How to turn off Apple Watch stand notifications
Smartwatches are great for gathering health and fitness data and helping us live healthier lifestyles. But do we need our Apple Watches ordering us to stand every hour?. It’s no secret that sitting for long periods of time is bad for our health. No one disputes that nowadays. However,...
LG’s new smart monitor features AirPlay 2 and webOS
LG has quietly launched its first smart monitor, the $500 LG 32SQ780S. It’s LG’s answer to the Samsung M8 smart monitor, and I want one. Why? Because it’s a complete smart home hub solution that doesn’t need any cables other than one for power. LG built...
How to make the screen stay on longer on iPhone
On iPhone, your screen stays unlocked until a certain period of inactivity has passed. The default timer is 30 seconds, but that may not be long enough. Luckily, you can make the iPhone screen stay on longer or never turn off. Perhaps you like to read at a leisurely pace,...
Microsoft is building an Xbox Store for mobile
Microsoft is working on a mobile game version of the Xbox Store. The news comes straight from documents Microsoft filed with the UK regulatory body investigating the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The filings show Microsoft’s desire to “scale the Xbox Store to mobile” to compete with the Google Play Store...
Apple redesigns the iPad with better display and USB-C charging
Today, Apple announced a slew of new products, including a much-welcome redesign of the classic iPad. Apple’s “new iPad” looks pretty great on paper. It features a redesigned 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. That display, and its surround, are flatter than previous models. Also, Touch ID is now located on the top button.
How XGIMI uses Android TV and design to conquer the home projector market
XGIMI has been capturing market share in the smart projector category for its user-centric, easy-to-use Android-powered projectors. Did you know that XGIMI has been a dominant player in the smart projector market thanks to its user-centric designs and seamless integration of Android TV?. XGIMI projectors are easy to use, with...
Apple upgrades iPad Pro to M2 chip, WiFi 6E, and mini LED display
Apple quietly added new iPad Pro models to its lineup. The biggest change is the move to the M2 chip from the previous M1 chips, with a few new features for good measure. The M1 is the same chip that powers the current MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13. It sports an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, with a healthy performance boost over the last-gen M1.
YouTube Premium family plans are going up in price
YouTube Premium family plan subscribers brace yourselves: your $17.99 monthly subscription is about to go up in price. As revealed by emails sent out to current subscribers, the $17.99 family plan is going up to $22.99. That’s nearly a 30% increase. UK users will see a price hike from £17.99 to £19.99.
Netflix now has a way to transfer freeloaders to their own account
Netflix is rolling out a new feature called Transfer Profile that lets you remove freeloaders from your account while letting them keep their precious watch history. When activated, it will enable the other user to create their own Netflix account. All of their viewing history, recommendations, saved titles, and settings will transfer with them.
Cherry MX’s new keyboard switch is a throwback to 2011
Cherry MX just released a new mechanical keyboard switch, the tactile Cherry MX Ergo Clear. The new switches have a 40 cN (centiNewtons) actuation force, but what’s interesting is that they have a higher force (55 cN) at the tactile point. Switches with dual force have a tactile feel,...
YouTube pulls back on Premium subscription test for 4K video
Earlier this month, some users noticed that YouTube was testing a Premium subscription requirement for 4K videos. It didn’t last long, however, as the company has already pulled back on the test. This testing was initially brought to our attention by a few users on Reddit. These users noticed...
macOS Ventura release date: When does it come out?
When Apple originally announced its plans for macOS Ventura in June at WWDC 2022, its release date was still up in the air. The only hint the company gave us was that it would launch sometime in the fall. macOS Ventura is the company’s newest operating system designed for its...
Instagram is testing a classic MySpace feature on user profiles
Instagram is no stranger to adding new features to its popular social platform, and now a new test points to profile music. Made popular by MySpace a thousand years ago, the feature would welcome users to your profile with a song. Spotted by developer Alessandro Paluzzi, the Instagram feature is...
How to listen to audiobooks on Spotify
Music? Spotify has you covered. Podcasts? Covered. Audiobooks? Possibly. Audiobooks on Spotify launched in late 2022 with an initial catalog of over 300,000 titles. But there’s a catch. Spotify audiobooks are currently only available in the United States, so other regions will need to wait for a wider rollout...
Instagram is removing random content for guideline issues
If you have tried posting an Instagram Story today and had the content flagged, you’re not alone. Multiple users have noted issues when posting to Instagram. Interestingly enough, it’s not just that the posts are erroring out. Instead, users are getting the content flagged and removed from Instagram due to “Community Guidelines.”
New Soundcore earbuds are built with the Quest 2 in mind
Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headsets owners now have a low-latency wireless earbud option thanks to Anker’s $99 Soundcore VR P10. The VR P10 are the first pair of earbuds from the Made for Meta program, so they’re certified to work with Meta’s VR headsets. They come with a USB-C dongle that provides low-latency audio streaming over 2.4GHz wireless.
Save up to $400 on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4
No one likes paying full price for a smartphone, especially one that retails for over $1,000+. So to lessen the burden on your wallet, Best Buy is running a Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 promotion that saves you up to $400 off the usual asking price. The only kicker is that the phone must be activated with purchase.
Instagram could soon let you schedule posts and Reels
Instagram is testing a new feature that lets users schedules posts and Reels. The feature allows someone to draft a post or Reel and schedule the content to publish at a later date. Alessandro Paluzzi, an app researcher, and mobile developer, first uncovered the new functionality in July. At that...
The best mechanical keyboards (2022)
Mechanical keyboards are having a bit of a renaissance. But what exactly makes one the ‘best,’ anyway, and what do you need to look for?. We firmly believe you should spend more on the things you use the most. TVs, your car, and yes, your computer keyboard. With...
Netflix officially cracking down on password sharing in 2023
If you’ve been sharing your Netflix password, expect that to change in 2023. Netflix released its earnings results on October 18. In that document, one of the sections mentions being able to “create sub-accounts (‘extra member’)” for family and friends. In fact, we’ve already seen...
