Wichita Eagle
Stocks Lower, Snap, Twitter, Verizon And American Airlines In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Friday, October 21:. 1. -- Stock Futures Slides As Bond Sell-Off Intensifies. U.S. equity futures moved lower Friday, amid one of the longest sell-offs in the Treasury bond market on record, as investors continue about the impact of Federal Federal Reserve rate hikes on a fragile global economy.
Inflation and Interest Rates Hammer Workers’ Finances
It’s probably no great shock to you that their finances have deteriorated over the past year, given raging inflation and soaring interest rates. To put some numbers on the trend, two-thirds of employees say they’re financially worse off than they were a year ago, according to a study by Salary Finance, which partners with employers to provide financial products and services.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 43 cents to $85.98 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for December delivery fell 3 cents to $92.38 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for November delivery was unchanged at $2.65 a gallon. November heating oil fell 14 cents to $3.76 a gallon. November natural gas fell 10 cents to $5.36 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Why the Great Resignation Is Really a Job Hunt
It is both a great and challenging time to be in the market for a job. While a nationwide labor shortage is making it easier for some workers to walk if they're not given an attractive offer, higher salaries are being chipped away by inflation. Remote work offers new opportunities...
