Georgia ghost tour named one of the top 10 in the U.S. for 2022
SAVANNAH — USA Today has ranked America’s best ghost tours in 2022, and a Georgia company made it on the list. The newspaper asked readers to vote on the best tours to get a chilling dose of history in some of American’s oldest cities. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Country music star Chris Cagle to shine on Statesboro
The Performing Arts Center at Georgia Southern proudly welcomes the next show in their 20th Anniversary Season, country music superstar Chris Cagle!. This performance is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now!. Best known for his chart-topping hits such as “My Love Goes...
Pineland clients were VIP guest at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair
On Wednesday morning the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair rolled out the red carpet for clients of Pinelands’ High Hope adult day programs in Bulloch, Candler and Tattnall counties. Kiwanian Connie Saunders coordinates and leads the visit for these VIP guest. She took over the program from the late Kiwanian Sylvia Brown. They actually named the program “Sylvia Brown’s Day at the Fair.”
Omicron Delta Kappa celebrates new members; Six local students inducted
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 115 new initiates from six universities during September 2022. There were six inductees from Georgia Southern University. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in...
Tattoo arts festival coming to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A tattoo arts festival is making its way to the Savannah Convention Center for the weekend of Oct. 21. It will feature special guests like Kyle and Candy Dunbar from Ink Master as well as other Ink Master stars. Troy Timpel is the owner of Villian Arts and the organizer of […]
georgiasouthern.edu
New MPA executive track launches this spring at Georgia Southern University
Georgia Southern University now offers a fully online executive track for the Master of Public Administration (MPA) program, with the first cohort scheduled for spring 2023. “For the past 50 years, the Georgia Southern MPA program has been developing public service leaders – preparing them to manage and lead in government and the nonprofit sector,” said Department of Public and Nonprofit Studies Chair Trenton Davis, Ph.D. “Our program today is built for the next 50 years. The new, fully online executive track offers government, nonprofit, and military personnel a focused, skills-based education that has been designed to accommodate the demanding schedules of working professionals.”
Savannah Tribune
PUBLISHER’S NOTE – The Savannah Tribune
It Is Highly Possible That Our Voter Registrations May Be Challenged While We Are In Line To Vote During Early Voting Or On Election Day. Unfortunately, Georgia SB 202 has allowed for these challenges to be made. It is STRONGLY. go to the My Voter Page (www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/), Check Your Voter...
'She is from a little town called Dublin': Keith Urban plays alongside Central Georgia native
DUBLIN, Ga. — A Central Georgia native had the chance to take the stage with country superstar Keith Urban last Thursday in Savannah. Destiny Rhodes, from Dublin, didn't simply meet her guitar hero, Keith Urban, but she got the chance to hang out, play guitar and talk music with the Grammy-winning artist.
What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weather is cooling down and Savannah is quickly transforming into a spooky place to spend the weekend. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in the area that you might want to go to. Savannah Tattoo Arts Festival When: Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 23 Where: Savannah […]
WJCL
Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famers Journey to perform in Savannah in 2023. Here's when tickets go on sale
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Legendary rockers Journey are headed to Savannah in 2023. On Monday, the Enmarket Arena announced the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame band would perform Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Since forming in the late 1970s, Journey has gone on to sell...
connectsavannah.com
PROPERTY MATTERS: Savannah Mall buyer, Ghost Pirates launching youth league, A new Jazz club?
The Savannah Mall’s new owner has emerged, following the auction of a majority of the building over the summer. And fans of such e-cigarette flavors as Heisenberg Menthol, Whatamelon and Chill Out could be in luck, considering the buyer’s affiliation with a vaping accessories distributor. Meanwhile, there is good news for hockey and jazz enthusiasts, while a recent zoning decision probably bummed out the local agency charged with attracting employers to the area.
Hurricane Ian Could Not Stop the 49th Annual Attic Sale
The Statesboro Service League (SSL), a local non-profit organization in Bulloch County, hosted their 49th Annual Attic Sale on October 1, at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds. This years’ sale faced the challenge of Hurricane Ian barreling down toward Statesboro. “Our amazing League of ladies managed to put together a...
Georgia Southern receives $1.3M federal TRIO grant, supports first-generation students in pursuit of doctoral degrees
Georgia Southern University has received $1.3 million from the U.S. Department of Education to continue the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program through 2027. The McNair Scholars Program is one of seven federal TRIO programs, targeted to serve and assist income-eligible students, first-generation college students and individuals with disabilities to...
Sharon Moyer Raines
Miss Sharon Moyer Raines, 80, passed away October 17, 2022, peacefully at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, GA. She was born in Albion, Michigan to the late Vincent and Lorraine Corley Moyer. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey D. and Julie Raines of Midway; grandchildren Brittany (Kevin) Douglas, Ashley...
iheart.com
Georgia College Student Killed By Plane Propeller During Date
A Georgia Southern University Student died during a date after a plane in which he was the passenger landed safely at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport on Sunday night. According to the Statesboro Herald, 21-year-old Sani Aliyu of Atlanta boarded the plane in Statesboro with three others for a date night in Savannah. Aboard the plane was the pilot, co-pilot, and Aliyu's date.
wtoc.com
Hinesville Food Truck Festival returning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The streets of downtown Hinesville will be full of food trucks for the bi-annual Food Truck Festival Saturday. Organizers say they’re looking forward to a great turnout this year, it’s quickly become a staple of the community, and Saturday’s event is going to be bigger than ever.
Jean Marilyn Vause Nessmith
Mrs. Jean Marilyn Vause Nessmith entered eternal rest on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Ogeechee Hospice after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Jean was born December 6, 1951, in Statesboro. She graduated from Statesboro High School in 1969 and received a B. S. in Business from Georgia Southern College (now University) in 1972.
WJCL
Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry officials issue suggested trick or treat times for Halloween
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's a question asked by parents every year, especially when October 31 falls during the school week. "When is trick or treating?" Many municipalities and police departments issue their own advisories on suggested Halloween trick or treat days and hours. WJCL has heard from both Savannah...
wtoc.com
Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival sees big turnout over the weekend
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival came to an end yesterday with thousands in attendance. Richmond Hill businesses close to the festival grounds say that increase in foot traffic this weekend lead to an increase in sales. The manager of a nearby Mexican restaurant says that...
wtoc.com
Small town airport seeing big time stars ahead of CJ CUP
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Before golf’s biggest names could get a look at the course at Congaree Golf Club ahead of the CJ CUP, they had to find their way to Jasper County and the small town of Ridgeland, S.C. To do that, eight players chose the local...
