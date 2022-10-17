ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers Trade WR Robbie Anderson to Cardinals

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08k43X_0icOn9Ci00

The move comes less than a day after the wide receiver was kicked out of Carolina’s game by his own coach.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Monday, the Cardinals announced that they have acquired wide receiver Robbie Anderson from the Panthers . The Panthers received “undisclosed draft compensation” in the deal, according to the release.

However, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter , Carolina received a sixth-round pick in 2024 and seventh-round pick in 2025 for Anderson.

The news comes less than a day after Anderson was seen getting into a heated exchange with several coaches during a loss to the Rams. It started with Anderson getting in the face of wide receivers coach Joe Dailey in the second quarter, as frustrations boiled over on the sideline for Carolina’s struggling offense.

In the third quarter, interim coach Steve Wilks was seen mediating another argument between Anderson and Dailey, before sending his wide receiver to the locker room . Anderson was escorted off the field by a member of the Panthers’ staff.

Anderson appeared to confirm the trade news via Twitter using emojis. After Sunday’s game he explained what happened from his point of view.

“I’m here to do all I can to help us win. It’s third down. I’m being taken out the game, you know, I don’t think I should be okay with that,” Anderson said. “So, I made a comment, ‘It’s the money down, why am I being taken out?’ And that’s that.”

As Anderson alluded to, the past week has been a rough one for the Panthers after the firing of Matt Rhule . The ousting of Rhule, who coached Anderson at Temple, led to speculation that Carolina possibly could trade some of its veterans , such as Anderson and running back Christian McCaffrey. It appears the trade was a mutual decision by both Anderson and the Panthers. It also might have been a necessary one for the Cardinals.

According to Schefter , Arizona wide receiver Marquise Brown suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury Sunday and will undergo further testing Monday to determine the extent of the injury. Without Brown, the Cardinals evidently made it a priority to add another weapon for quarterback Kyler Murray.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Arizona Cardinals coverage, go to All Cardinals .

Comments / 27

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Laura Rutledge Pays Up On Unfortunate Bet

Laura Rutledge made a bet with colleague Marcus Spears for the Florida-LSU game and she lost. Her Gators lost to Spears' Tigers over the weekend, 45-35, and she had to wear a tiger mask on NFL Live. Here's the video of Rutledge putting on the mask:. Spears was loving it...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News

Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
CBS Sports

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Patriots owner Robert Kraft have heated exchange at NFL owners meeting, per report

This week, NFL owners are meeting in New York to discuss different matters of importance in regards to the league. One item on the agenda concerned commissioner Roger Goodell's contract, as NFL owners voted Tuesday to permit their compensation committee to open contract negotiations with the longtime commish, per ESPN. However, this matter turned into a heated debate.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Look: Chargers Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos battled to a 16-16 tie after regulation. The overtime period saw a back-and-forth struggle before a late muffed punt turned the tide. Los Angeles took over deep in Broncos territory and used a field goal from Dustin Hopkins to win the game by a final score of 19-16.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Moments after huge trade, Bills GM Beane is looking like a genius

Well, it was fun while it lasted, Bills Mafia. After the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule last week, reports on NFL teams targeting a trade for running back Christian McCaffrey surged immediately. One of the teams to be among those reports was the Buffalo Bills. As the favorites...
The Spun

Look: Philadelphia Eagles Fan's Racy Tattoo Is Going Viral

The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high after starting the season with a 6-0 record thanks to Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia is the only undefeated team left in the NFL and Eagles fans are starting to feel themselves a little bit. The team looks to be one of the best in the league on both sides of the ball and is the favorite to make it out of the NFC right now.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

105K+
Followers
41K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy