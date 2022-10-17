ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 4

Dennis Gunderson
4d ago

I’m not sure who your wanting to take control back from with that name, but I do know that if democrats remain in control, one world banking will become a thing as they finish off our economy. Socialism will be forced down our throats, and then we can look forward to communism to settle in. Tada! Venezuela all over again! Open borders was also an attack used on them before their fall.

Reply(1)
2
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota State Senate District 4 Candidate Dan Bohmer: "Small businesses are choked out by burdensome regulations and mandates

(Moorhead, MN) -- A Minnesota State Senate Candidate is sharing his goals for his election bid to represent District 4 this November. Dan Bohmer is running to become District 4's Representative in the Minnesota State Senate. He joined WDAY Midday to speak about his prior experiences on Moorhead's City Council, how he would improve the state's economy, and improving educational standards for state residents.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota group fights attempts to make voting harder

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Outside the beige walls of the Ramsey County Courthouse, more than 30 people chanted "Democracy!" in near-freezing weather Wednesday and held up signs reading, "We Choose Us" - the name of a voting rights advocacy organization that opposes efforts to make voting more difficult in counties across Minnesota.Members said groups such as the Dakota County Patriots and MidWest Swamp Watch are "attacking our democracy" by calling for "dangerous changes" that include hand-counting ballots, limiting drop-off boxes, and flooding a county election office with dozens of data requests that...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

MinnPost poll: Suburban voters now have more negative outlook on DFLers, Minnesota’s direction

Gov. Tim Walz has campaigned on a “One Minnesota” theme. But when it comes to voter attitudes, there could be three Minnesotas. A new October poll of 1,585 likely voters by MinnPost/Embold Research found an improving mood among likely voters surveyed in Minneapolis and St. Paul, a gloomy but largely unchanged one in Greater Minnesota and an outlook in the metro suburbs that is far worse than views in a similar June poll.
MINNESOTA STATE
bulletin-news.com

Election deniers are a threat to Minnesota’s democracy

According to a recent study from the Defend Democracy Project, right-wing activists and election skeptics are endangering democracy in Minnesota before the November election. The research, which is based on interviews with academics, legal experts, and grassroots activists in Minnesota, singled out the regional spread of misinformation as the main danger to the state’s democracy.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican challenger Scott Jensen launched sharp attacks against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night over his handling of the violent unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd, expressing incredulity when the Democratic incumbent said he was proud of how his administration responded. The two gubernatorial candidates also clashed over abortion, violent crime and a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program. It was their only televised debate of the campaign. It was held at KTTC-TV in Rochester and also carried live by stations in Duluth, Fargo-Moorhead and Mankato, but it was available only by livestream in the Twin Cities. It was their first debate since FarmFest in southwestern Minnesota on Aug. 3. They’ll meet for their final scheduled debate Oct. 28 on Minnesota Public Radio. Here are some key takeaways: GEORGE FLOYD MURDER
MINNESOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

Democrat governor candidate Jamie Smith supportive of recreational marijuana (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–South Dakota’s Democrat Party candidate for governor, Jamie Smith, spent much of his day yesterday campaigning in Watertown. KWAT News caught up with Smith at an afternoon appearance at Gather Coffee, and asked him about Initiated Measure 27. That’s the ballot question asking South Dakota voters if they approve the legalization of recreational marijuana….
WATERTOWN, SD
Bring Me The News

What happened in the Tim Walz–Scott Jensen debate?

Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen met for a televised debate Tuesday evening, disagreeing on the state's response to COVID-19, civil unrest, and education while hoping to strike a chord with voters whose lives have been uprooted by the challenges of recent years. Republicans running for state office...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Prosecutor will seek quick release in abortion arrests

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman Thursday issued a new policy aimed at helping women from other states who face arrest warrants for getting abortions here. At a State Capitol news conference, Freeman told reporters he anticipates prosecutors in other states may issue arrest warrants for women who've...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
theolafmessenger.com

Minnesota’s accidental legalization breakthrough

“THC Gummies Now Available” read the Marquee outside Ziggy’s for most of August. Initially, I thought the sign must be a joke. To my surprise, inside the store, next to an array of disposable nicotine vapes, sat a variety of THC Edibles with Minnesota-themed names, including ‘Paul Bunyan’s Pucker Watermelon’ and ‘Boundary Waters Bluebeary.’
MINNESOTA STATE
KCJJ

Iowa Poll shows the gap in governor’s race continues to be high, while the race for U.S. Senate is narrowing

The latest Iowa Poll shows the gap in the Iowa governor’s race is still wide; however, the race for U.S. Senate is tightening. The latest poll numbers released over the weekend by The Des Moines Register show incumbent Republican governor Kim Reynolds has a 17-point lead over Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear, earning 52% of likely voters. 35% of those voters said they would cast a ballot for DeJear, while 4% preferred Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart. Reynolds held a similar 17-point lead in the last Iowa poll, which was taken in July.
IOWA STATE
MinnPost

U.S. Ag. Secretary declares nine Minnesota counties disaster areas

Christopher Vondracek at the Star Tribune reports U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has designated nine counties in southwestern and south central Minnesota farm country as disaster areas, allowing drought-sapped farmers to receive federal assistance for the second consecutive year. The counties designated are Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Nicollet, Pipestone, Redwood, Rice and Wright.
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Minnesota DNR Still on the Hunt For Menace Feral Hogs

Recently, state wildlife authorities captured a number of destructive feral hogs in Faribault County, Minnesota. On the afternoon of September 23, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources got a call about some animals. The day after the pigs were found, conservation officers captured a few adults and some piglets east of Blue Earth. They turned the animals over to the division of Fish and Wildlife for testing, according to Southern Minnesota News.
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Here’s who would benefit from Scott Jensen’s income tax plan

Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen is campaigning on abolishing the state income tax. At $15.7 billion or 54% of projected 2023 general fund revenues, it is a costly idea that would force some combination of drastic increases in sales and property taxes, and draconian cuts to major public programs like schools, hospitals, roads and […] The post Here’s who would benefit from Scott Jensen’s income tax plan appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Sasquatch 107.7

Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

When Do We Change Our Clocks For Daylight Saving Time in Minnesota

Daylight Saving Time starts each spring and ends each fall. Soon we'll go back to the standard clock which means the sun will rise earlier but will set each day before 7:00pm. Did you know, Daylight Saving Time started in the United States during World War 1 as the government looked for ways to conserve the coal used for heating homes? It was unpopular and quickly abolished but brought back in the 1960s. The majority of states observe DST however some, including Minnesota, are trying to do away with the time change.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy