Programming on Jazz 91.9 WCLK is made possible in part by Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, presenting their Jazz On The Lawn Concert Series fifth and final show featuring Joe Gransden and his Big Band on Friday, October 21. Doors open at 6:30pm and show time is at 7:30pm. Food and drink are allowed, beer and wine are available for purchase on site as well. Tickets and more information about the Jazz On The Lawn Series are available at callanwolde.org.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO