Dennis Gunderson
4d ago
I’m not sure who your wanting to take control back from with that name, but I do know that if democrats remain in control, one world banking will become a thing as they finish off our economy. Socialism will be forced down our throats, and then we can look forward to communism to settle in. Tada! Venezuela all over again! Open borders was also an attack used on them before their fall.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota State Senate District 4 Candidate Dan Bohmer: "Small businesses are choked out by burdensome regulations and mandates
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Minnesota State Senate Candidate is sharing his goals for his election bid to represent District 4 this November. Dan Bohmer is running to become District 4's Representative in the Minnesota State Senate. He joined WDAY Midday to speak about his prior experiences on Moorhead's City Council, how he would improve the state's economy, and improving educational standards for state residents.
Minnesota group fights attempts to make voting harder
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Outside the beige walls of the Ramsey County Courthouse, more than 30 people chanted "Democracy!" in near-freezing weather Wednesday and held up signs reading, "We Choose Us" - the name of a voting rights advocacy organization that opposes efforts to make voting more difficult in counties across Minnesota.Members said groups such as the Dakota County Patriots and MidWest Swamp Watch are "attacking our democracy" by calling for "dangerous changes" that include hand-counting ballots, limiting drop-off boxes, and flooding a county election office with dozens of data requests that...
MinnPost poll: Suburban voters now have more negative outlook on DFLers, Minnesota’s direction
Gov. Tim Walz has campaigned on a “One Minnesota” theme. But when it comes to voter attitudes, there could be three Minnesotas. A new October poll of 1,585 likely voters by MinnPost/Embold Research found an improving mood among likely voters surveyed in Minneapolis and St. Paul, a gloomy but largely unchanged one in Greater Minnesota and an outlook in the metro suburbs that is far worse than views in a similar June poll.
WTIP
Election ballots can be placed in drop box outside the Cook County Courthouse
Many voters in Cook County are familiar with voting by mail. Indeed, Minnesota county auditors may provide secure drop boxes for the return of absentee ballots or those who are allowed to vote by mail as long as they meet the requirements of this state statute. As voting by mail...
bulletin-news.com
Election deniers are a threat to Minnesota’s democracy
According to a recent study from the Defend Democracy Project, right-wing activists and election skeptics are endangering democracy in Minnesota before the November election. The research, which is based on interviews with academics, legal experts, and grassroots activists in Minnesota, singled out the regional spread of misinformation as the main danger to the state’s democracy.
fox9.com
Fact Check: Walz accurately describes Jensen's income tax cut, though he's backed off some elements
Fact Check: Walz accurately describes Jensen's income tax cut, though he's backed off some elements. Gov. Tim Walz accurately says Republican rival Scott Jensen's plan to eliminate the state's personal income tax would primarily benefit wealthier people like Jensen, though how Jensen would pay for the tax cut isn't clear, a FOX 9 Fact Check finds.
Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican challenger Scott Jensen launched sharp attacks against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night over his handling of the violent unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd, expressing incredulity when the Democratic incumbent said he was proud of how his administration responded. The two gubernatorial candidates also clashed over abortion, violent crime and a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program. It was their only televised debate of the campaign. It was held at KTTC-TV in Rochester and also carried live by stations in Duluth, Fargo-Moorhead and Mankato, but it was available only by livestream in the Twin Cities. It was their first debate since FarmFest in southwestern Minnesota on Aug. 3. They’ll meet for their final scheduled debate Oct. 28 on Minnesota Public Radio. Here are some key takeaways: GEORGE FLOYD MURDER
gowatertown.net
Democrat governor candidate Jamie Smith supportive of recreational marijuana (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–South Dakota’s Democrat Party candidate for governor, Jamie Smith, spent much of his day yesterday campaigning in Watertown. KWAT News caught up with Smith at an afternoon appearance at Gather Coffee, and asked him about Initiated Measure 27. That’s the ballot question asking South Dakota voters if they approve the legalization of recreational marijuana….
What happened in the Tim Walz–Scott Jensen debate?
Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen met for a televised debate Tuesday evening, disagreeing on the state's response to COVID-19, civil unrest, and education while hoping to strike a chord with voters whose lives have been uprooted by the challenges of recent years. Republicans running for state office...
MinnPost poll: DFLer Walz has slight edge over GOP’s Jensen in close Minnesota governor’s race
Editor’s Note: This is the first of a series of stories MinnPost plans this week about the Embold Research poll. The race for governor of Minnesota remains close, but incumbent Tim Walz has increased a narrow lead over challenger Scott Jensen in the latest MinnPost/Embold Research poll. The DFLer...
Prosecutor will seek quick release in abortion arrests
MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman Thursday issued a new policy aimed at helping women from other states who face arrest warrants for getting abortions here. At a State Capitol news conference, Freeman told reporters he anticipates prosecutors in other states may issue arrest warrants for women who've...
Minnesota Has Two Nuclear Power Facilities, South Dakota, Zero
Alternative forms of energy are in every state. Here in South Dakota, we source power from the sun and wind. Thanks to the waterways of the Missouri River hydroelectric power also provides a big portion of energy with its four dams in the state. "In 2021, South Dakota generated two...
theolafmessenger.com
Minnesota’s accidental legalization breakthrough
“THC Gummies Now Available” read the Marquee outside Ziggy’s for most of August. Initially, I thought the sign must be a joke. To my surprise, inside the store, next to an array of disposable nicotine vapes, sat a variety of THC Edibles with Minnesota-themed names, including ‘Paul Bunyan’s Pucker Watermelon’ and ‘Boundary Waters Bluebeary.’
KCJJ
Iowa Poll shows the gap in governor’s race continues to be high, while the race for U.S. Senate is narrowing
The latest Iowa Poll shows the gap in the Iowa governor’s race is still wide; however, the race for U.S. Senate is tightening. The latest poll numbers released over the weekend by The Des Moines Register show incumbent Republican governor Kim Reynolds has a 17-point lead over Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear, earning 52% of likely voters. 35% of those voters said they would cast a ballot for DeJear, while 4% preferred Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart. Reynolds held a similar 17-point lead in the last Iowa poll, which was taken in July.
U.S. Ag. Secretary declares nine Minnesota counties disaster areas
Christopher Vondracek at the Star Tribune reports U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has designated nine counties in southwestern and south central Minnesota farm country as disaster areas, allowing drought-sapped farmers to receive federal assistance for the second consecutive year. The counties designated are Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Nicollet, Pipestone, Redwood, Rice and Wright.
Minnesota DNR Still on the Hunt For Menace Feral Hogs
Recently, state wildlife authorities captured a number of destructive feral hogs in Faribault County, Minnesota. On the afternoon of September 23, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources got a call about some animals. The day after the pigs were found, conservation officers captured a few adults and some piglets east of Blue Earth. They turned the animals over to the division of Fish and Wildlife for testing, according to Southern Minnesota News.
Here’s who would benefit from Scott Jensen’s income tax plan
Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen is campaigning on abolishing the state income tax. At $15.7 billion or 54% of projected 2023 general fund revenues, it is a costly idea that would force some combination of drastic increases in sales and property taxes, and draconian cuts to major public programs like schools, hospitals, roads and […] The post Here’s who would benefit from Scott Jensen’s income tax plan appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
One Of The Best Beaches In The Country Is In… Minnesota?!?
It's hard to think about beaches in late October when you're scrambling to finish outdoor projects and getting your snow blower tuned up for the cold Minnesota winter that is quickly approaching. If you are thinking about beaches, you're probably planning a winter vacation to a warm destination. You don't...
When Do We Change Our Clocks For Daylight Saving Time in Minnesota
Daylight Saving Time starts each spring and ends each fall. Soon we'll go back to the standard clock which means the sun will rise earlier but will set each day before 7:00pm. Did you know, Daylight Saving Time started in the United States during World War 1 as the government looked for ways to conserve the coal used for heating homes? It was unpopular and quickly abolished but brought back in the 1960s. The majority of states observe DST however some, including Minnesota, are trying to do away with the time change.
Comments / 4