Four strive to fill three seats on the Menlo Park fire district board
Candidates talk diversity, finances and district's relationship with Atherton. Two incumbents and two newcomers are striving for a spot on the Menlo Park Fire Protection District Board of Directors. Board President Chuck Bernstein and board member Robert Jones are running for reelection, with candidates Gary Bloom and Dionis Papavramidis seeking to join the board. The fire district provides emergency services to Atherton, East Palo Alto and surrounding unincorporated communities as well as Menlo Park.
Three vying for one seat in Woodside Town Council's District 2
Two newcomers are challenging Woodside Town Council member Brian Dombkowski for the newly created District 2 seat this fall. Steve Lubin, a lifelong Woodside resident, and Elizabeth Kaske, who moved to town recently from Menlo Park, have thrown their hats in the ring. The Town Council, which is currently a...
Woodside housing element doesn't pass state muster just yet
State housing officials say the town needs to provide more analysis and details by Jan. 31. Woodside has joined the ranks of other Bay Area cities and towns that have had their housing elements initially rejected by the state, receiving feedback to make changes and resubmit it for approval later this year. It is one of six jurisdictions in San Mateo County that has received response letters rejecting their initial drafts.
Two candidates aim to represent largest district in San Mateo County
City council members Ray Mueller of Menlo Park and Laura Parmer-Lohan of San Carlos offer their takes on key issues in District 3. In the race for District 3 of the Board of Supervisors, Menlo Park City Council Member Ray Mueller and San Carlos City Council Member Laura Parmer-Lohan are competing to represent the largest district by area. District 3 includes seven cities and 20 unincorporated areas, ranging from Pacifica south almost to Santa Cruz on the coast and as well as inland communities including Atherton, Portola Valley, Woodside and West Menlo Park. Mueller and Parmer-Lohan finished in the top two in the June primary and moved on to compete in the Nov. 8 general election.
Portola Valley candidates talk electric appliance mandates, housing and term limits at forum
The nonprofit group Portola Valley Residents hosted a Town Council candidate forum at Portola Valley’s Town Center on Oct. 13, exclusively for residents of Portola Valley. All five candidates attended the forum for a meet-and-greet with the audience, followed by an open-mic Q&A moderated by resident Judith Murphy. The event was described as a "private meeting."
Morgan Hill Times
Santa Clara County sends ballots to non-citizens
Four San Jose non-citizen permanent residents received Santa Clara County 2022 election ballots even though they are not U.S. citizens, according to a concerned family friend and copies of documents reviewed by this newspaper. The four were sponsored by their brother to live in the United States in 2019. Two...
Santa Clara County publishes list of of people owed unclaimed money
SAN JOSE -- Santa Clara County has released a list of more than 200 people and businesses who are the potential owners of more than $100,000 in unclaimed money and are encouraging those on the list to come forward to receive their payments.The county's Department of Tax and Collections published the list Wednesday of the 222 potential owners of $136,912 in unclaimed money stemming from overpayments, duplicate payments, charge adjustments, payments to people who can't be located, among other reasons.People can check at www.sccdtac.org/unclaimedmonies to see if they are on the list or can download the full list of unclaimed money."If an individual or business believes they might be owners of unclaimed money, we encourage them to file a claim so we can get these funds back to the rightful owners," Department of Tax and Collections director Margarita Rodriguez said in the announcement of the latest list.All claims must be filed by Dec. 9, according to the county.Anyone with questions can call the Fiscal Services division at the Department of Tax and Collections at (408) 326-1007 or email dtac-gen-refunds@fin.sccgov.org.
League of Women Voters hosts candidate forums, info sessions in South San Mateo County
The League of Women Voters' South San Mateo County branch is hosting voter information events throughout October to keep residents informed on local elections and state propositions. The branch covers the communities of Atherton, East Palo Alto, Menlo Park, Portola Valley, Redwood City and Woodside. Date: Tuesday, Oct. 18. Time:...
