fireball engulfs apartment building as Russian jet crashes in Sea of Azov port

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
World News

A Russian warplane has crashed in a residential area in the port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov after suffering engine failure, the military said.

The Su-34 bomber went down after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff for a training mission, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

It said both crew members bailed out safely, but fuel exploded on impact, triggering a fireball.

Regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev said emergency services were working to put out the flames.

The blaze engulfed several floors of an apartment building and at least 17 apartments were affected, local authorities said.

They had no immediate information about casualties but authorities reserved emergency rooms at local hospitals and scrambled medical aircraft.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was immediately told about the crash and ordered health and emergencies ministers – along with the local governor – to head to the site, the Kremlin said.

Yeysk, a city of about 90,000, is home to a big Russian air base.

The Su-34 is a supersonic twin-engine bomber equipped with sophisticated sensors and weapons.

It has been a key strike component of the Russian air force.

The aircraft has seen wide use during the wars in Syria and Ukraine.

Monday’s accident marked the 10th reported non-combat crash of a Russian warplane since Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine.

