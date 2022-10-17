Read full article on original website
Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith taking time to read to children at local daycare
She says that it's a bright spot in her day when she is able to get out of the office and into the community. Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith took time to read several books to the children at Kingdom Daycare. The mayor says it's important to get involved and support even the youngest members of the city by just taking the time to sit down with them and show them you care.
Lima students experience music featuring the tabla thanks to musician Sandeep Das
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima students were able to experience a different form of music thanks to the Lima Symphony Orchestra. The orchestra brought guest artist Sandeep Das to Lima Senior High School and Liberty Arts Magnet School in order to showcase the tabla (tahb-la), a musical instrument that is a pair of twin hand drums from the Indian subcontinent. Orchestra members hope that these students form an appreciation of music from other countries.
Adrianna Michaels Leaving Dayton 24/7 Now: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Every morning people of Dayton turn on their TV to watch their favorite meteorologist, Adrianna Michaels. Just watching her give the morning forecast has been a pleasure for them. However, Adrianna Michaels is leaving Dayton 24/7 Now in just a few days for a new opportunity. Her regular viewers were understandably perplexed by the announcement. They are curious about her plans, whether her new position will require her to move from the city, and if she will continue in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, the meteorologist answered most of the questions about her departure from WRGT-TV.
Legend of the Bloody Bridge: Real or Myth?
ST. MARYS - On a cool fall night in 1854, Minnie Warren and Jack Billings crossed a bridge just outside of Spencerville as they made their way home from a party. Waiting for them on the bridge was a lone figure holding an ax. Upon further inspection, the couple realized it was Bill Jones, a man who had competed for Warren's affection and lost.
Red Cross Director joins Hurricane Ian relief effort
Press Release from the American Red Cross of North Central Ohio: Findlay, OH, October 21, 2022 - Todd James, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of North Central Ohio is joining the ongoing Red Cross Hurricane Ian disaster relief operation in Florida. James will be serving as the Public...
Look for the International Space Station this Weekend
DAYTON — The International Space Station will flyover Thursday and Friday morning but this weekend will be the best chance to see the I.S.S!. Wake up early both Saturday and Sunday morning and head outside. Saturday: Look to the west/southwest for the ISS to appear around 7:02 a.m. It...
Allen County Board of DD & Community Partners Host Halloween Party at Bradfield Center
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was feeling rather scary and festive for a Halloween party Tuesday night at the Bradfield Community Center in Lima!. The Friends, Allies, & Neighbors network known as FANS, the Employment Service's Club, and Voices of Prosperity partnered together to host a Halloween party for the community and individuals with developmental disabilities. Tonight's party featured a dinner, music, singing, dancing, and even a costume party! The goal of organizers is to promote inclusiveness in the Lima community, and tonight's party achieved that goal.
Upcoming annual Superhero 5K to benefit children in the local court system
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Calling all superheroes to support local children who are going through the local court system. The Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program through Crime Victim Services is holding their major fundraiser the "Superhero 5K" to raise money to assist in the training of court-appointed advocates. They work to make sure the juvenile has a safe, stable, and permanent home along with meeting other needs. Serving Putnam and Allen County, "CASA" is only serving half of the children that need assistance and are looking for more volunteers.
Sports Factory Opens Door for Ada’s Wilson Factory
ADA - In recent months leading up to the village’s signature Wilson Football Festival, there was a lot of focus on the Wilson Plant itself and what an asset it has been to the community. And it, indeed, has. But, frankly, if it hadn’t been for pig bladders and this guy from Kentucky, there’s a good bet that Wilson football factory might have never been located in Ada, Ohio…
Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
Commissioners talk installing roundabout, Law Library
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss installing a roundabout, transportation, and the Law Library. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. A Letter of Support to the Ohio Department of Transportation was approved to be submitted. The letter is to...
Community Developmental Screening gets new partner in Rhodes State College
Lima, OH (WLIO) - The Community Developmental Screening has a new partner and new location to help parents see if their child is on track. The Early Intervention Specialists at the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities and Rhodes State College are teaming up to put on the biannual screenings at the Borra Center for Health Sciences in downtown Lima. The screenings are for children birth to five years old. Parents were able to have their kids checked in nine different categories, including hearing, vision, speech, and motor skills. Which gives them the chance to address any concerns that they have. Besides being a great resource for parents, the developmental screening is a benefit to Rhodes’ students too.
Fairborn OKs deal with group to restore historic movie theater
The city of Fairborn has approved a contract with a group to restore the 74-year-old Fairborn Theater using federal funding. Fairborn’s City Council Monday night approved a deal with the Fairborn Phoenix to renovate the 34 S. Broad St. site using part of the $6.57 million in American Rescue Plan Act money it has allocated.
Lima Police Department inviting businesses and organizations to join them for Community Trunk or Treat
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is expanding their Halloween activities and is inviting others to join in the fun. The Lima Police Department has held drive-through candy handouts for several years and this year they are upping the ante. The department has invited local businesses and organizations to be part of their first annual "Community Trunk or Treat" at the west parking lot at Lima Senior High School. They have more than 50 participants signed up so far and are looking for more.
Fresh N Faded thanks supporters of their community outreach
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local business says thank you to everyone who helps them give back to the Lima community. Fresh N Faded held a dinner to show their appreciation to volunteers, individual donors, and corporate sponsors. Their supporters were treated to a free catered dinner and a live DJ. With the support of the community, Fresh N Faded has been able to do a lot of good work for families in need.
Big crowds turn out for fall festivals at fairgrounds
VAN WERT — Fall festivals in northwest Ohio don’t get much better than this past weekend’s convergence of three festivals in one location. The Apple Festival marked its 35th year at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. The granddaddy of them all, this year, welcomed the Dairy Barn...
Young Honorary Lima Police Officer remembered with Balloon Release
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A young honorary Lima police officer who passed away 5 years ago, was remembered and honored Wednesday. Friends and family celebrate Maleek Nelson with a balloon release. As Wednesday would have been his 13th birthday. Nelson dressed up as a police officer on Halloween years ago, catching the attention of lima police. So, former Chief Kevin Martin took a picture with him and he was designated as an honorary officer. Nelson passed away in 2018 of a rare heart defect, and even today his life continues to be honored and remembered. We asked his family friend what it means to still see a gathering for him every year.
Heir Force Academy students learn about money management with Real Money Real World program
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A hands-on financial program teaching young minds about managing money made a stop at Heir Force Community School in Lima. Meteorologist Nathan Kitchens has more on what this program brings area students. Growing up isn't always as easy as it looks, and the Real Money Real...
Belmont Billiards has new set of operators: ‘We’re trying to just breathe some life back into it’
Belmont Billiards, an iconic bar on Watervliet Avenue in Dayton with nearly 100 years of history, has a new set of operators committed to honoring and building upon its legacy. Jacqui Creepingbear and Isaac DeLamatre, a couple with extensive experience working in area bars and restaurants, are ready to rebrand...
Issue 1 Campaign Bus Tour makes stop at Allen County Republican Party Victory Center
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's a matter of public safety. That was the driving force of the "Yes on Issue One Campaign" making a stop in Lima today. The bus pulled into the Allen County Republican Party Victory Center bringing some heavy hitters asking voters to vote yes on Issue One. Speaking today was Ohio's attorney general, 2 Ohio Supreme Court justices, and a handful of other officials in favor of Issue One.
