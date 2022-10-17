ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Family mourns loss of two of their own in upper valley crash

EL PASO, Texas -- The victims of Tuesday's double-fatal crash in the upper valley have been identified by the El Paso Police Department. 37-year-old Michelle Lira and her mother 59-year-old Blanca Lira died in a crash after police say Michelle failed to yield the right of way to a tractor-trailer.
Body of fallen police officer Jacob Arellano escorted to El Paso funeral home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Jacob Arellano arrived in his hometown Thursday. Local law enforcement agencies escorted the body of Arellano from the El Paso International Airport to Funeraria del Angel Central along Montana Avenue. The El Paso Fire Department also paid tribute to the fallen officer by hoisting...
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
‘Mother Hubbard’ going strong at 95 booking big acts at the Pan Am Center

EL PASO, Texas -- An epic birthday party at the Pan Am Center in Las Cruces Wednesday. Entertainment industry leader Barbara Hubbard is celebrated by big stars and fans in cheap seats. The list of acts Barbara or 'Mother Hubbard' has brought to Las Cruces is impressive. At 95, she's still going strong. She singlehandedly put Las Cruces on the map The post ‘Mother Hubbard’ going strong at 95 booking big acts at the Pan Am Center appeared first on KVIA.
City provides COVID-19 testing kiosks throughout El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will begin offering free COVID-19 testing using kiosks across El Paso beginning on Friday. Most of the kiosks will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The tests are free for individuals who are symptomatic, have...
Man charged with murder in weekend shooting in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A 19-year-old Fort Bliss Soldier has been arrested in connection to an early-morning shooting Sunday at the 8500 block of Dyer. Pvt. Craig Trevion Gooding, of Fort Bliss, is charged with the murder of 29-year-old Staff Sgt. Jewllian Maurer, also of Fort Bliss. Fort Bliss officials...
Affidavit outlines fight, shootout leading to soldier’s death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Court documents filed against Fort Bliss soldier Craig Trevion Gooding, 19, indicate he may have shot a fellow soldier after being punched in the parking lot of a new bar in Northeast El Paso. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. early Sunday morning in the EP Clubhouse parking lot, located […]
El Paso Chihuahuas Chico nominated for 3 mascot hall fame of awards

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Chihuahuas mascot, Chico, is nominated for three mascot hall of fame awards. Chico is nominated for the minor league choice-greatest community impact award, minor league best in-game routine/skit, and minor league best video skit/short. To vote for Chico click here. :...
Researchers at NMSU study 'centruroides' to avoid scorpion invasions

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "bark scorpions" also known as the centruroides are being looked at closely by two professionals at New Mexico State University. Alvaro Romero, associate professor of urban entomology, and John Agnew, graduate research assistant are investigating how to control scorpions while protecting the environment.
West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday when locally owned and operated West Towne Crumbl Cookies opens its doors. The business is located at 6450 Desert Blvd. North, Building E, Suite 103. Store owners, Jonathan Howell, David Howell, and...
East El Paso to get brand new Veteran Wellness Center focusing on mental health

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A groundbreaking ceremony is being held for a brand-new Veteran Wellness Center in East El Paso. We are proud to bring a Veteran Wellness Center to El Paso. As a Veteran, I know firsthand that military service can have lingering effects that impact every aspect of life,” Endeavors Chief Executive Officer Jon Allman said. “Housing all these comprehensive services under one roof allows us to provide much-needed services to the men and women who valiantly served our country, as well as their families. Building a Veteran Wellness Center in El Paso is part of our commitment to bring the highest-quality behavioral health and wellness services to those who need them the most.
2 women die after crash involving semitruck in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two women died after a crash involving a semitruck in the Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The incident happened at the 600 block of Artcraft around 8:50 a.m. Officials identified the women who died as 37-year-old Michelle Lira of Sunland Park and 59-year-old Blanca Lira.
Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death in far East El paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s office is investigating a body that was found in far east El Paso. The discovery was made near Bob Hope and Mission Ridge area. The Sherriff’s Office says it received a call about a found body just before 9:30 this morning.Deputies were dispatched onto the […]