‘Time’s up’: Santa Clara County doctors to strike
After two years of stalled contract negotiations, Santa Clara County doctors say they’ve had enough. Valley Physicians Group, a union representing 450 county-employed doctors, has submitted a strike notice this week with the intention to hit the picket line Nov. 1. More than 100 doctors and health care workers rallied in front of Santa Clara... The post ‘Time’s up’: Santa Clara County doctors to strike appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Letters to the Editor: Readers weigh in on Measure V, Board of Supervisors, Portola Valley
When in doubt, vote no on "V" The original motivation propelling Menlo Park's Measure V was concern about a housing proposal for the Flood School site. With a new state law regulating school site housing, the Flood School site is now exempt from the provisions of Measure V. Yet Measure...
Atherton forum: Candidates respond to questions on policing, housing at Menlo College and road safety
Building more housing at Menlo College, policing and road safety were all top of mind to the four candidates — Mayor Rick DeGolia and Vice Mayor Bill Widmer are seeking reelection, facing two challengers, Greg Conlon and Stacy Miles Holland — for the three open slots on Atherton City Council this fall during a forum at the Atherton college on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
tpgonlinedaily.com
County Announces Correction to Vote-By-Mail Instructions
The Santa Cruz County Clerk is alerting the public of an error related to the voting instructions found in the ballot packets sent by mail to voters the week of Oct. 10. On the back of the instruction sheet (which includes your “I Voted” sticker), incorrect deadlines for returning ballots by mail are listed.
Paradise Post
Map: See how few people are getting the new COVID booster in your California county
California is among the most vaccinated and boosted states in the country. But data from the California Department of Public Health show that as of last week just 5% of Golden State residents here have sought out the new booster shots designed to protect against omicron variants. Does that mean we could be in for a holiday surge of infections?
61,000 homes are empty in San Francisco: report
"It is devastating to realize that for every person sleeping on the streets tonight, there are 14 vacant homes in our city," county supervisor Dean Preston said.
sfstandard.com
This Is Who’s Spending Money on SF Housing Propositions
Supporters of Proposition D—an affordable housing measure backed by Mayor London Breed and a host of housing activists—have raised over $2 million in campaign funds for the expensive election fight on housing in San Francisco this year, according to San Francisco Ethics Commission data. Major donors to Prop....
San Francisco is now boycotting most of the United States. That may soon change.
In March, Mission Local wrote that the city of San Francisco was boycotting the majority of the United States — 28 states did not pass the city’s criterion regarding anti-LGBTQ laws, anti-abortion laws, or restrictive election laws disproportionately affecting people of color. In the intervening seven months, that...
San Jose: The most expensive major U.S. city for monthly bills
San Jose residents pay more each month for common household bills than residents of any other major U.S. city, according to a new report. Seattle-based bill management company doxoInsights analyzed the 10 most common monthly bills paid by people living in the 50 largest U.S. cities based on the number of households. San Jose is the most expensive, edging out New York City, Boston and San Francisco.
Editorial: Vote No on Menlo Park's Measure V
In most Bay Area cities, an all-affordable teacher housing project is met with excitement – it's exactly the kind of housing that's needed, because schools are losing employees due to the high cost of living. But in Menlo Park, it was met with a ballot measure that stands to hinder its path forward, and that is profoundly disappointing.
Santa Clara County health officer urges residents to get new COVID booster
SAN JOSE -- Santa Clara County's top health official urged residents Monday to get an updated COVID-19 booster vaccine if they are eligible to do so as the holiday season approaches.According to Health Officer and Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody, just 11 percent of Santa Clara County residents have received the newest booster vaccine, which protects against the original COVID strain as well as two subvariants of the omicron variant.Federal officials expanded eligibility last week for the new booster to children ages 5-11, making everyone age 5 and up eligible if it has been at least two months since...
Washington Examiner
Bailing on the Bay Area
Work routines vary from city to city. In San Francisco, for example, residents may brush their teeth, put on their work clothes, grab their baseball bat, and begin walking over human feces to start their day. No city is less popular in the country right now than San Francisco. Of...
