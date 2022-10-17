Read full article on original website
KWTX
Fire marshal clears Robinson Family Farm for reopening after massive fire this past weekend
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Family Farm on Wednesday announced it had been cleared for reopening this weekend after a massive grass fire in its parking lot torched more than 70 vehicles on Saturday, Oct. 15. “Big update, y’all! We got the clear from the fire marshal to open...
Traffic delays in Killeen expected on Friday for repairs
KILLEEN, Texas — The eastbound lane of Skyline Drive will be closed Friday, Oct. 20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for sanitary sewer service repair, says the City of Killeen. The lane will be shut down from Santa Rosa Drive to Swope Drive. A traffic control plan will...
TxDOT to close lanes on SL 121 on Friday Night
BELTON, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will close down the mainlane on the Texas 121 Loop on Friday, Oct. 21. The closures will be part of the ongoing widening project on 121 and will allow for construction crews to set beams for the northbound Nolan Creek bridge.
KWTX
Deadly crash on I-35N impacts traffic for hours in Central Texas
HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday evening was investigating a deadly wreck on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 that snarled traffic for hours just north of Hillsboro in Hill County. The wreck was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 20. Photos taken...
Boil water notice issued for Belton neighborhood
BELTON, Texas — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for a Belton neighborhood, located west of the southbound I-35 frontage road and north of E. 6th Ave. The area is shown on a map below. The notice was reportedly issued due to repairs on a ruptured water...
Valley Mills Volunteer Firefighter injured while responding to crash
VALLEY MILLS, Texas — A Valley Mills volunteer firefighter was reportedly taken to the hospital after their Command Truck was hit while responding to a crash. The VFD stated that units were responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles at Highway 6 and Delmar Ranch Road. While working on the wreck the Command Truck was reportedly involved in another crash with two other vehicles.
Paving operations will cause road closures on I-14 tonight, says TxDOT
BELTON, Texas — Lanes on I-14 between Simmons Road and Stillhouse Dam Road will be closing on Oct. 19 and 20, says TxDOT. Traffic will be directed to exit before the Simmons Road off-ramp and re-enter I-14 on the eastbound entrance ramp before SL 121. The George Wilson eastbound on-ramp will also reportedly be closed.
KBTX.com
Kitchen fire displaces apartment tenants in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tenants in at least one apartment in College Station will be temporarily displaced following a kitchen fire Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at an apartment building at Navarro Drive and Pendernales Drive. College Station firefighters say 911 was notified after neighbors noticed smoke coming...
beltonjournal.com
More than 70 vehicles burn at Robinson Family Farm, authorities seek witnesses
On Saturday afternoon, a fire broke out in the parking lot of Robinson Family Farm in on Bob White Road in Temple. When all was said and done, more than 70 vehicles were burned at the farm, which is a popular draw in the fall for Bell County residents and central Texas.
Sunday fire in downtown Marlin destroys business, three firefighters treated on scene
MARLIN, Texas — There were no injuries following a fire that erupted in Downtown Marlin on Sunday morning. The fire was reported before 9:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Live Oak Street. The Waco Fire Department assisted Marlin authorities to put out the fire. According to Mayor Carolyn...
Local car shop installing shields since uptick in catalytic converter thefts
WACO, Texas — Across the county, catalytic converter thefts are on the rise. In a recent report from State Farm, catalytic converter thefts are up more than 400% since 2019. So far in 2022, Texas is number two in the country for catalytic converter thefts. As of August 2022, Texans have already experienced nearly a 30% increase in catalytic converter thefts, according to State Farm.
fox44news.com
Water released from area lakes for downstream needs
BRAZOS RIVER BASIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos River Authority has announced that even though some area lakes are already well below their normal levels, water is being released from those reservoirs to meet desperate needs downstream. This water will soon be joined by more from lakes even further up stream.
Victims assess the damage since the Robinson Family Farm fire
TEMPLE, Texas — Since the abrupt grass fire at the annual Robinson Family Farm Pumpkin Patch event happened Sat. Oct 15, those who lost their cars in the fire went to the parking lot to assess the damage. About 73 vehicles were destroyed by a fire that broke out...
Fire leaves one family without a home in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — One family is without a home Monday following a fire in Killeen. The fire reportedly happened in the 600 block of Murphy Street around 4:19 a.m., the City of Killeen said on its website. When crews with the Killeen Fire Department arrived, they found a single-family...
Sage Meadows residents in Temple gathering signatures ahead of Thursday's city council meeting
TEMPLE, Texas — Thursday's city council meeting in Temple is sure to be a good one. A number of homeowners from the Sage Meadows community plan on attending to contest plan for a 180-unit apartment complex that might be built. Even if anyone can't attend, they can still make...
Sunday morning fire engulfs downtown Marlin building
Marlin Fire Department responded to a morning business fire Sunday on the 200 block of Live Oak Martin, according to Waco Fire Department Twitter.
WacoTrib.com
Paul Tyson Field demolition about to resume, clear spot for equine center
That pesky Heart O’ Texas Fair ended its run Sunday, so crews can continue demolishing the old Paul Tyson Field along Lake Air Drive and creating space for a proposed $10 million equine center years from now. The center would allow the fairgrounds to host two livestock or horse...
KWTX
Motorcyclist injured in I-14 wreck changed lanes when unsafe, DPS says
NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The 58-year-old rider of a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle suffered serious injuries after he rode onto the shoulder of I-14 and changed lanes when it was unsafe to do so, The Texas Department of Public Safety said. The collision happened on Oct. 15, 2022 at about 2...
KWTX
Lawsuits settled in 2019 crash that claimed life of Falls County deputy, critically injured Central Texas police chief
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two lawsuits filed in the October 2019 traffic crash that claimed the life of Falls County Deputy Matt Jones and critically injured Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow have been settled the week before the cases were set for trial. Attorneys for the Jones and Krumnow families...
‘Like something out of a war zone’: More than 70 vehicles catch fire, explode at pumpkin patch
TEMPLE, Texas — A Saturday afternoon at the pumpkin patch turned into a nightmare for many families when dozens of cars burst into flames and exploded. The fire was first reported at The Robinson Family Farm at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The first crews who arrived at the scene found approximately 10 cars on fire in the parking lot, KWTX reported.
