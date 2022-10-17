ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

matadornetwork.com

Where To Eat, Play, and Sightsee in San Diego, California in 2022

Booking a trip to San Diego means a fun vacation is in store, filled with sunshine on your face, toes in the sand, and plenty of meals of margaritas and fresh fish tacos. But knowing the best things to do in San Diego can make your trip even better. These suggestions for the best places to go, eat, and play, plus tips on packing and what to know before visiting will help make sure every moment of your San Diego vacation counts.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego's fifth Raising Cane's location will open in Chula Vista

Louisiana-based Raising Canes are poised to open at the Chula Vista Center next year, saving the South Bay’s chicken tender-lover some time and gas. Slated to be the fifth San Diego location upon its March 2023 opening, a Raising Cane's at the Chula Vista Center will save South Bay customers a roughly 20-minute drive to the closest location in Santee. The first San Diego location opened in Santee in 2018, with the second area branch opened in Vista, the third in Mira Mesa, and the fourth in Escondido.
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Mr. A’s – a San Diego Classic – Gets an Update

Mr. A’s, a classic Bankers Hill restaurant since 1965, has a new owner – and a new look. Named after its founder, John Alessio, the former general manager of Mr. A’s, Ryan Thorsen, bought the restaurant earlier this year and completely redid the 11,700-square-foot interior with its wrap-around outdoor patio in a $2 million renovation – the first for the restaurant since it was last remodeled in 2000.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Charlie’s Family Restaurant: “a wetter omelet is a better omelet.”

He’s waiting as we come in: my window-cleaner friend Tim. His motto is “Your Panes Are My Pleasure.” Cheeriest chappie I know. He gets around, and he’s always steering me to the places near where he cleans windows, places like this one. But it’s more than that: “This is where I come after I do my local contracts,” he says.
ESCONDIDO, CA
ljhitide.net

Rare Megamouth Shark Off the Coast in San Diego

On September 16, 2022, two rare Megamouth sharks were spotted by a group of friends on a small fishing trip 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The men who saw the sharks, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang, were so astonished by what they saw that the three decided to take a short video on their phones of the two sharks swimming unfathomably close to their boat that they could almost touch them.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

UC San Diego opens major outdoor amphitheater

UC San Diego on Thursday opened a $68 million outdoor amphitheater that is a key part of a new front entrance that the school has been building for the campus not far from Geisel Library. The Epstein Family Amphitheater, which seats 2,650 people, debuted with a performance by Nicole Zefanya...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Body found on seafront hiking path in Torrey Pines area

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A body was found today on an oceanfront hiking trail near Torrey Pines Golf Course. A 911 caller reported spotting the victim on the footpath above Black’s Beach shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Emergency personnel went down the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dinh Lee

Classic, Quality Ramen in San Diego - Tajima Ramen

Tajima Ramen and Izakaya Bar is a popular Japanese ramen restaurant with several locations spread across San Diego, namely Convoy, Mercury, Hillcrest, North Park, East Village, and College Heights. The location I visited was in the heart of Convoy, San Diego, the home of many delicious Asian restaurants, boba shops, and Asian dessert places. Tajima Ramen first opened in 2001 and has grown steadily to become one of San Diego's top Japanese restaurants today. Their dishes aim to honor the purity of traditional Japanese taste and style. They also pride themselves on having a wide selection of dishes to choose from as well as some that are more innovative and unique. Their dishes are quite affordable as well and their daily tapas-style (small plates) menu changes every season to give you something fresh to try every time you visit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dinh Lee

Hot Chicken Sandwich Worth Trying in San Diego - Main Chick

If you are looking for a new hot chicken sandwich place that is worth trying, Main Chick is the place for you. Main Chick is a hot chicken sandwich chain that has locations in various areas including Pasadena, West LA, Koreatown, Long Beach, Woodland Hills, Northridge, Carlsbad, Clairemont, and Linda Vista. Their menu is quite simple, with a strong focus on what they do best, chicken sandwiches. Their hotness scales from mild to some of the hottest peppers in the world so you definitely get the heat if that is what you are looking for.
SAN DIEGO, CA

