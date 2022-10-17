Read full article on original website
Register now for the Indiana Crop Adviser Conference
INDIANAPOLIS – Registration is open for the 2022 Indiana CCA Conference. The conference will take place on December 13-14, 2022 at the Indianapolis Marriott East. The Indiana CCA Conference is an excellent opportunity for earning continuing education units and networking with other CCAs. The two-day program is packed with...
Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?
Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch to dedicate K-9 Facility, Youth Orchard, and Climbing Wall
BRAZIL – Indiana sheriffs and students will next week name three amenities at their nonprofit Youth Ranch for key volunteers and supporters of their 62-acre training retreat under development for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses, and victims of crime:. Ripley County Search & Rescue Training Center...
Data shows high Indiana eviction rates before, during pandemic
INDIANAPOLIS – New research shows Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates nationwide both before and during the pandemic. The data was collected by the Eviction Research Network, which is based at the University of California at Berkeley. Despite the roughly year-long national eviction moratorium, evictions in Indiana didn’t drop as much as they […]
Indiana State Library asking final InfoExpress users to return bags
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Library would like to remind InfoExpress users to return any InfoExpress bags that are not currently being used. InfoExpress is Indiana’s statewide delivery service for library materials. Participating public, academic, school, institutional, and special libraries use the courier service to quickly and securely transport materials direct to other libraries.
Genealogy Fair examines unconventional ancestors at Indiana State Library
INDIANA – The Indiana State Library will once again host its popular Genealogy and Local History Fair in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, Oct. 22. The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the library’s History Reference Room. This year’s theme is “Family Drama:...
Indiana Manufacturers Association honors Hall of Fame inductees and Manufacturing Excellence Awards winners at the Celebratory Luncheon
INDIANA – The Indiana Manufacturers Association (IMA) held its 2022 Manufacturers Hall of Fame Luncheon today at the Biltwell Event Center, in Indianapolis. The event is held each year to honor and recognize the manufacturing community and highlight those companies and individuals who have made substantial contributions to the industry.
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help
The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
Climate Change: Indiana’s Todd Rokita Sues Top Banks
Muncie, Indiana – Indiana’s Attorney General, Todd Rokita, adds his name to the list of captured grandstanders for top polluters – contributors to climate change catastrophe. Regarding overreacting for Charles Koch, who funds the far-right’s political movement in this country, you can always count on Todd Rokita to be front and center. Todd uses state resources to coordinate a lawsuit against top U.S. banks like Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo.
Gov. Holcomb, local officials to break ground on two Southwest Indiana READI Projects
PRINCETON – Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Princeton Mayor Greg Wright will join southwest Indiana community and economic development leaders today to break ground on two Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) projects in Princeton. Toyota YMCA Project. The Toyota Indiana YMCA is a $21 million investment...
Indiana has 145 districts with slow internet: Here are the 10 slowest
(Stacker) Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that […]
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the beautiful state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
Mullen Buys Bankrupt ELMS And Its Indiana Plant For $240 Million
After acquiring a 60 percent controlling interest in Bollinger Motors in September, Mullen Automotive has now bought bankrupt Electric Last Mile Solutions and its assets, including the plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. The EV startup has received approval from the US Bankruptcy Court on October 13 to acquire electric vehicle company...
New data shows Indiana hospitals struggling financially
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– New data shows Indiana hospitals are facing significant financial challenges. According to a new survey by the Indiana Hospital Association, Hoosier hospitals have racked up nearly $3 billion in losses since last year, and 1/5 of Indiana hospitals have lost 20% or more of their days of cash on hand.
DNR prepares for annual Indiana sandhill crane migration
MEDARYVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Although it is quite common for many bird species to migrate south once the weather begins to become colder, one particular species has a migration pattern that draws the attention of nature lovers across Indiana: the sandhill crane. Each fall, thousands of sandhill cranes pass...
Indiana state gas tax to jump 1.1 cents in November
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state gasoline tax will increase 1.1 cents in November. On Nov. 1, the tax will be 23.1 cents per gallon. Indiana’s average price per gallon is $4.02, according to GassBuddy. The average gas price per gallon is down nearly 15 cents from last week.
State taxes to raise Indiana gas prices starting next month
INDIANAPOLIS - If you fill up in Indiana, prepare to pay more. Higher state taxes will drive up Indiana gas prices next month. The state Department of Revenue says the applied seven percent sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 23.1 cents per gallon starting November 1. This is up...
DNR Adding Thousands of Walleye to Indiana Waterways
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is making a big move in aiding the state’s walleye population. The officials are accomplishing this by stocking multiple Indiana lakes and waterways with thousands of walleye fingerlings. These additions are to be set in as many as 14 lakes throughout the Hoosier State. Ten of which are located in the northernmost areas of Indiana. These additions will provide better catches for fishing opportunities in the upcoming years.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has raised $1.3 million for 2022 cycle
In Indiana, Gov. Eric Holcomb is the number three fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Indiana Secretary of State, the governor received $1,277,740 in total contributions to his campaign account and spent $1,384,566 between January 1, 2021 and July 15, 2022. Holcomb’s current term ends in 2025.
