Marlin, TX

KCEN

Traffic delays in Killeen expected on Friday for repairs

KILLEEN, Texas — The eastbound lane of Skyline Drive will be closed Friday, Oct. 20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for sanitary sewer service repair, says the City of Killeen. The lane will be shut down from Santa Rosa Drive to Swope Drive. A traffic control plan will...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

TxDOT to close lanes on SL 121 on Friday Night

BELTON, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will close down the mainlane on the Texas 121 Loop on Friday, Oct. 21. The closures will be part of the ongoing widening project on 121 and will allow for construction crews to set beams for the northbound Nolan Creek bridge.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Deadly crash on I-35N impacts traffic for hours in Central Texas

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday evening was investigating a deadly wreck on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 that snarled traffic for hours just north of Hillsboro in Hill County. The wreck was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 20. Photos taken...
HILLSBORO, TX
KCEN

Boil water notice issued for Belton neighborhood

BELTON, Texas — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for a Belton neighborhood, located west of the southbound I-35 frontage road and north of E. 6th Ave. The area is shown on a map below. The notice was reportedly issued due to repairs on a ruptured water...
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Valley Mills Volunteer Firefighter injured while responding to crash

VALLEY MILLS, Texas — A Valley Mills volunteer firefighter was reportedly taken to the hospital after their Command Truck was hit while responding to a crash. The VFD stated that units were responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles at Highway 6 and Delmar Ranch Road. While working on the wreck the Command Truck was reportedly involved in another crash with two other vehicles.
VALLEY MILLS, TX
KCEN

Paving operations will cause road closures on I-14 tonight, says TxDOT

BELTON, Texas — Lanes on I-14 between Simmons Road and Stillhouse Dam Road will be closing on Oct. 19 and 20, says TxDOT. Traffic will be directed to exit before the Simmons Road off-ramp and re-enter I-14 on the eastbound entrance ramp before SL 121. The George Wilson eastbound on-ramp will also reportedly be closed.
BELTON, TX
KBTX.com

Kitchen fire displaces apartment tenants in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tenants in at least one apartment in College Station will be temporarily displaced following a kitchen fire Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at an apartment building at Navarro Drive and Pendernales Drive. College Station firefighters say 911 was notified after neighbors noticed smoke coming...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KCEN

Local car shop installing shields since uptick in catalytic converter thefts

WACO, Texas — Across the county, catalytic converter thefts are on the rise. In a recent report from State Farm, catalytic converter thefts are up more than 400% since 2019. So far in 2022, Texas is number two in the country for catalytic converter thefts. As of August 2022, Texans have already experienced nearly a 30% increase in catalytic converter thefts, according to State Farm.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Water released from area lakes for downstream needs

BRAZOS RIVER BASIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos River Authority has announced that even though some area lakes are already well below their normal levels, water is being released from those reservoirs to meet desperate needs downstream. This water will soon be joined by more from lakes even further up stream.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Fire leaves one family without a home in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — One family is without a home Monday following a fire in Killeen. The fire reportedly happened in the 600 block of Murphy Street around 4:19 a.m., the City of Killeen said on its website. When crews with the Killeen Fire Department arrived, they found a single-family...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco local news

