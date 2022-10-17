ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

The Story and Inspiration Behind Four Beautiful Restaurant Interiors

Beyond the food and drinks they serve, Freddo ATX, In Plain Sight, Diner Bar and Picnik create carefully designed experiences. The grand, two-story wooden Italianate-style house perched on Oltorf and South Congress Avenue looks completely out of place on its bustling intersection. Never mind the fact that it used to be a Wells Fargo branch until Harry Karr opened Greek coffee shop Freddo ATX in the summer of 2021 — the structure is literally out of place.
Preservation Austin Honors the City’s Past by Protecting its Future

Executive Director Lindsey Derrington discusses the fight to save local landmarks like Dirty Martin’s, Bremond Block and more. When Austin native Margaret Adams began the first Heritage Club in 1953, her vision was to preserve the city’s unique landmarks during post World War II urban sprawling. Her innovative thinking for that time led to some of the first national register districts along South Congress and East 6th Street. Today, Preservation Austin (renamed in 2012 to reflect the diversity of their work and their progressive approach to preservation in the 21st century) has helped save countless properties throughout the city with their grant programs, educational services and advocacy projects.
Slow Fashion Festival ATX Offers a Sustainable Take on Personal Style

As New York, Paris and Milan fashion weeks have come to a close, it seems only right that one of the fastest-growing cities in America takes its own approach to fashion’s most influential time of the year. Enter Slow Fashion Festival, a different take on fashion consumption, coming to Austin Oct. 21 to 23 at Factory on 5th, a pink warehouse in the heart of East Austin.
Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix

Will be held at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas this Sunday, Oct. 23. Beyond the race itself, there will be an array of experiences for audiences to enjoy throughout the weekend. More than 360,00 race fans will gather to watch the exciting international sport, which experienced a rapid rise...
