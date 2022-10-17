Lionel Messi, who is widely thought of as one of the best players to have ever played soccer -- called football outside the U.S -- has a new challenge in the works. Messi was born on June 24, 1987 in Argentina. From a very young age, Messi was recognized as a prodigy. He also was born with growth hormone deficiency that was diagnosed when he was 10. The medical treatment was too expensive for his family to afford.

20 HOURS AGO