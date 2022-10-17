ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
pajaronian.com

New family resource center to open in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE—A new bilingual center, aiming to provide services and resources to families across Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito counties, will open its doors Monday in Watsonville. Located at 1205 Freedom Blvd., Raíces y Cariño: A Community Collective for Families (RC Fam) will offer a variety of workshops, classes,...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Gilroy councilmember recall proponents turn in signatures

Proponents seeking a recall of Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz turned in 6,375 signatures to the City Clerk’s office on Oct. 12. The next day, city officials confirmed that a preliminary count of the signatures was above the minimum of 6,217 required for filing. The signatures were taken to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters for verification, which has 30 days to do so.
GILROY, CA
KSBW.com

Natividad medical center has expanded to North Monterey County

PRUNEDALE, Calif. — The Natividad Medical Center has expanded to North Monterey County by opening a medical group in Prunedale. Formerly Family Care Medical Group, Natividad has partnered with the doctors at the clinic located on Moro Road in Prunedale to enhance and expand medical services to the community.
PRUNEDALE, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Santa Clara County sends ballots to non-citizens

Four San Jose non-citizen permanent residents received Santa Clara County 2022 election ballots even though they are not U.S. citizens, according to a concerned family friend and copies of documents reviewed by this newspaper. The four were sponsored by their brother to live in the United States in 2019. Two...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose candidate criticized over approving pay raises

San Jose officials approved raises for some city staff—which they typically do annually—but it’s become a contentious campaign talking point. This week, the city council unanimously approved a 2.5% raise for council-appointed positions, including City Manager Jennifer Maguire, City Auditor Joe Rois, City Clerk Toni Taber, City Attorney Nora Frimann and Independent Police Auditor Shivaun Nurre. The raise passed without comment.
SAN JOSE, CA
pajaronian.com

‘Failure was not an option:’ Ceremony rings in new hospital ownership

WATSONVILLE—Watsonville Community Hospital has been up and running under its new leadership—the Pajaro Valley Healthcare District (PVHD)—since Sept. 1. It has been business as usual since then. On Monday, however, a group of state and local elected officials, along with the PVHD board and a sizable contingent...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Prescribed burn conducted east of Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — A prescribed burn began east of Salinas in Monterey County on Wednesday. Cal Fire says the purpose of the burn was to reintroduce fire to the ecosystem and reduce the fuel supply in the area. The burn was on a private property in the Gablian Range.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Downtown Salinas exempt from inclusionary housing ordinance

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Tuesday night, Salinas City Council voted to remove downtown as an exemption from the inclusionary housing ordinance. So what does this mean moving forward? The purpose of this removal was to allow for more housing for people within the local community. On top of this, the new housing would look to accommodate The post Downtown Salinas exempt from inclusionary housing ordinance appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
calmatters.network

Accusations fly in Santa Clara County sheriff's race

Candidates in the race to become the next Santa Clara County sheriff are taking the gloves off as Nov. 8 approaches, both claiming the other is engaged in questionable ethical practices in pursuit of the top office. Bob Jonsen, a former Palo Alto police chief, and Kevin Jensen, a former...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4

2.5 earthquake strikes miles outside of San Jose

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.5 earthquake strikes in the South Bay Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened approximately 15 miles east of the Alum Rock district in San Jose. The earthquake happened around 1:02 p.m. PT. The location of...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose: The most expensive major U.S. city for monthly bills

San Jose residents pay more each month for common household bills than residents of any other major U.S. city, according to a new report. Seattle-based bill management company doxoInsights analyzed the 10 most common monthly bills paid by people living in the 50 largest U.S. cities based on the number of households. San Jose is the most expensive, edging out New York City, Boston and San Francisco.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy