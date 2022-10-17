ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

houstonpublicmedia.org

Space Center Houston announces expansion with new moon, Mars facilities

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Space Center Houston plans to build an interactive, 100-acre project that will feature two interactive cosmic terrains that will replicate what NASA experts say is the look and feel of the surfaces of both the moon and Mars. Space Center Houston says the Facilities Master...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Galveston reports 900 flu cases, significantly higher than usual for October

Galveston is reporting a high number of flu cases already, according to local health officials. The city has seen 900 cases of the flu within the first two weeks of October. Dr. Philip Keiser is the local health authority for Galveston County. He said the county does an annual flu surveillance program that starts in October.
GALVESTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston Zoo names two new flamingos Astro and Orbit

For the first time in six years, the Houston Zoo welcomed two new Chilean Flamingos. Their Houston-inspired names will forever make them part of the city — Astro and Orbit, after the city’s Major League Baseball team and mascot. Ric Urban, Houston Zoo’s Birds Curator said this has...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston hosts national pickleball tournament with hundreds of players

Hundreds of pickleball players are descending on Memorial Park Tennis Courts for a national pickleball tournament. Senior pros to amateur players are expected to compete until Sunday in the APP Sunmed Houston Open. More than 600 participants have registered for the tournament. "We are extremely excited. We converted into a...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston-area Girl Scouts get $4.2 million donation from MacKenzie Scott

Tens of thousands of Girl Scouts in the Houston area figure to benefit from a multi-million-dollar donation from MacKenzie Scott, a California-based novelist and philanthropist. The Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council, which serves 26 counties in Southeast Texas, announced Tuesday it had received $4.2 million from Scott, the ex-wife...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston Area Women’s Center announces expansion to address domestic violence

The Houston Area Women's Center, also known as HAWC, announced on Tuesday that the organization is expanding in order to address domestic violence throughout the City of Houston. Members of the group were joined by local and state officials, community members, and the Houston Police Department at its Waugh Drive...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Understanding the Latino Vote

This week on Party Politics, Co-hosts Brandon Rottinghaus and Jeronimo Cortina discuss the factors and issues that divide and unite Latino voters, Dan Patrick’s campaign-ad strategy against Mike Collier, and the Texas Secretary of State’s dispatch of election inspectors to Harris County, among other stories. NATIONAL TOPICS. Jan...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Harris County approves tenants’ rights policy for affordable housing residents

Harris County Commissioners have approved a new policy that protects renters from living in deplorable living conditions. If a housing property is being developed or redeveloped using county, state or federal funds, the policy protects renters' living in those properties from discrimination, while providing due process before being evicted. Renters will also be able to get free repairs and apply for housing free of charge.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

