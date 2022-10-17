Georgia Southern University now offers a fully online executive track for the Master of Public Administration (MPA) program, with the first cohort scheduled for spring 2023. “For the past 50 years, the Georgia Southern MPA program has been developing public service leaders – preparing them to manage and lead in government and the nonprofit sector,” said Department of Public and Nonprofit Studies Chair Trenton Davis, Ph.D. “Our program today is built for the next 50 years. The new, fully online executive track offers government, nonprofit, and military personnel a focused, skills-based education that has been designed to accommodate the demanding schedules of working professionals.”

STATESBORO, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO