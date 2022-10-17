Read full article on original website
pajaronian.com
New family resource center to open in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE—A new bilingual center, aiming to provide services and resources to families across Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito counties, will open its doors Monday in Watsonville. Located at 1205 Freedom Blvd., Raíces y Cariño: A Community Collective for Families (RC Fam) will offer a variety of workshops, classes,...
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroy councilmember recall proponents turn in signatures
Proponents seeking a recall of Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz turned in 6,375 signatures to the City Clerk’s office on Oct. 12. The next day, city officials confirmed that a preliminary count of the signatures was above the minimum of 6,217 required for filing. The signatures were taken to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters for verification, which has 30 days to do so.
KSBW.com
Natividad medical center has expanded to North Monterey County
PRUNEDALE, Calif. — The Natividad Medical Center has expanded to North Monterey County by opening a medical group in Prunedale. Formerly Family Care Medical Group, Natividad has partnered with the doctors at the clinic located on Moro Road in Prunedale to enhance and expand medical services to the community.
Morgan Hill Times
Santa Clara County sends ballots to non-citizens
Four San Jose non-citizen permanent residents received Santa Clara County 2022 election ballots even though they are not U.S. citizens, according to a concerned family friend and copies of documents reviewed by this newspaper. The four were sponsored by their brother to live in the United States in 2019. Two...
San Jose candidate criticized over approving pay raises
San Jose officials approved raises for some city staff—which they typically do annually—but it’s become a contentious campaign talking point. This week, the city council unanimously approved a 2.5% raise for council-appointed positions, including City Manager Jennifer Maguire, City Auditor Joe Rois, City Clerk Toni Taber, City Attorney Nora Frimann and Independent Police Auditor Shivaun Nurre. The raise passed without comment.
pajaronian.com
‘Failure was not an option:’ Ceremony rings in new hospital ownership
WATSONVILLE—Watsonville Community Hospital has been up and running under its new leadership—the Pajaro Valley Healthcare District (PVHD)—since Sept. 1. It has been business as usual since then. On Monday, however, a group of state and local elected officials, along with the PVHD board and a sizable contingent...
KSBW.com
Prescribed burn conducted east of Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — A prescribed burn began east of Salinas in Monterey County on Wednesday. Cal Fire says the purpose of the burn was to reintroduce fire to the ecosystem and reduce the fuel supply in the area. The burn was on a private property in the Gablian Range.
Downtown Salinas exempt from inclusionary housing ordinance
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Tuesday night, Salinas City Council voted to remove downtown as an exemption from the inclusionary housing ordinance. So what does this mean moving forward? The purpose of this removal was to allow for more housing for people within the local community. On top of this, the new housing would look to accommodate The post Downtown Salinas exempt from inclusionary housing ordinance appeared first on KION546.
List of people owed unclaimed money published by Santa Clara County
(BCN) — Santa Clara County has released a list of more than 200 people and businesses who are the potential owners of more than $100,000 in unclaimed money and are encouraging those on the list to come forward to receive their payments. The county’s Department of Tax and Collections published the list Wednesday of the […]
Santa Cruz city workers reach tentative agreement, end first strike in city history
The first strike in Santa Cruz city history came to an end Wednesday night, with the SEIU-represented city workers reaching a tentative agreement with the City of Santa Cruz. They will vote to ratify the agreement on Friday.
EXCLUSIVE: Santa Clara Co. Sheriff's boyfriend testifies in her corruption trial
Gary Bechtel said that he, his son, and two other relatives acquired concealed carry permits that were signed by Sheriff Smith. He also testified that he provided $750,000 to the Sheriff's Advisory Board.
Fox40
These California cities ranked as the safest for trick-or-treating, according to study
As Halloween approaches, families across the Southland are gearing up to take their children trick-or-treating by purchasing costumes and stocking up on candy. Safety is also a priority for parents leading up to Halloween. Some residents won’t have to travel far to ensure their kids stay safe while enjoying the...
Mosquitoes with potentially deadly viruses invade Santa Cruz County
A specific breed of mosquito, that potentially carries deadly viruses, has surfaced in Santa Cruz County. The insects could carry dengue, chikungunya, Zika, and yellow fever; diseases which are not currently found in California.
A fresh look on lower Pacific: Six downtown Santa Cruz businesses you can’t miss
With the holiday season fast approaching, it’s time to start making plans for the impending festivities. Luckily for you, Downtown Santa Cruz is bursting with new and exciting local establishments to fulfill every last one of your holiday needs. With new developments popping up around Pacific Avenue and Laurel,...
COVID Dashboard: Cases rise in Santa Cruz County as new Omicron subvariant shows up in Bay Area
Local and state data on COVID-19
SFist
Bizarrely, Clarence Thomas’s Wife Is Pumping Money Into an East Bay School Board Race
Three candidates for the Acalanes Union High School District Governing Board have pulled in more than $10,000 in campaign contributions, much of it from the insurrectionist wing of the Republican party. Whatever your feelings about the SF school board recall election last February, it certainly benefited somewhat from support from...
calmatters.network
Accusations fly in Santa Clara County sheriff's race
Candidates in the race to become the next Santa Clara County sheriff are taking the gloves off as Nov. 8 approaches, both claiming the other is engaged in questionable ethical practices in pursuit of the top office. Bob Jonsen, a former Palo Alto police chief, and Kevin Jensen, a former...
Paradise Post
Map: See how few people are getting the new COVID booster in your California county
California is among the most vaccinated and boosted states in the country. But data from the California Department of Public Health show that as of last week just 5% of Golden State residents here have sought out the new booster shots designed to protect against omicron variants. Does that mean we could be in for a holiday surge of infections?
KRON4
2.5 earthquake strikes miles outside of San Jose
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.5 earthquake strikes in the South Bay Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened approximately 15 miles east of the Alum Rock district in San Jose. The earthquake happened around 1:02 p.m. PT. The location of...
San Jose: The most expensive major U.S. city for monthly bills
San Jose residents pay more each month for common household bills than residents of any other major U.S. city, according to a new report. Seattle-based bill management company doxoInsights analyzed the 10 most common monthly bills paid by people living in the 50 largest U.S. cities based on the number of households. San Jose is the most expensive, edging out New York City, Boston and San Francisco.
