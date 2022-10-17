Read full article on original website
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated sushi restaurants in San Diego from Tripadvisor.
pacificsandiego.com
Renowned L.A. chef returns to San Diego to open trio of restaurants at new Gaslamp Quarter hotel
On Wednesday morning, the Kimpton Alma San Diego hotel opened for business in the Gaslamp Quarter, along with two of its three planned restaurants, the Desmond supper club and the all-day Café at Hotel Alma. The restaurants, which will also include the L.O.A. rooftop bar opening next spring, were...
matadornetwork.com
Where To Eat, Play, and Sightsee in San Diego, California in 2022
Booking a trip to San Diego means a fun vacation is in store, filled with sunshine on your face, toes in the sand, and plenty of meals of margaritas and fresh fish tacos. But knowing the best things to do in San Diego can make your trip even better. These suggestions for the best places to go, eat, and play, plus tips on packing and what to know before visiting will help make sure every moment of your San Diego vacation counts.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego's fifth Raising Cane's location will open in Chula Vista
Louisiana-based Raising Canes are poised to open at the Chula Vista Center next year, saving the South Bay’s chicken tender-lover some time and gas. Slated to be the fifth San Diego location upon its March 2023 opening, a Raising Cane's at the Chula Vista Center will save South Bay customers a roughly 20-minute drive to the closest location in Santee. The first San Diego location opened in Santee in 2018, with the second area branch opened in Vista, the third in Mira Mesa, and the fourth in Escondido.
Eagles add San Diego stop as part of 2023 ‘Hotel California’ tour
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band the Eagles will be making a stop in San Diego next year as part of their Hotel California 2023 tour.
San Diego Business Journal
Mr. A’s – a San Diego Classic – Gets an Update
Mr. A’s, a classic Bankers Hill restaurant since 1965, has a new owner – and a new look. Named after its founder, John Alessio, the former general manager of Mr. A’s, Ryan Thorsen, bought the restaurant earlier this year and completely redid the 11,700-square-foot interior with its wrap-around outdoor patio in a $2 million renovation – the first for the restaurant since it was last remodeled in 2000.
2 San Diego hotels among ‘most haunted’ in US, according to Yelp
With spooky season in full swing, two hotels in San Diego have been named to Yelp's "Most Haunted Hotels in the U.S." list.
Ex-owner of rundown San Ysidro property fined by city
The former owner of a dilapidated San Ysidro property that city officials say exposed tenants to hazardous, unsafe conditions will pay a fine of more than $165,000.
pacificsandiego.com
Top weekend events in San Diego for Oct. 20-23: San Diego Loyal, Adam Lambert and more
If you’re not watching the San Diego Padres or the San Diego Wave FC in their playoff games on television this weekend, there’s plenty to do around San Diego. In fact, the San Diego Loyal have a home playoff game, which you can read about below. Here’s your...
San Diego weekly Reader
Charlie’s Family Restaurant: “a wetter omelet is a better omelet.”
He’s waiting as we come in: my window-cleaner friend Tim. His motto is “Your Panes Are My Pleasure.” Cheeriest chappie I know. He gets around, and he’s always steering me to the places near where he cleans windows, places like this one. But it’s more than that: “This is where I come after I do my local contracts,” he says.
pacificsandiego.com
Eagles’ ‘Hotel California 2023’ tour dates announced, including San Diego and Phoenix concerts
The tour teams the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers with an orchestra and choir for a full performance of the band’s most famous album. The stage will be much more crowded than usual when the Eagles hit the road for five dates on their “Hotel California 2023" tour.
pacificsandiego.com
Two to try in Carlsbad: Well-known chefs helm newly opened Fresco Cocina and Polo Steakhouse
Chefs Chris Idso and Judd Canepari, both with long cooking histories in North County, are exploring Latin and American cuisine. North County restaurant fans are familiar with the names and cooking of chefs Chris Idso and Judd Canepari, who have both run restaurant kitchens in the region for more than 15 years.
ljhitide.net
Rare Megamouth Shark Off the Coast in San Diego
On September 16, 2022, two rare Megamouth sharks were spotted by a group of friends on a small fishing trip 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The men who saw the sharks, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang, were so astonished by what they saw that the three decided to take a short video on their phones of the two sharks swimming unfathomably close to their boat that they could almost touch them.
pacificsandiego.com
UC San Diego opens major outdoor amphitheater
UC San Diego on Thursday opened a $68 million outdoor amphitheater that is a key part of a new front entrance that the school has been building for the campus not far from Geisel Library. The Epstein Family Amphitheater, which seats 2,650 people, debuted with a performance by Nicole Zefanya...
Opinion: In a Warming Climate, San Diego Must Change How its Homes Are Cooled
Growing up in San Diego, I was often told that the breeze rolling off the Pacific is “Mother Nature’s air conditioning.” But at the rate that the planet is warming, ocean breezes will be no match for San Diego’s new normal. This September was one of...
San Diego Philly Cheesesteak Shop Well Positioned for the Game
Joe Crescenzo at his San Diego cheesesteak shopImage via Fox 29. The Philadelphia cheesesteak is everywhere these days, thanks to local fans like Joe Crescenzo who have been transplanted elsewhere, reports Fox 29.
kusi.com
Body found on seafront hiking path in Torrey Pines area
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A body was found today on an oceanfront hiking trail near Torrey Pines Golf Course. A 911 caller reported spotting the victim on the footpath above Black’s Beach shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Emergency personnel went down the...
Classic, Quality Ramen in San Diego - Tajima Ramen
Tajima Ramen and Izakaya Bar is a popular Japanese ramen restaurant with several locations spread across San Diego, namely Convoy, Mercury, Hillcrest, North Park, East Village, and College Heights. The location I visited was in the heart of Convoy, San Diego, the home of many delicious Asian restaurants, boba shops, and Asian dessert places. Tajima Ramen first opened in 2001 and has grown steadily to become one of San Diego's top Japanese restaurants today. Their dishes aim to honor the purity of traditional Japanese taste and style. They also pride themselves on having a wide selection of dishes to choose from as well as some that are more innovative and unique. Their dishes are quite affordable as well and their daily tapas-style (small plates) menu changes every season to give you something fresh to try every time you visit.
San Diego Realtors Report Drop in September Sales as Buyers Pull Back
Sales of previously owned homes pulled back in September compared to August, dropping 10.7%, the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors reported Monday. Sales of condominiums and townhomes fell 15% in September and are down 39% from the same month last year. “Rising interest rates combined with a severe lack...
Hot Chicken Sandwich Worth Trying in San Diego - Main Chick
If you are looking for a new hot chicken sandwich place that is worth trying, Main Chick is the place for you. Main Chick is a hot chicken sandwich chain that has locations in various areas including Pasadena, West LA, Koreatown, Long Beach, Woodland Hills, Northridge, Carlsbad, Clairemont, and Linda Vista. Their menu is quite simple, with a strong focus on what they do best, chicken sandwiches. Their hotness scales from mild to some of the hottest peppers in the world so you definitely get the heat if that is what you are looking for.
