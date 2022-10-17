Harris County Commissioners have approved a new policy that protects renters from living in deplorable living conditions. If a housing property is being developed or redeveloped using county, state or federal funds, the policy protects renters' living in those properties from discrimination, while providing due process before being evicted. Renters will also be able to get free repairs and apply for housing free of charge.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO