ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

With the energy price climbdown, Liz Truss has probably sealed her own fate

By Jessica Elgot Deputy political editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EqkDi_0icOs1ot00
Penny Mordaunt (left) answered the urgent question on behalf of Liz Truss (centre) in the Commons. Photograph: PRU/AFP/Getty Images

Throughout a torturous month for the prime minister, there was one achievement that Liz Truss could still claim: the energy price freeze. Now she has abandoned the last weapon she has in her armoury . In doing so, she has probably sealed her own fate.

Jeremy Hunt will now end the energy price freeze in April, after six months rather than two years. The universal policy had its critics, but it was the one announcement of her premiership that Truss could genuinely claim would alleviate the anxiety and suffering of millions.

It was more generous than Labour’s policy, one of the only talking points Tory MPs could grasp at when they were hit by oncoming volleys in media interviews.

Even at a cabinet meeting on Monday morning, Truss is said to have continued with her mantra that she had saved the British people from misery this winter and heralded the tax cuts in her growth plan. The only tax cuts remaining are the one to stamp duty and the cancellation of the national insurance rise.

When Hunt took the floor that afternoon , he methodically dismantled every other aspect of her platform and pulled the rug from under her one popular policy.

Now, not only will people see their mortgages and rents rise but they are no longer guaranteed long-term protection from rising energy bills. Though international gas prices are falling, early predictions from analysts suggests they will still be crippling. Already, the freeze at an average of £2,500 is double what households were paying last year.

And there are more humiliations to come for the prime minister. Almost all of what she has promised as PM now looks economically or politically impossible. Truss promised to raise defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2026 and 3% by 2030 – the kind of unfunded spending Hunt is very likely to block.

MPs who have stood on a 2019 manifesto promising the end of austerity will have to defend widespread spending cuts. There has already been a revolt over benefit rises. Another of her pledges at the leadership contest – the return of fracking licences – looks set to be opposed by Conservative MPs at a debate on Wednesday.

With such starkly evident limits on Truss as prime minister, it is unclear what her purpose for continuing in office is now. Hunt has been the face of the change, across broadcast media over the weekend and in the House of Commons.

Hunt is not the only rival. Labour attempted to summon Truss to the House of Commons to answer an urgent question and No 10 had no choice but to send the one volunteer to go in her place: her former leadership opponent Penny Mordaunt. The savvy leader of the Commons told MPs, to loud laughter, that Truss was not “under a desk” and said with a smile: “I fully appreciate the optics of me appearing at the dispatch box.”

But Mordaunt made one other smart move: she apologised at least three times for the situation the country and the party is now in.

In a WhatsApp message circulated to Conservative MPs on behalf of No 10, there was an explanation of new policy which was blamed on “global headwinds” and came with no apology. Mordaunt struck a very different tone – and one Tory MPs might start to think is preferable in the long term.

​• This article was amended on 18 October 2022. Liz Truss promised to raise defence spending to 2.5% of GDP​ by 2026​​, not “ by 2.5% of GDP”, as an earlier version said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone

Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
Deadline

Liz Truss’s Former Aide Claims Team “Pretended Family Members Had Died” To Dodge BBC‘s ’Question Time’

Liz Truss’ difficult week is going from bad to worse. A former aide has claimed the under fire British Prime Minister’s advisers would lie about deaths in her family so she could miss appearing on British current affairs program Question Time. Speaking on the Whitehall Sources podcast, Kirsty Buchanan said Truss did not like media appearances, so her team would find excuses to pass on them. Buchanan worked for the PM when she was Justice Secretary between mid-2016 and 2017. “She didn’t like the media, so we used to spend quite a lot of time making up excuses and killing off minor...
The Guardian

Saudi Arabia has screwed over the US – and the world – yet again. Enough is enough

In July, Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia and shared a fist bump with the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. As a presidential candidate, Biden had promised to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” for its human rights abuses and its seven-year war against Yemen. But a devastating global pandemic and Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine forced him to set these concerns aside in favor of realpolitik. Biden needed the Saudis to increase oil production in order to lower gasoline prices for American consumers, so he swallowed his pride and treated the crown prince as the world leader he aspires to be.
TheDailyBeast

Boris Johnson Threatens Comeback as Liz Truss Sets Record as Shortest PM

It’s official—Liz Truss had the shortest tenure of any prime minister in British history. Just 44 days after arriving at No.10, Truss’ regime was officially killed off on Thursday along with the United Kingdom’s ability to pretend any longer that it hasn’t fallen into absolute kakistocracy.The under-fire PM had a lackey wheel the notorious lectern of doom out into Downing Street as Britain was taking its lunch break to accept the inevitable.“Given the situation,” she said, “I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative party.”The Prime Minister said she had already informed King Charles that...
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

480K+
Followers
109K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy