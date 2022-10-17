Class 2A Arkansas boys basketball preview

By Kyle Sutherland | Photos by Tommy Land

With the start of a new season, SBLive is previewing Arkansas high school basketball. Today, we feature eight teams to watch from the boys ranks of Class 2A. Over the coming weeks there will be features for each classification as well as player position lists.

ACORN TIGERS

Head Coach: Chris Ledbetter

Conference: 2A-7

2022-23 Finish: 29-10, 2A state semifinalist

Notable Departures

Damian Bohlman | all-state, all-state tournament, Champion Christian College signee

Players To Watch

Braylan Bohlman 6-6 SR

Austin Davis 6-0 SR

Noah Holland 5-8 JR

Caden Tarkington 6-2 SO

Isaac Tedder 6-2 SR

Andrew Watts 5-10 SR

Outlook

The Tigers must replace one of the state’s most efficient scorers in Damian Bohlman, but once they get that taken care of they could be due for another deep state tournament run. The rest of the key players return, including Damien’s brother, Braylan, who headlines a strong senior class.

Coach Said

“We lost a big chunk of our scoring from last year's team but I do believe that we could be a more rounded team this year. We return several guys and most of them have improved tremendously from last year. We have good size and length that we haven't had in a long time. Our expectations are very high and feel like we can make a good run this year.”

-Chris Ledbetter

CUTTER-MORNING STAR EAGLES

Head Coach: Beau Brickell

Conference: 2A-5

2022-23 Finish: 20-11, 2A state quarterfinalist

Notable Departures

Lashawn Jones

Hayden McDougal | all-state

Players To Watch

Jalen Carter 6-2 JR

Keith Collins 5-11 JR

Ahmod Davis 6-2 JR

Steele Everheart 5-10 SR

KJ McDaniel 6-5 SR

Kam Reed 6-1 JR

Garner Thornton 6-5 JR

Clayton Weldon 6-4 SR

Hudson Yancey 6-4 SO

Outlook

All-state selection McDougal is gone, but the Eagles are still in good shape with college prospect McDaniel back along with plenty of quality depth in the rotation. The 2A-5 conference will be ultra-competitive at the top with the Eagles as well as defending state runner-up Magnet Cove and England.

Coach Said

“We are really looking to build on the success we had last season. Several key returners are back and better than a year ago and we add some really special young guys and newcomers to the mix. We have to hang our hat on the defensive end, compete night in and night out, and be efficient on the offensive end.”

-Beau Brickell

DIERKS OUTLAWS

Head Coach: Kevin Alexander

Conference: 2A-7

2022-23 Finish: 2A state quarterfinalist

Notable Departures

Austin Mack | all-state, all-state tournament

Konnor Shelton

Evan Starwalt

Players To Watch

Issak Helms 5’9 JR

Andrew Hill 6’4 SR

Rylan Hill 5’10 JR

Andrew Mack 6’2 JR

Mackay Smith 5’6 SR

Outlook

The Outlaws were possibly the best shooting team from top to bottom in Class 2A last year. One primary example was when they connected on 22 three-pointers in a game last January against Murfreesboro, a state record. Leading scorer Austin Mack is gone, but the other two leading scorers from last season - Andrew Hill and Andrew Mack - return.

EUREKA SPRINGS HIGHLANDERS

Head Coach: Brian Rambo

Conference: 2A-1

2022-23 Finish: 34-4, 2A state quarterfinalist

Notable Departures

Kegley Ertel

Braden Gerth

Matthew Lester | all-state, all-state tournament

Players To Watch

Shane Holloway 6-11 SR

Dylan Johnson 6-3 SR | all-state, owns school record for made 3’s in a season

Michael Lester 6-0 JR

Outlook

The Highlanders have to adjust to life without three-time all-state guard Matthew Lester, but his brother, Michael, along with sharpshooter Dylan Johnson, will now take the reins as the leaders of the backcourt. Holloway battled injuries last season, but is one of the more imposing players in Class 2A and averaged just shy of a double-double as a junior.

