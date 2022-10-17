Read full article on original website
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Meghan Markle for Saying That Being on Deal or No Deal Reduced Her to a Specific Archetype: ‘The Objectification Might Be Coming From You’
Whoopi Goldberg is the latest celebrity to slam Meghan Markle after the latter accused Deal or No Deal of reducing her to a specific archetype. During this week's episode of her Spotify podcast, the Duchess of Sussex claimed that she wasn't happy to be reduced to someone who's beautiful but who lacks substance.
A Closer Look At Yellowstone's Kelsey Asbille
Even though she's been working as an actor for a few decades, in the last few years, Kelsey Asbille has gone stratospheric. As Monica in the hit Taylor Sheridan show "Yellowstone," Asbille plays the Native American wife of Kayce Dutton. While you may know Asbille best as Monica, chances are, you've come across her work elsewhere, too.
Meghan Markle Told Paris Hilton The Relatable Reason She Quit Deal Or No Deal
Despite the lengthy wait for it to materialize, the Duchess of Sussex's podcast, "Archetypes," has proven to be a massive hit. In fact, Meghan Markle even gave Joe Rogan a run for his money when she knocked him off the top of the streaming charts, as reported by The Wrap. Thus far, she's had lively chats with the likes of Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, and Constance Wu (via Deadline).
Meghan Markle Gets Candid About Her Future Aspirations For Daughter Lilibet
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, launched a new podcast after signing a massive deal with Spotify last year. It was clear from the start that she wanted to use her platform to help cover topics that are important to her (per People). "This is 'Archetypes' — the podcast where...
Why You Should Watch The New Movie Ticket To Paradise If You Co-Parent
"Ticket to Paradise" is the latest romantic comedy to hit theaters across the country. The film stars the legendary duo of Julia Roberts and George Clooney. The two actors are long-time friends, and that is obvious as we watch their chemistry on screen. However, in "Ticket to Paradise," Roberts and...
Where To Find A Dupe Of Khloé Kardashian's Wedding Dress
It's been over a decade since Kardashian fans gushed over Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom's whirlwind romance. Practically coining the phrase "when you know, you know," the pair tied the knot after just one month of dating (via Marie Claire). Their nuptials were broadcast during Season 4 of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" in 2009, and it wasn't long before the couple received a spin-off reality TV show, "Khloé & Lamar," in 2011. The series showcased their life as a married couple and only lasted two seasons, as cheating allegations surfaced on Odom's behalf. This led to the couple's on-again-off-again-separation, which was eventually finalized in 2016 (per Us Weekly).
Netflix Finally Adds An Important Disclaimer To The Crown
Imagine watching your family's life portrayed on screen in a binge-worthy Netflix show that everyone and their mother watches. That's the reality for the royals, who are the subject of the immensely popular series "The Crown." Royal reactions to the series are mixed, but from Prince Harry to queen consort...
Meghan Markle Claims She Didn't Grow Up This Way In A New Interview
When Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast for Spotify debuted, it hit the top of the Spotify podcast charts around the world, per Los Angeles Times. Some say that Meghan's podcast has the hidden motive of being a part of a war against the royal family. It's slipped in the rankings over the weeks since, but it's still currently sitting firmly in the top 10 (via Spotify).
Royal Expert Predicts A Difficult Time For William And Harry As Netflix Drops Season 5 Of The Crown
The relationship between once super-close brothers Prince William and Prince Harry has taken a massive hit in recent years, not least because the Duke of Sussex defected from the royal family, subsequently claiming that his older sibling was "trapped" in the institution and would probably never escape (via Page Six). In fact, the one reason William might never forgive Harry has more to do with him leaving than anything else.
9 Celebs That Are In (Or Have Been In) Unconventional Relationships
To be or not to be monogamous, that is the question.
Whoopi Goldberg Takes Sides In The Meghan Deal Or No Deal Kerfuffle
Meghan Markle has been under a global microscope since she began dating her now-husband Prince Harry, with whom she shares her son Archie and daughter Lilibet. The criticism, often centered around Meghan's race, in UK media coverage was especially brutal, per The New York Times. Per The Washington Post, Meghan...
Royal Biographer Details A Secret Link Between Princess Diana And Princess Margaret
When Princess Diana joined the royal family in 1981, after King Charles III proposed to her following just a few months of dating (via Brides), it took her some time to acclimatize to what was expected of her. But one family member immediately took Diana under her wing, and that was Princess Margeret. Queen Elizabeth II's younger sister found a connection with Diana, according to royal biographer Andrew Morton, who told People: "She could see that they were two metropolitan princesses."
Prince Harry Sheds Light On The Benefits Of Therapy
After Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, revealed his mental health struggles of the past and his family's response, his dedication to advocating for mental health awareness was undeniable. Prince Harry shared details with Oprah in the 2021 docuseries "The Me You Can't See," appearing in two episodes in which he dove into his past experiences dealing with grief and the pressure he felt within the royal family. "If people said, 'How are you?' I'd be like, 'fine.' Never happy. Never sad, just fine," the Duke of Sussex said, reflecting on the pain he felt after the loss of his mother, Princess Diana. "Fine was the easy answer. But I was all over the place mentally."
A Former Real Housewife Is Calling Out Meghan Markle Over Her Deal Or No Deal Claims
As a member of the British royal family, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was expected to live by their "never complain, never explain" motto. Once out of the confines of the palace, however, the duchess was free to speak her truth — and she has taken full advantage of that. In addition to giving headline-making TV and magazine interviews, she has also launched her "Archetypes" podcast, where she and notable guests discuss the harmful stereotypes that have been assigned to women since the dawn of time. The interviews have stirred their share of controversy: one episode left some wondering whether Meghan had used her podcast to take a dig at the royal family.
Project Runway Stars Who Sadly Died
There have been about 300 contestants over the course of "Project Runway's" 19 seasons. We've seen designers from all over the world and from all walks of life bring forth their ambitious, unique, and sometimes outrageous ideas. While some designers make it farther in the competition than others, even the designers who were eliminated early on in the competition hold a special spot in our hearts. During the course of a season, we learn about every designer's goals, desires, and backgrounds. We fall in love with each designer's humor, sense of style, and outlandish personality. In many cases, the contestants become celebrities to the dedicated viewers of the show and the world of fashion.
Marianly Tejada And Cooper Van Grootel Tease Season 2 Of One Of Us Is Lying - Exclusive Interview
What's better than a season of nail-biting television that keeps you at the edge of your seat? Two seasons, that's what. Fan favorite "One of Us Is Lying," based on the book of the same name by Karen M. McManus, is hitting Peacock on October 20, and even we didn't know what to expect.
The View Co-Hosts Sound Off About Dame Judi Dench's Reaction To The Crown
"The Crown" Season 5 is almost upon us, but already the hit Netflix show is generating a surprising amount of controversy. Royal watchers believe Season 5 of "The Crown" will have King Charles shaking in his boots, and for good reason. The show is tackling a tumultuous period for the royal family in the early '90s. In particular, Princess Diana's crumbling relationship with then-Prince Charles will be excavated in excruciating detail, per People.
