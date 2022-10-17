Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas has had car-related deaths everyday for 22 years. TXDOT is looking to change that.
The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) is embarking on 22 years of straight daily car accident-related deaths since November 7, 2000. Since 2000, there has been a total of more than 79,000 Texans that have died on Texas roadways. In an effort to reduce the number of roadway fatalities in...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Space Center Houston announces expansion with new moon, Mars facilities
To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Space Center Houston plans to build an interactive, 100-acre project that will feature two interactive cosmic terrains that will replicate what NASA experts say is the look and feel of the surfaces of both the moon and Mars. Space Center Houston says the Facilities Master...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Galveston reports 900 flu cases, significantly higher than usual for October
Galveston is reporting a high number of flu cases already, according to local health officials. The city has seen 900 cases of the flu within the first two weeks of October. Dr. Philip Keiser is the local health authority for Galveston County. He said the county does an annual flu surveillance program that starts in October.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston Zoo names two new flamingos Astro and Orbit
For the first time in six years, the Houston Zoo welcomed two new Chilean Flamingos. Their Houston-inspired names will forever make them part of the city — Astro and Orbit, after the city’s Major League Baseball team and mascot. Ric Urban, Houston Zoo’s Birds Curator said this has...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston hosts national pickleball tournament with hundreds of players
Hundreds of pickleball players are descending on Memorial Park Tennis Courts for a national pickleball tournament. Senior pros to amateur players are expected to compete until Sunday in the APP Sunmed Houston Open. More than 600 participants have registered for the tournament. "We are extremely excited. We converted into a...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Families of Astroworld Festival victims reach settlements in wrongful death lawsuits nearly one year after tragedy
At least one wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of the victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy last year has been settled out of court, according to a Houston attorney representing the family of one of the 10 people who died. The family of Axel Acosta, a 21-year-old man from...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston-area Girl Scouts get $4.2 million donation from MacKenzie Scott
Tens of thousands of Girl Scouts in the Houston area figure to benefit from a multi-million-dollar donation from MacKenzie Scott, a California-based novelist and philanthropist. The Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council, which serves 26 counties in Southeast Texas, announced Tuesday it had received $4.2 million from Scott, the ex-wife...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas agencies’ plan to monitor Harris County elections raises concerns among observers
The Texas Secretary of State's Office, in a letter submitted days before the start of early voting for the 2022 midterm election, has informed Harris County it will send a team of inspectors and election security trainers to observe and help administer the Nov. 8 election in the state's largest metropolitan area.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston Area Women’s Center announces expansion to address domestic violence
The Houston Area Women's Center, also known as HAWC, announced on Tuesday that the organization is expanding in order to address domestic violence throughout the City of Houston. Members of the group were joined by local and state officials, community members, and the Houston Police Department at its Waugh Drive...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County, Houston leaders ask Justice Department to send monitors for midterm election
Harris County and Houston leaders are asking the Justice Department to send federal monitors to the area in the wake of state officials planning to deploy inspectors during November's midterm election. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee and County Judge Lina Hidalgo released a letter late Thursday...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Understanding the Latino Vote
This week on Party Politics, Co-hosts Brandon Rottinghaus and Jeronimo Cortina discuss the factors and issues that divide and unite Latino voters, Dan Patrick’s campaign-ad strategy against Mike Collier, and the Texas Secretary of State’s dispatch of election inspectors to Harris County, among other stories. NATIONAL TOPICS. Jan...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County could face delays in December runoffs, May 2023 elections due to the tax and budget crisis
Harris County's tax and budget crisis may wind up impacting upcoming local elections after the midterms, as the county may run out of funds for election administration before the end of the year. In a meeting about logistics and operations for the upcoming election, Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum told the...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County approves tenants’ rights policy for affordable housing residents
Harris County Commissioners have approved a new policy that protects renters from living in deplorable living conditions. If a housing property is being developed or redeveloped using county, state or federal funds, the policy protects renters' living in those properties from discrimination, while providing due process before being evicted. Renters will also be able to get free repairs and apply for housing free of charge.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Man convicted of killing Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal asks jury to give him death penalty
A Harris County jury will decide whether to issue the death penalty for the first time in more than two years after finding a man guilty of capital murder this week in the 2019 shooting death of Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal. Robert Solis, the 50-year-old Houston man who...