Coach Said

“We are young but bring back 2 very good players. Depth will be an issue early, but we will get better as the season progresses. I expect us to be right back in the mix for another conference championship.”

-Brian Rambo

LAVACA GOLDEN ARROWS

Head Coach: Renner Reed

Conference: 2A-4

2022-23 Finish: 35-2, 2A state champions

Notable Departures

Kolby Glidewell | all-state, all-state tournament Most Valuable Player

Drake Grantham | all-state tournament

Avery Walker | all-state tournament

Luke Watson | all-state

Players To Watch

Alex Hobbs 6-2 SR

Parker Owens 6-4 SR

Jetson Wagner 5-11 SR

Outlook

Riding high off of the program's first state championship, Renner Reed and Co. must find replacements for almost every starter, including state finals MVP Glidewell, but do return three all-conference performers in Hobbs, Owens, and Wagner. Considering how well the Golden Arrows utilize their talent playing team ball, they have the recipe for finding their next group of stars hoping to repeat.

Coach Said

“Our team has some new roles, and our players are working hard to live up to the high standard set. We have some talented players that have waited for their opportunity to be leaders. We look forward to competing and trying to defend our title.”

-Renner Reed

MAGNET COVE PANTHERS

Head Coach: Matt Williamson

Conference: 2A-5

2022-23 Finish: 2A state runner-up

Notable Departures

Evin Ashcraft | all-state, Ridgewater College signee

Jace Beckwith

Owen Tillery | all-state tournament

Players To Watch

Kadin Baker 6’7 SR

Bo Batchelor 6’2 SO

Jacob Clausen 6’1 SR

Kizer Kidder 6’6 SR

Outlook

You always need a little bit of luck when you make a deep run as was the case with the Panthers winning their first round state tournament game on a buzzer-beater, and a one-point victory in the semifinals. Those lessons should be valuable for them now as they look to get back to the state finals led by the senior trio of Baker, Clausen, and Kidder as well as Batchelor, a talented sophomore.

MARIANNA LEE TROJANS

Head Coach: Vernon Wilson

Conference: 2A-6

2022-23 Finish: 25-5, 2A state semifinals

Notable Departures

Markese Bolden | all-state, all-state tournament

Jemarion Westbrook | all-state, ASU Mid-South signee

Players To Watch

Laquincy Allen 6-2 SO

Jamarie Anthony 6-6 FR

Montrel Jones 6-5 SO

Marktavious Roby 6-2 SR

Davion Williams 6-1 JR

Jordan Williams 6-2 SR

Edward Winfrey 6-3 JR

Outlook

Vernon Wilson takes over as head coach after winning the Class 3A state championship with Osceola and is now hoping to do the same with the Trojans as they won it all in 2021. All-state performers Bolden and Westbrook have departed, but senior leader Roby and plenty of solid young talent is ready to step up.

Coach Said

“I think we have become better offensively, We have worked hard on fundamentals this offseason. We will be very athletic and quick. We will be young but deep, strong guard play and good length inside.”

-Vernon Wilson

RECTOR COUGARS

Head Coach: Matt Mills

Conference: 2A-3

2022-23 Finish: 21-12, 2A state first round

Notable Departures

Trey Horton

Lane Stucks

Players To Watch

Brett Fair 6-3 SR

Kameron Jones 6-2 SR | all-state

Cash Lindsey 6-0 SO

Cooper Rabjohn 5-11 JR | all-state tournament

Sam Shipley 6-4 SR

Outlook

This Rector squad could be a force in not only the 2A-3, but across all of Class 2A as it welcomes back a walking double-double in Jones (19.6 points, 10.8 rebounds) and Rabjohn, one of Arkansas’ premier shooters. Expect the Cougars to be on a mission to make a big jump after getting knocked out of the first round of the state tournament.

Coach Said

“This team has great size and strength. We should be one of the biggest 2A teams in the State. We also return an All-Conference Player as well as an All- State player. If we can stay healthy and continue to improve, I think this is a team with the potential to make a postseason run.”

-Matt Mills