Toddlers are tiny terrors. It doesn’t matter who you are or how great you are at parenting — toddlers will catch you off guard with their sneaky, independent ways and there’s pretty much no helpful recourse. (This is definitely why the Mommy Loves Wine trope was invented.) If you are an experienced toddler parent like I am, then you don’t bat an eye when they paint the walls with their own poop or lick lollipops they found on the ground. It’s all par for the course. But for moms with little ones entering this adorably annoying age for the first time, they can feel totally caught off guard. Suddenly their precious baby is acting like a wild animal, so there must be something wrong…right? One mom on Reddit took to blaming her husband for her toddler’s newest behavior, and the replies are hilarious.

