Class 2A Arkansas boys basketball preview
By Kyle Sutherland | Photos by Tommy Land
With the start of a new season, SBLive is previewing Arkansas high school basketball. Today, we feature eight teams to watch from the boys ranks of Class 2A. Over the coming weeks there will be features for each classification as well as player position lists.
With the start of a new season, SBLive is previewing Arkansas high school basketball. Today, we feature eight teams to watch from the boys ranks of Class 2A. Over the coming weeks there will be features for each classification as well as player position lists.
ACORN TIGERS
Head Coach: Chris Ledbetter
Conference: 2A-7
2022-23 Finish: 29-10, 2A state semifinalist
Notable Departures
Damian Bohlman | all-state, all-state tournament, Champion Christian College signee
Players To Watch
Braylan Bohlman 6-6 SR
Austin Davis 6-0 SR
Noah Holland 5-8 JR
Caden Tarkington 6-2 SO
Isaac Tedder 6-2 SR
Andrew Watts 5-10 SR
Outlook
The Tigers must replace one of the state’s most efficient scorers in Damian Bohlman, but once they get that taken care of they could be due for another deep state tournament run. The rest of the key players return, including Damien’s brother, Braylan, who headlines a strong senior class.
Coach Said
“We lost a big chunk of our scoring from last year's team but I do believe that we could be a more rounded team this year. We return several guys and most of them have improved tremendously from last year. We have good size and length that we haven't had in a long time. Our expectations are very high and feel like we can make a good run this year.”
-Chris Ledbetter
CUTTER-MORNING STAR EAGLES
Head Coach: Beau Brickell
Conference: 2A-5
2022-23 Finish: 20-11, 2A state quarterfinalist
Notable Departures
Lashawn Jones
Hayden McDougal | all-state
Players To Watch
Jalen Carter 6-2 JR
Keith Collins 5-11 JR
Ahmod Davis 6-2 JR
Steele Everheart 5-10 SR
KJ McDaniel 6-5 SR
Kam Reed 6-1 JR
Garner Thornton 6-5 JR
Clayton Weldon 6-4 SR
Hudson Yancey 6-4 SO
Outlook
All-state selection McDougal is gone, but the Eagles are still in good shape with college prospect McDaniel back along with plenty of quality depth in the rotation. The 2A-5 conference will be ultra-competitive at the top with the Eagles as well as defending state runner-up Magnet Cove and England.
Coach Said
“We are really looking to build on the success we had last season. Several key returners are back and better than a year ago and we add some really special young guys and newcomers to the mix. We have to hang our hat on the defensive end, compete night in and night out, and be efficient on the offensive end.”
-Beau Brickell
DIERKS OUTLAWS
Head Coach: Kevin Alexander
Conference: 2A-7
2022-23 Finish: 2A state quarterfinalist
Notable Departures
Austin Mack | all-state, all-state tournament
Konnor Shelton
Evan Starwalt
Players To Watch
Issak Helms 5’9 JR
Andrew Hill 6’4 SR
Rylan Hill 5’10 JR
Andrew Mack 6’2 JR
Mackay Smith 5’6 SR
Outlook
The Outlaws were possibly the best shooting team from top to bottom in Class 2A last year. One primary example was when they connected on 22 three-pointers in a game last January against Murfreesboro, a state record. Leading scorer Austin Mack is gone, but the other two leading scorers from last season - Andrew Hill and Andrew Mack - return.
EUREKA SPRINGS HIGHLANDERS
Head Coach: Brian Rambo
Conference: 2A-1
2022-23 Finish: 34-4, 2A state quarterfinalist
Notable Departures
Kegley Ertel
Braden Gerth
Matthew Lester | all-state, all-state tournament
Players To Watch
Shane Holloway 6-11 SR
Dylan Johnson 6-3 SR | all-state, owns school record for made 3’s in a season
Michael Lester 6-0 JR
Outlook
The Highlanders have to adjust to life without three-time all-state guard Matthew Lester, but his brother, Michael, along with sharpshooter Dylan Johnson, will now take the reins as the leaders of the backcourt. Holloway battled injuries last season, but is one of the more imposing players in Class 2A and averaged just shy of a double-double as a junior.
Coach Said
“We are young but bring back 2 very good players. Depth will be an issue early, but we will get better as the season progresses. I expect us to be right back in the mix for another conference championship.”
-Brian Rambo
LAVACA GOLDEN ARROWS
Head Coach: Renner Reed
Conference: 2A-4
2022-23 Finish: 35-2, 2A state champions
Notable Departures
Kolby Glidewell | all-state, all-state tournament Most Valuable Player
Drake Grantham | all-state tournament
Avery Walker | all-state tournament
Luke Watson | all-state
Players To Watch
Alex Hobbs 6-2 SR
Parker Owens 6-4 SR
Jetson Wagner 5-11 SR
Outlook
Riding high off of the program's first state championship, Renner Reed and Co. must find replacements for almost every starter, including state finals MVP Glidewell, but do return three all-conference performers in Hobbs, Owens, and Wagner. Considering how well the Golden Arrows utilize their talent playing team ball, they have the recipe for finding their next group of stars hoping to repeat.
Coach Said
“Our team has some new roles, and our players are working hard to live up to the high standard set. We have some talented players that have waited for their opportunity to be leaders. We look forward to competing and trying to defend our title.”
-Renner Reed
MAGNET COVE PANTHERS
Head Coach: Matt Williamson
Conference: 2A-5
2022-23 Finish: 2A state runner-up
Notable Departures
Evin Ashcraft | all-state, Ridgewater College signee
Jace Beckwith
Owen Tillery | all-state tournament
Players To Watch
Kadin Baker 6’7 SR
Bo Batchelor 6’2 SO
Jacob Clausen 6’1 SR
Kizer Kidder 6’6 SR
Outlook
You always need a little bit of luck when you make a deep run as was the case with the Panthers winning their first round state tournament game on a buzzer-beater, and a one-point victory in the semifinals. Those lessons should be valuable for them now as they look to get back to the state finals led by the senior trio of Baker, Clausen, and Kidder as well as Batchelor, a talented sophomore.
MARIANNA LEE TROJANS
Head Coach: Vernon Wilson
Conference: 2A-6
2022-23 Finish: 25-5, 2A state semifinals
Notable Departures
Markese Bolden | all-state, all-state tournament
Jemarion Westbrook | all-state, ASU Mid-South signee
Players To Watch
Laquincy Allen 6-2 SO
Jamarie Anthony 6-6 FR
Montrel Jones 6-5 SO
Marktavious Roby 6-2 SR
Davion Williams 6-1 JR
Jordan Williams 6-2 SR
Edward Winfrey 6-3 JR
Outlook
Vernon Wilson takes over as head coach after winning the Class 3A state championship with Osceola and is now hoping to do the same with the Trojans as they won it all in 2021. All-state performers Bolden and Westbrook have departed, but senior leader Roby and plenty of solid young talent is ready to step up.
Coach Said
“I think we have become better offensively, We have worked hard on fundamentals this offseason. We will be very athletic and quick. We will be young but deep, strong guard play and good length inside.”
-Vernon Wilson
RECTOR COUGARS
Head Coach: Matt Mills
Conference: 2A-3
2022-23 Finish: 21-12, 2A state first round
Notable Departures
Trey Horton
Lane Stucks
Players To Watch
Brett Fair 6-3 SR
Kameron Jones 6-2 SR | all-state
Cash Lindsey 6-0 SO
Cooper Rabjohn 5-11 JR | all-state tournament
Sam Shipley 6-4 SR
Outlook
This Rector squad could be a force in not only the 2A-3, but across all of Class 2A as it welcomes back a walking double-double in Jones (19.6 points, 10.8 rebounds) and Rabjohn, one of Arkansas’ premier shooters. Expect the Cougars to be on a mission to make a big jump after getting knocked out of the first round of the state tournament.
Coach Said
“This team has great size and strength. We should be one of the biggest 2A teams in the State. We also return an All-Conference Player as well as an All- State player. If we can stay healthy and continue to improve, I think this is a team with the potential to make a postseason run.”
-Matt Mills
